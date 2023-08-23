CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Switching from a gas range to an electric range may help slow global warming. Experts say that even when they're not running, U.S. gas stoves are putting 2.6 million tons of methane — in carbon dioxide equivalent units — into the air each year. According to the journal Environmental Science & Technology, that's equivalent to the annual amount of greenhouse gases from 500,000 cars or what the U.S. puts into the air every three-and-a-half hours.

It's a great time to upgrade to an electric range. Not only can it be a better decision for the planet, it might also be better for your health. Health experts say that when you use your gas stove, certain particulate and gaseous contaminants may be released into the air, exacerbating health conditions such as allergies, asthma, emphysema and chronic bronchitis.

We've found the best electric ranges in 2023 and they're all on sale now. These eco-friendly home appliances include must-have features such as convection cooking, air fry functions, Wi-Fi compatibility for remote use and monitoring, plus self-cleaning capabilities. Working with a kitchen color palette? These home appliances come in a variety of colors including blue steel, stainless steel, white, black and more. All of these electric ranges have a four-star rating or higher and include tons of positive customer reviews.

Looking for an electric stove or the best electric range? How about a convection oven or an induction range? Shop our selections of these top-rated kitchen appliances below.

The fingerprint-resistant appliance features Samsung's fastest burner ever (3600 W). The five-burner cooktop includes dual- and triple-ring burners for cooking with different-sized pots and pans.

This gas cooktop and electric oven duo is fully Wi-Fi-connected and voice-enabled. Use your phone to monitor your cooktop and set and adjust the cook time and temperature of your oven through Samsung's SmartThings app.

This 4.5-star-rated range is on sale now for $2,114 (regularly $2,371).

What we like about this electric range:

This smart range features Samsung's fastest burner ever, plus it can be remotely monitored via your smart device. Samsung's Bespoke line also lets you customize the appearance of your kitchen. Color coordinate this electric range with all your Samsung appliances. Choose from five colors.

This Samsung induction range provides the visual appeal of gas cooking with the precision of induction cooking. This 4.6-star-rated smart range can be controlled via your smartphone or voice assistant. The appliance learns your cooking preferences and will recommend your most-used settings. Plus, it's a breeze to clean. The induction cooktop features a smooth glass surface that can cool quickly to prevent food from sticking.

"The digital readout on the cooking surface very clearly shows when a burner is on, hot and warm. The induction heats quickly, and the knobs feel sturdy and are intuitive," a Samsung reviewer says. "The timer is awesome! You can decide what the oven does after time is up (keep temp vs. turn off or keep warm)."

It's on sale now for $3,194 (regularly $3,571).

What we like about this induction range:

No air fryer? No problem. The Samsung smart slide-in induction range also includes a no pre-heat air fry mode. This device also comes with the brand's Ready2Fit guarantee. If your Samsung slide-in range doesn't fit your 30-inch freestanding range cutout, Samsung will give you $100 to cover any countertop modification costs.

The smart LG home appliance is outfitted with five burners and includes an air-fryer function. The entire device can be monitored and remotely controlled via your smartphone with LG's ThinQ App. Don't want to open the oven and let out all the heat? Check the progress of your meal by knocking twice on the oven's window to activate the interior light. And you won't have to worry about fingerprints all over your range -- LG's PrintProof fingerprint and smudge-resistant finish easily wipes clean with a soft, dry cloth.

"Loving this stove," wrote an LG customer who purchased the home appliance. "The features are amazing. The convection oven and air-fryer options are the best. The burners heat up fast."

Choose from two colors. This range is on sale right now for $1,249 (regularly $1,349).

Why we like this electric range:

The LG InstaView Window lets you see inside your oven without ever opening the door and letting heat escape. You can even activate the timer with a simple voice command, since ThinQ technology works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Plus, there's a handy storage drawer below for your baking sheets, pots and pans.

This 4.4-star-rated GE electric range offers a dual burner cooktop lets you choose between 12-inch and 9-inch electric elements. The cooktop includes a low heat warming zone that can provide even temperature control for whatever you've got simmering. The oven portion features a fast preheat function so you can warm the space quickly and cut down on prep time. It also features an air fryer function.

This self-cleaning oven uses optional steam cleaning for light soils to clean the oven cavity with less heat and odor.

It's on sale at Best Buy for $830 (regularly $990).

Why we like this electric range:

While it doesn't have smart tech, it does offer a delay bake feature that allows you to set up the oven to start preheating and baking at a later time. We're also a big fan of the low heat warming zone to keep dinner sides nice and hot while you focus on the main course. Who wants to get on their knees and scrub the inside of their oven? The self-steam cleaning function helps oven gunk slide right off.

Banning gas stoves in the name of safety

Gas stoves may be worse for the climate than previously thought -- so much so that Los Angeles is banning most gas appliances in new homes and businesses. California's largest city joins more than 50 other metro areas and counties that have made similar moves to discourage or prohibit the use of gas ranges. (No timeline for the new rule has been announced.)

In a recent Bloomberg interview, Biden-appointed US Consumer Product Safety Commissioner Richard Trumka Jr. called the household appliance a "hidden hazard" because gas stoves have been linked to childhood asthma.

Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, you will be able to get a rebate on your electric or induction range -- but not today. The rebate program, while approved, is not yet in place. No firm timeline has been announced for when the rebates will be available.

These rebates could take a long time to appear. Need a new induction range right now? Not to worry: We found top-rated induction ranges and cooktops that fit a variety of budgets.

Should you switch from a gas appliance to an electric appliance?

To answer that question, you'll need to know what kind of hookup you have. "Buying what you have the hookup for is generally what makes the most sense," appliance expert and repair tech Renae DuHaime told CBS Essentials.

"If you have the option to choose, I will always go with electric. Gas ranges allow for better temperature control of the burners, and one big advantage is that you can use the cooktop even if the power goes out. But they are also more difficult to clean, much less energy efficient than electric ranges and the burners are less reliable than electric," they explained.

What is the difference between an electric range and an induction range?

"Electric ranges have an electric cooktop on the top and an electric oven on the bottom. Induction ranges have an induction cooktop on the top and an electric oven on the bottom," explained DuHaime.

"The difference between an electric cooktop and induction cooktop is the way they function. Electric cooktops use electricity to heat the coils of your burners, kind of like the filament in a lightbulb. Induction cooktops use electromagnetic currents to create a magnetic field, which then passes into your cookware to heat it. So the key difference here is that electric cooktops heat the cooktop, whereas induction cooktops heat the cookware. This means that induction cooktops won't get hot unless the cookware touches it, making them the most energy efficient option (and much safer if you have small children or pets)."

