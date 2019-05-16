Over 500,000 angry "Game of Thrones" fans petition to remake Season 8
Warning: Spoilers ahead.
Some fans haven't hesitated to share their disappointment in the final season of HBO's "Game of Thrones" the last few weeks. But now they're taking it a step further — over 500,000 people have signed an online petition to remake the entirety of Season 8.
In no particular order, here is an abridged list of plot points that fans have taken issue with this season:
- Not being able to see the Battle of Winterfell clearly because it was so dark
- Arya killing the Night King instead of Jon
- The Night King's relatively easy death
- Sansa's conversation with The Hound, which attributed her strong character to the rape and torture she endured
- Rhaegal's easy death
- Missandei dying in chains
- Jon's treatment of Ghost
- The basic existence or Euron Greyjoy
- Jaime's reversal of his redemption arc and lackluster death by Cersei's side
- Daenerys' swift pivot to Mad Queen and subsequent burning of Kings Landing
Disaffected fans are so outraged that the petition calls for a remake of the whole season with "competent writers."
"David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on," the petition's organizer, Dylan D., wrote. "This series deserves a final season that makes sense."
The petition launched on Change.org soon after the most recent episode, "The Bells," aired Sunday. By Wednesday, the petition had reached its target of 15,000 signatures, and the tally has since grown to more than 500,000.
Season 8 of "Game of Thrones" is the most expensive season of television ever produced, so it is unlikely that fans will have their way. But there's another important point made in the petition — Benioff and Weiss are set to direct the upcoming "Star Wars" film. "I don't want these two anywhere near Star Wars, either," the top comment on the petition reads. "This was abysmal."