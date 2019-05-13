Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers makes cameo on "Game of Thrones"

Football fans watching Sunday night's fiery "Game of Thrones" episode may have caught a familiar face in the crowd. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made a surprise cameo on the show and it didn't last long.

The Packers superstar confirmed on Instagram that he played a role on the popular television show for its fifth episode of season eight, titled "The Bells," and he was grateful for it.

"It was just for a few seconds, but I'll always be thankful to have been on the penultimate episode of @gameofthrones," he wrote.

Rodgers hinted at making his "Thrones" debut during an interview at a Kentucky Derby event. No one has confirmed which scene he appeared in but fans believed they spotted him in possibly three scenes -- all a few seconds in duration-- throughout the chaotic 79-minute episode.

In one of them, as King's Landing faces the wrath of Daenarys and Drogon, Rodgers appears to be running away from the dragon's fire breath until he gets burned alive.

Aaron Rodgers is my favorite athlete and cameo actor #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/zlc2SwaMh1 — Tanner Guns (@FlowGunner) May 13, 2019

In another, he looks to be an archer with the Golden Company, standing third from the right.

However, some eagle-eyed fans were confident it was neither of the above. In a post-show interview, he talked about helping a woman before dashing to save himself. According to two viewers, a scene with Arya matched the costume he was wearing on his Instagram post and Rodgers' description of his part.

Aaron Rodgers talks about his role in #GameOfThrones. “I was helping a woman, who was injured... then the hell with her I’m getting out of there.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/DcLFPDUrJH — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) May 13, 2019