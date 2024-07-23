Matthew Macfadyen on mixed emotions about ending "Succession" and entering Marvel Universe

Emmy-winning actor Matthew Macfadyen is joining the Marvel Universe. In the upcoming Marvel film "Deadpool & Wolverine," Macfadyen plays Mr. Paradox, an agent overseeing Ryan Reynolds' superhero character, Deadpool.

"It's a fun part," Macfadyen said. "Just watching Ryan and Hugh Jackman team up on set was a hoot. I've got a bit of a man crush on those two. They're just great."

Macfadyen said his kids don't often watch the projects that feature him or his wife, actor Keeley Hawes, calling the idea "galling," but joked that they would be tuning in for his Marvel debut.

"They'll watch 'Deadpool' for sure," he said. "They're interested. Perked up when they heard I was doing that."

Reflecting on the end of "Succession"

Macfadyen's role in "Succession" as Tom Wambsgans won him two Emmys and a Golden Globe. Reflecting on his time on the show, he found playing Wambsgans to be therapeutic.

"He's so far away from me," he said. "It's very liberating. I found it very liberating playing Tom and great therapy as well."

Wambsgans was an outlandish character who would often engage in embarrassing and awful antics, which allowed Macfadyen to feel unburdened at the end of the day's work. Macfadyen said he enjoyed the absurdity of Wambsgans' actions, such as throwing water bottles at his bumbling protégé, Greg Hirsch, played by Nicholas Braun. This dynamic developed into a comedic partnership that Macfadyen said he misses.

He also expressed mixed feelings about the end of "Succession."

"There's a sort of grief and relief at finishing a long show 'cause you can't keep playing the same part forever. But I miss the people. I miss the company," said Macfadyen.

The 49-year-old British actor has maintained a steady career since being accepted into the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art at 17. He was the youngest in his class. He said starting his training was both thrilling and energizing, despite the intimidation and occasional frustrations he faced. Even when feeling disheartened, he preferred to be at drama school rather than anywhere else.

From the beginning, Macfadyen viewed acting as his career, admitting he never considered another path and still doesn't know what he'd do if he were not an actor. That includes taking negative reviews in stride. He recalled a harsh review from a New York Post critic of a performance of "The Duchess of Malfi" early in his career, describing him as "deplorably dull" and "woefully wooden." Despite the critique, Macfadyen said he took it "manfully."

Iconic role as Mr. Darcy

Macfadyen's most prominent early role came in 2005 when he played Mr. Darcy in "Pride & Prejudice" opposite Keira Knightley.

However, he revealed that he didn't really enjoy the role.

"There were moments I had a good time, but I wish I'd enjoyed it more. I wish I was less worried about it. Maybe I felt a bit miscast or I'm not dishy enough," he said.

More recently, Macfadyen starred in "Operation Mincemeat" with Colin Firth, another actor who played Mr. Darcy in the 1995 BBC adaptation. The two compared notes on their experiences with the iconic role.

Macfayden acknowledged the lasting impact of the role, saying, "Probably the most flattering thing that happens to me now is people say, 'Well, you're Mister Darcy.' And it's a good 20 years later, so I think I can't be aging that badly."