"Game of Thrones" fans stunned by answer to who will win the Iron Throne

Spoiler alert ahead: If you haven't watched the final episode of "Game of Thrones," turn away now.

The watch for "Game of Thrones" has ended. After eight seasons of war, fire-breathing dragons, ice zombies and constant political turmoil, the series finale aired Sunday night. And like many endings for iconic shows, some fans were left disappointed by its conclusion.

Leading up to the final episode of Season 8, Daenerys Targaryen and her dragon, Drogon, carried out a fiery mass genocide in Kings Landing and killed her nemesis Cersei Lannister, elevating Daenerys as the ruler of the Seven Kingdoms. In the season finale, as Daenerys stood triumphant before her intimidating array of armies, her two remaining loyal advisers, Jon Snow and Tyrion Lannister, are tormented by fears she will become a tyrant.

Tyrion resigns as the queen's Hand and is jailed, but he convinces Jon to help him conspire against Daenerys. Jon — Daenerys' love interest as well as her nephew — meets her in front of the Iron Throne and during a romantic embrace, he stabs her in the heart. Twitter users couldn't believe their eyes.

You never actually sat on the throne. You didn't deserve to go like that. You will always be my queen #DaenerysTargaryen pic.twitter.com/BgKKGeoGzy — Ayşenur (@aysenurerdogn6) May 20, 2019

Like many shocked fans, Drogon couldn't accept her death and tried to wake her up. It let out a heart-breaking shriek and burned the Iron Throne to a molten pulp before flying away with Daenerys' corpse.

not gonna lie drogon trying to wake dany up ripped my heart right out of my chest pic.twitter.com/qtTNvkPoN9 — nads (@danytargyryen) May 20, 2019

With Westeros leaderless in the aftermath of Daenerys' death, the lords and ladies of the Seven Kingdoms, including the Starks siblings, the prince of Dorne, and Robin Arryn gathered to pick a new ruler. A handcuffed Tyrion suggested Bran Stark should be named the new king because of his powerful backstory and the fact that Bran would never have troublesome offspring to succeed him. The others agreed unanimously, and "Bran the Broken," who survived a multiple-story fall, became a quadriplegic and then the "Three-Eyed Raven," began his reign. Despite Bran's character arc, some Twitter fans weren't so thrilled with the idea.

bran: i’m the three eyed raven now, i can’t be anything else, i can’t be lord of winterfell, i don’t want anything anymore. tyrion: do you want to be king? bran: #GameOfThrones #BranStark pic.twitter.com/LXz80hnu9u — 𝐜 ⚘ 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 (@xwesterhoes) May 20, 2019

Doesn't tell anyone the future and let's everyone die just so they don't veer off the path to making you King. Slow clap Bran. #GameOfThrones #BranStark pic.twitter.com/fGyEB6KOx5 — Peter Klein (@SqueakyP1) May 20, 2019

When you do none of the work on a group project but get all the credit #GameOfThones #branstark pic.twitter.com/ZMKYG7Dizw — Jacob Burdett (@JohnHenderson_9) May 20, 2019

Sansa pulled out of the Seven Kingdoms and reclaimed independence for the North, becoming the queen of that kingdom. Arya headed west to see what's "west of Westeros." And Jon, as penalty for killing Daenerys, is sent to the Nights Watch for life. He's reunited with the Wildings, old friend Tormund Giantsbane, and his beloved direworf, Ghost — the latter considered one of the best parts of the season finale.

JON FINALLY PET GHOST AND I COULDNT BE HAPPIER FINALLY #ghost #gameofthrones #jonsnow pic.twitter.com/BritJUjpSa — ghost finally got pet (@Kmiles39) May 20, 2019

They heard y’all complaining about Jon Snow not petting Ghost and said “here damn!” 😂 #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/a1WekaoJ5R — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 20, 2019