Donald Trump says he's returning to Butler for a rally after attempted assassination

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former President Donald Trump says he is returning to Butler County for a rally after he survived an assassination attempt earlier this month.

In a post on the social media platform Truth Social, Trump said on Friday that he is coming back to Butler County for a rally to honor Corey Comperatore, who was shot and killed during his July 13 rally in Butler Township on the Butler Farm Show grounds, and the two men who were injured. Trump did not say the date or location of the rally, only stating, "Stay tuned for details."

The July 13 gunman, identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, killed Comperatore and injured David Dutch and James Copenhaver when he opened fire from a roof near the rally. A bullet grazed Trump's ear.

A CBS News analysis found that the gunman fired eight rounds in under six seconds before he was shot and killed by a United States Secret Service sniper.

On Thursday, Trump announced a July 31 rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. It will be his first time back in Pennsylvania after the attempted assassination.