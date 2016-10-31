2012 World Series
CBSNews.com takes a closer look at Major League Baseball's annual fall classic
Latest
Giants' World Series share a record $377K
In the first year of the expansion of the playoffs from eight teams to 10, the players' pool was a record $65.36 million
SF goes orange and black to toast champion Giants
Orange-and-black clad hordes flood streets of San Francisco for ticker-tape parade celebrating World Series champion Giants
San Francisco Giants World Series victory parade
Fans lined the streets of San Francisco as the baseball team celebrated its second championship in three years
Tigers bring back manager Jim Leyland for 2013
67-year-old Jim Leyland, who leads all active managers with 1,676 wins, will return to lead AL champions in 2013
Giants sweep Tigers for World Series title
San Francisco wins second World Series in three years in extra-innings battle of relievers in Detroit
Giants beat Tigers 2-0 for 3-0 World Series lead
Ryan Vogelsong escaped trouble three times and Gregor Blanco hit a go-ahead triple to lead San Francisco over the Detroit Tigers 2-0
World Series Game 3 opens in Detroit chill
Tigers looking for home field advantage after two losses
Still on the rebound, Detroit hosts World Series
Detroit enjoying revitalization near Tigers' ballpark but much of city still struggling to make comeback from recession
Giants win 2-0 over Tigers for 2-0 Series lead
Madison Bumgarner pitches 2-hit ball over 7 innings to send San Francisco to Detroit halfway toward winning title
Beaten S.F. Giants fan attends World Series
Bryan Stow, Giants fan brutally beaten at Dodger Stadium on opening day 2011, attends Game 2 of World Series as guest of team
Verlander once again struggles in World Series
Postseason struggles that plagued Verlander in past resurface in World Series Game 1 as Tigers ace gets hit hard by Giants
Baseball's best rarely finish on top in October
Tigers and Giants are in World Series now but spent much of season trying to catch mediocre teams
Beer taps give insight into Tigers, Giants fans
S.F. fans veer toward eclectic and diverse brews while die-hard Detroit fans are just fine with unpretentious American beer
Sandoval's 3 HRs lead Giants to Game 1 WS win
Even Detroit's Justin Verlander couldn't stop San Fran's "Kung Fu Panda", as the Tigers lose 8-3 in Game 1 of the World Series
Giants fill out World Series starting rotation
Bumgarner will pitch Game 2 for Giants, Vogelsong will pitch Game 3 and Cain will go in Game 4; Lincecum to stay in bullpen
2012 World Series
The San Francisco Giants sweep the Detroit Tigers to win the 108th Fall Classic
World Series gets hairy with wild beards
Sergio Romo, Hunter Pence and Prince Fielder among several players in Fall Classic with notable facial fuzz
Giants dominate Game 7 for trip to World Series
On rainy night in San Francisco, Giants win yet another elimination game, 9-0, finish off St. Louis Cardinals
World Series pits Motor City vs. City by the Bay
Slugger Miguel Cabrera and power pitchers lead Tigers against NL batting champ Buster Posey and Giants' strong rotation
Venezuela cheers for record 9 World Series players
Triple Crown winner Miguel Cabrera of Tigers and NLCS MVP Marco Scutaro of Giants among 9 Venezuelans headed to World Series
San Francisco Giants fans prep for World Series
Some Giants fans admit they doubted their team would pull off wins in record-tying six elimination games to make Fall Classic
San Francisco Giants: 2012 NL champions
A look at key players on the 2012 National League champion San Francisco Giants
Detroit Tigers: 2012 AL champions
A look at key players on the 2012 American League champion Detroit Tigers
Giants dominate Cardinals, force Game 7
Ryan Vogelsong and the San Francisco Giants saved their season once more with a 6-1 victory at home
"X Factor" interrupted; even Cowell surprised
Wednesday's episode has been pushed to next week after bad weather interfered with the National League Championship Series game
Highlights
