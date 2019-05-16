Over 500,000 angry "Game of Thrones" fans petition to remake Season 8

Warning: Spoilers ahead.

Some fans haven't hesitated to share their disappointment in the final season of HBO's "Game of Thrones" the last few weeks. But now they're taking it a step further — over 500,000 people have signed an online petition to remake the entirety of Season 8.

Disaffected fans are so outraged that the petition calls for a remake of the whole season with "competent writers."

"David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on," the petition's organizer, Dylan D., wrote. "This series deserves a final season that makes sense."

The petition launched on Change.org soon after the most recent episode, "The Bells," aired Sunday. By Wednesday, the petition had reached its target of 15,000 signatures, and the tally has since grown to more than 500,000.

Season 8 of "Game of Thrones" is the most expensive season of television ever produced, so it is unlikely that fans will have their way. But there's another important point made in the petition — Benioff and Weiss are set to direct the upcoming "Star Wars" film. "I don't want these two anywhere near Star Wars, either," the top comment on the petition reads. "This was abysmal."