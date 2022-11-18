Walmart Deals for Days: The Nespresso VertuoPlus is $121 for Black Friday, plus shop the best Black Friday coffee and espresso maker deals

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Nespresso via Walmart

Walmart has an impressive deal on the Nespresso Vertuo Plus during the retailer's Black Friday sale, Deals for Days. This highly rated coffee and espresso maker is $58 off during Walmart's Black Friday deals event.

Keep reading to shop the Nespresso Vertuo Plus on sale now, plus shop more Black Friday deals on top-rated coffee and espresso makers.

Save $58 on the Nespresso Vertuo Plus during Black Friday

Nestle Nespresso via Amazon

This 4.8-star-rated Nespresso coffee device adapts its pressure, temperature and brewing time to make you the perfect cup of coffee and espresso. It makes beverages in five cup sizes, and features an adjustable drip tray with four positions to accommodate tall recipe glasses and travel mugs.

No coffee or espresso pods? No problem. The on-sale Nespresso Vertuo Plus includes a complimentary starter set of Nespresso Vertuo capsules.

Nespresso Vertuo Plus, $121 (regularly $179)

The best Black Friday coffee and espresso maker deals

Keep reading to shop the best Black Friday coffee and espresso maker deals. Many of these coffee makers are on sale at Walmart during the retailer's Black Friday sales event, Deals for Days.

Keurig K-Duo coffee maker with carafe brewing: $79

Walmart

Make a cup of coffee for yourself or make a whole bunch of coffee for the house. This K-Duo coffee maker lets you brew both. The carafe can brew up to 12 cups of coffee.

Want to wake up to the smell of coffee? You can even program the Keurig K-Duo coffee maker to automatically brew a carafe up to 24 hours in advance.

Walmart is offering this Keurig device for just $79 during the retailer's Black Friday sale.

Keurig K-Duo coffee maker, $79 (reduced from $110)

Instant Pot dual pod plus: $200



Instant Pot via Amazon

Can't decide between Keurig and Nespresso? Instant Pot makes a dual coffee and espresso maker, the 4.4-star-rated Instant Pot Dual Pod Plus.

This kitchen gadget is compatible with K-Cup pods, Nespresso capsules and ground coffee when used with the included reusable pod. It lets you brew up to 12 ounces of coffee and up to 6 ounces of espresso at a time.

Instant Pot Dual Pod Plus, $200 (regularly $230)

Keurig K-Elite coffee maker: $150



Amazon

The Keurig K-Elite coffee maker makes a single cup of coffee at a time but features a 75-ounce water reservoir so you can make cups of coffee for everyone in your family.

The device features a strong brew button, an iced coffee setting and hot water on demand perfect for making tea and hot chocolate this fall.

Keurig K-Elite coffee maker, $150 (regularly $189)

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker: $70



Keurig via Amazon

This mini coffee device is a great option for small spaces. The 5-inch-wide Keurig coffee makers lets you brew up to 12-ounces of coffee, hot chocolate, tea and more.

It offers an energy efficient feature that automatically turns the coffee maker off 90 seconds after you've brewed your cup.

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker, $70 (regularly $100)

De'Longhi espresso machine: $170



Best Buy

If you're shopping for an espresso maker, the 4.3-star-rated De'Longhi Espresso Machine makes shots of espresso with 15 bars of pressure and includes a manual milk frother.

"I love this so much," wrote an Amazon customer who purchased the espresso machine. "It's so easy to use and makes coffee so quickly. It was affordable compared to most espresso makers and the quality is amazing."

De'Longhi espresso machine, $170 (regularly $208)

Keurig K-Select coffee maker: $95



Keurig via Amazon

Make coffee with the press of a button. This simple Keurig K-Select coffee maker doesn't include a bunch of fancy bells and whistles but it's a classic.

And it's on sale.

Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker, $95 (regularly $140)

Bodum Chambord French press coffee maker: $24

Walmart

For the coffee-fan who is looking to transition to a more involved coffee-making process, the French press is an easy, hands-on way to get more familiar with your morning brew.

Bodum Chambord French press coffee maker, $24 (reduced from $69)

More Black Friday 2022 deals to shop now



While there's still some time to wait until the official Black Friday 2022 sales start, there are plenty of great deals you can get right now. Check out our Black Friday deal articles.

