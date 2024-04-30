An influencer ran a half marathon without registering. People were not happy.

World record set for fastest half marathon in handcuffs World record set for fastest half marathon in handcuffs 02:24

An influencer posted about her completion of the NYCRUNS Brooklyn Half Marathon on Sunday, sharing that she ran a 7:43 mile pace – despite the fact that she didn't train, she didn't have any friends rooting for her and she drank two glasses of wine before going to bed at 10 p.m. the night before. Alexa Curtis' accomplishment was not met with many congratulations – because she also admitted she didn't register for the race.

In a post on social media, Curtis, who runs a blog and podcast focused on lifestyle and mental health for teens, shared her race experience, saying she "cried during a lot of it" and comparing the tough race to challenges in life.

I just ran 13.1 miles for the Brooklyn half marathon at a 7.43 minute pace. I didn’t walk at all. I cried during a lot of it. I went to bed at 10 PM.



I didn’t sign up for this race. I just asked the security where it started and where it ended and jumped in. No one watched me… pic.twitter.com/dy34xdwwY2 — Alexa Curtis (@Alexa_Curtis) April 28, 2024

What was meant to be an inspirational post was seen as "bragging" by some social media users, who were angry Curtis didn't pay to enter the race.

The NYCRUNS half marathon registration fee is $125 and many runners also use these races as an opportunity to raise money for charity. The April 28 half marathon also had a charity partner, Tucks Travels, which helps families access travel and book family trips.

Those who don't pay to enter races, like Curtis, are often referred to as "bandits."

"You are a bandit and you stole from this race and this community," one person replied on social media. "these things are expensive and for charity. shame on you."

"Do you always humble brag about stealing from charity?" another commented.

Another person wrote that there are "zero excuses" for banditing. "It is an indication of a lack of racing ethics and a lack of integrity as well as fraud on the part of the person who does so," the social media user wrote.

Some commenters were supportive, with some sending their congratulations to Curtis while also urging her not to bandit races.

Curtis' post gained widespread attention and prompted her to share several apology posts. "Hi everyone. I did not realize I would offend so many people," she wrote on social media Monday. "The post was meant to be inspirational and I had no intention to take anything from anyone or the race: I was running for myself for my mental health. In the future I'll be sure to look up the rules if I decide to run again."

I am extremely sorry and promise to do better.



Alexa pic.twitter.com/Og3siGG3De — Alexa Curtis (@Alexa_Curtis) April 30, 2024

In a second statement shared on social media on Monday, Curtis said she was sincerely sorry for any upset her "hasty actions" have caused. "I made a terrible mistake," she said. "I thought I was engaging in something uplifting [that] would inspire others to do the same."

She said the decision to join the race was last minute and she has decided to donate $150 to Tucks Travels, which NYCRUNS collected donations for, as well as other organizations.

CBS News has reached out to NYCRUNS and Curtis and is awaiting response.