Is Member's Mark worth it? The 5 best finds from the Sam's Club private-label brand

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

This content is sponsored by Sam's Club.

Sam's Club

You likely already know that a warehouse chain like Sam's Club is a great place to buy bulk groceries, home goods, apparel and more for your family at low prices. But there's a hack to save even more when you shop at Sam's Club -- the warehouse retailer's own Member's Mark brand.

Member's Mark offers just about all the essentials your family needs at prices that tend to be lower than the leading national brands. But you don't have to sacrifice quality. Some Member's Mark finds are so good (and delicious!) they have social media talking and Sam's Club members raving.

If you haven't tried Member's Mark yet, you're missing out: The brand offers spring cleaning essentials, easy-cook meals, crave-worthy snacks (have you tried the sea salt caramels?), eco-friendly clothing, furniture and more at eye-popping low prices. Take a look at some of our absolute top Member's Mark finds at Sam's Club that we've shared below.

(Not a Sam's Club member? Check out this $25 Sam's Club membership deal.)

The secret to saving even more at Sam's Club: Member's Mark



From fresh flowers to your family's next dinner, Member's Mark offers something for just about everyone. Here are our top five favorite Member's Mark finds to check out on your next Sam's Club trip. Or order them online now and get them delivered. Delivery is free for Sam's Club Plus members.

Member's Mark paper towels

Sam's Club

Here's a Sam's Club no-brainer: The warehouse chain is a great place to stock up on spring cleaning essentials such as paper towels. Member's Mark super premium paper towels are a particularly great value: You get 15 mega rolls online (150 sheets each) for $20. (Price may vary in store.)

The towels are thick, quilted and absorbent. They're a Sam's Club member favorite, too -- they're rated 4.9 stars. "Just as good or better as [the] name brand," says one Sam's Club reviewer.

One thing we really like about Member's Mark paper towels? Unlike the paper towels offered by its largest competitor's in-house brand, Member's Mark paper towels are individually wrapped so they won't get dirty before it's time to use them.

Member's Mark milk chocolate soft sea salt caramels

Sam's Club

Sam's Club sells many delicious snacks under its Member's Mark brand. We recommend trying the milk chocolate sea salt caramels. The kettle-cooked soft caramels are just the right balance between salty and sweet to hit those cravings.

One Sam's Club reviewer calls these 4.8-star-rated caramels heaven in a jar. "OMG! I took these to the office and was all but attacked for a second," they said. "These caramels are heaven! So worth the price. I have to go back and get more now because everyone ate all mine."

Get a 36-ounce jar of Member's Mark milk chocolate soft sea salt caramels for $10.

Member's Mark custom cakes

Sam's Club

Spring is a time for celebrating. Mother's Day is coming up soon, and so is graduation. And what better way to celebrate than with a fresh-baked cake?

Sam's Club offers so many different options when it comes to cakes. You can get a basic sheet cake in your choice of icing colors, or level up to a two- or three-tier Member's Mark cake that'll truly impress. Cakes are available in a wide range of themes for events and holidays, with the option to fully customize your cake down to the sprinkles on top. Cookie cakes are available too, as are cupcakes.

Prices of Member's Mark custom cakes vary based on design and size.

Member's Mark cotton stretch boxer briefs

Sam's Club

Sam's Club is a great place to stock up on wardrobe basics and essentials. We especially like Member's Mark cotton stretch boxer briefs. They're comfortable, supportive and moisture-wicking. We also like that they're eco-friendly and sustainably sourced, made with 58% BCI cotton, 37% recycled poly and 5% spandex.

These boxer briefs are rated 4.6 stars at Sam's Club. "I bought these for my boyfriend years ago," says one reviewer. "They have withstood the test of time like nothing else I've seen. He's had all the big-name brand briefs ... they all fall apart and rip, stretch out and become brittle almost. But the Member's Mark briefs look nearly brand new."

You can get a five-pack of Member's Mark cotton stretch boxer briefs for $15 -- that's just $3 per piece. Sizes range from S to XXL.

Member's Mark oven-roasted chicken wings

Sam's Club

Whether you're hosting a party for NCAA March Madness this weekend and need a tasty snack, or are just looking for something to feed the family tonight, you can't go wrong with Member's Mark oven-roasted chicken wings. They're a limited-time offering at Sam's Club. The wings are pre-cooked, so all you need to do is reheat them in your oven or air fryer. They're great as-is, or you can shred the meat to use in your favorite recipes.

"I tried one bag and went back for more," says one Sam's Club reviewer. "Perfectly seasoned and convenient. Pop them in the oven, toss together a salad, [add] garlic bread and a meal is complete."

"Says limited-time offer," adds another reviewer, "but hopefully they will become available every day."

Originally $18, you can get a 3-pound bag of Member's Mark frozen oven-roasted chicken wings for $15 through April 7.

Join Sam's Club for $25 in April

Not a Sam's Club member yet? Great news: Sam's Club is offering a membership deal this April. New members can join at the Club level for just $25 for your first year. That's a savings of 50% off the usual $50 yearly membership fee. (Note that you'll need to be a new Sam's Club member, and you'll need to agree to auto-renew.)

This is a limited-time offer; it's not clear when it will end. So tap the button below to sign up for Sam's Club now at the discounted $25 rate.

Why you should upgrade to Sam's Club Plus



There are a lot of perks to a Sam's Club membership, but there are even more when you upgrade to Sam's Club Plus. You'll get free shipping for online orders, free curbside pickup, 2% back on qualifying purchases (up to $500 back per year), free select generic prescriptions and 20% off eyeglasses. Sam's Club Plus members can also shop sales before other Sam's Club members. Terms apply. (See the Sam's Club site for more details.)

The warehouse retailer also has a deal for customers who want to become Sam's Club Plus members. Right now, you can get $40 off a Sam's Club Plus membership. That brings the annual price down to $70.

Again, note that you'll need to be a new member and agree to auto-renew to score this deal.

Why we love Sam's Club



Sam's Club

Shopping at Sam's Club is an experience. The warehouse store stocks plenty of your favorite brands and it's own Member's Mark brand, so it's a great place to discover new foods and drinks for your family. There are free samples to enjoy as you shop. And of course, no visit to Sam's Club is complete without visiting the in-store cafe to pick up a pizza pretzel, delicious brownie sundae or the famous $1.38 hot dog and 30-ounce soda combo.

But what you'll really love about Sam's Club are the savings. Beyond just groceries, the warehouse chain offers travel deals, a 10% discount on home improvement services, discounts on eyeglasses and prescription drugs (certain prescriptions are free from Sam's Club Plus members), discounts on new tires and low-priced gasoline at the chain's gas stations. You can even use the Sam's Club Auto Buying Program to sell your current car and get a great price on a new one.

If you're not a Sam's Club member, tap the button below to join at the Club level for just $25 for your first year. You'll need to agree to auto-renew to get this deal. A Club membership will cost $50 per year after that.