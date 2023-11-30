CBS Mornings Deals Cyber Week sale: Save 25% on this heated back wrap massager by Sharper Image

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

This week on CBS Mornings, lifestyle expert Gayle Bass discussed deals on household items and holiday gift ideas that may make life easier

Bell and Howell 10.1" smart photo frame: Save 38%

Martina Barco/CBS Deals

You can receive photos from your family and friends anywhere in the world with the Bell and Howell smart photo frame. This 10.1-inch HD photo frame features a touch screen designed for easier navigation. It pairs to the Frameo App on your smartphone so you can share your own pictures and memories, or display those sent to you by others. You can customize your photos with on-screen captions.

Normally priced at $249.95, get this digital photo frame now at CBSDeals.com for 38% off this Cyber Week, only $154.99.

Zip Linx spring-loaded toys: Save 50%

Martina Barco



Zip Linx is a system of spring-loaded links that launch into action with a chain reaction -- think dominoes that jump up to three feet in the air instead of falling over. The popping action doesn't begin until you turn a special key. The system is designed to make ZipLinx less prone to accidental starts than traditional dominoes.

Zip Linx is offering two toy playsets through CBS Deals. The Triple Tower Blast set ($26.99) includes 40 Zip Linx links, 6 Hi-Fly Balls, 1 Launcher Key, 3 Target Launchers, 3 Towers, 1 Tower Extension with 2 Connectors, 3 Tower Bases and 3 Tower Triggers. The Hi-Fly Set ($19.99) includes 28 Zip Linx links, 3 Hi-Fly Balls, and 1 Launcher Key.

Normally priced at $39.98-$44.99, get it Zip Linx now at CBSDeals.com for up to 50% off this Cyber Week, only $19.99-$26.99. This toy is recommended for ages 6 and up.

Calming Heat massaging back wrap by Sharper Image: Save 25%

CBS Deals

The 100% polyester Calming Heat massaging back wrap by Sharper Image is designed to offer relief for sore and tense back muscles. The included nine-setting controller lets you choose between three heat settings, three vibrating massage settings and three levels of inflatable lumbar support. It's can be used while standing or sitting.

Normally priced at $59.99, get the Calming Heat back wrap by Sharper Image now at CBSDeals.com for 25% off, only $44.99. It may make a great gift under $50 for the person in your life who could use some warming relaxation after a long day.

Posh Pickler: Save 25%

CBS Deals

Founded by a mother/daughter duo who have a love for the game, Posh Pickler is a retailer of pickleball gear and accessories. This CBS Deals offer includes savings on pickleball paddle covers, crossbody totes, cooling towels and bag shoulder straps with pickleball designs.

Normally priced at $25.00-$99.00, you can get these Posh Pickler pickleball accessories now at CBSDeals.com for 25% off, only $18.75-$74.25.

More Cyber Week deals from CBS Deals



It's Cyber Week, which means now is a good time to finish up your holiday shopping and grab a deal while doing it. All the following 12 Days of Gifting items are on sale and could make great Christmas gifts for the people in your life.

Olympia Luggage 3-piece luggage set: Save 70%

CBS Deals

The Olympia Gulliver 3-piece luggage set is constructed with ABS materials and reinforced corners. It's designed to protect itself against rough handling while protecting your belongings inside. The TSA-approved luggage locks help protect against theft.

The suitcases are expandable, with multiple compartments and interior mesh pockets to help keep things organized. Each piece of luggage features four multidirectional spinner wheels, plus an ergonomic handle for mobility.

The set includes a 21-inch carry-on (21" x 14" x 9" + 3"), a 25-inch mid-size spinner (25" x 17" x 10.5" + 2") and a 29-inch large-size spinner suitcase (29" x 19" x 12" + 2"). Normally priced at $800.00, get this luggage set at CBSDeals.com for up to 70% off, only $239.00.

The Dr. Lisa Company Fresh Dolls: Save 40%

Martina Barco/CBS Deals

Created by Dr. Lisa Williams, Fresh Dolls are designed to promote diversity, inclusivity and a positive self-image. These fashion dolls are available in a wide range of ages, skin tones, hair textures and body types, representing men and women from different ethnicities and cultures.

There are 15 different dolls and bundles available, including Shuri and Nakia from Marvel's "Black Panther." Each Fresh Doll comes with outfits, accessories and a back story to encourage imaginative play.

Normally priced at $29.99-$65.97, get it now at CBSDeals.com for up to 40% off, only $23.99-$44.97.

PulseMax portable massager: Save 50%

CBS Deals

The PulseMax portable massager is designed to provide deep-tissue muscle relief, alleviate tension, improve blood circulation and accelerate muscle recovery. You can customize your massage by choosing from nine intensity levels and four interchangeable massage heads. The massager includes a removable extended handle to help you reach more areas of your body.

The PulseMax massager has an automatic 15-minute timer to prevent over use. You can keep track of time and intensity on the device's LCD display.

The PulseMax portable massage gun is rechargeable using the included USB-C cable.

Normally priced at $129.99, get this Cyber Week portable massager deal now at CBSDeals.com for 50% off, only $64.99.

Tea Forté handcrafted tea gift boxes: Save 40%

CBS Deals

Tea Forté offers a wide range of flavored, organic tea options to suit your (or the gift recipient's) taste, including estate darjeeling, white ginger pear, green mango peach, Bombay chai, blueberry merlot and sencha green tea. Each gift box includes 48 tea infusers.

Tea Forté tea infusers are pyramid shaped, designed to have a more luxe look than standard tea bags from the supermarket. They may be just right for gifting this holiday, or for use at special events such as parties.

Normally priced at $65.00, you can buy Tea Forté gift boxes at CBSDeals.com for 40% off, only $38.99 each.

Snow Joe cordless 13-Inch shovel kit: Save 24%

CBS Deals

The lightweight Snow Joe 24-Volt cordless 13-inch snow shovel kit is designed for winter weather challenges. The snow removal tool has a 24-volt rechargeable lithium-ion battery, enabling cordless operation to clear snow from driveways, sidewalks and patios.

With its 13-inch clearing width and 20-foot snow throw distance, this shovel is designed to move up to 300 pounds of snow per minute, which could make quick work of light to moderate snowfalls. It features a two-blade paddle auger and an adjustable handle for comfort.

The Snow Joe cordless shovel kit includes a 13" cordless snow shovel, weather-proof cover, an ice and snow scraper, a 24V rechargeable IONMAX Battery and a quick charger. Normally priced at $199.99, get the kit now at CBSDeals.com for up to 24% off, only $152.99.

KeySmart RFID-blocking wallet bundle: 33% off

CBS Deals

The KeySmart SmartWallet is crafted from high-grade aluminum with RFID-blocking technology designed to safeguard your cards from electronic theft. Its minimalist design fits in your pocket or bag.

This KeySmart bundle includes a SmartCard, which can be paired to an Apple phone. It enables you to track your wallet from anywhere from an iPhone or other Apple device using Apple's Find My service. The SmartCard battery lasts for a year, and can be recharged wirelessly via Qi -- no charging cable is required.

Normally priced at $119.99, get this RFID-blocking smart wallet now at CBSDeals.com for 33% off, only $79.99.

Reathlete Dextra cordless hand massager: Save 50%

CBS Deals/Kirill Utevsky

The Reathlete Dextra Cordless Hand Massager with heat and compression is designed to help alleviate tension and discomfort in your hands. The massager utilizes heat therapy and six adjustable levels of air compression to target pressure points and provide a soothing massage experience. The cordless design is portable, allowing you to use it anywhere at any time.

The LCD control panel allows you to customize your massage experience. The hand massager has a time that can be set for 10 to 30 minutes. Anti-slip feet keep the massager from sliding around while in use. It's rechargeable with the included USB cable.

Normally priced at $149.99, get this hand massager now at CBSDeals.com for 50% off, only $75.00.

Mom Bomb bath gift sets: Save 50%



CBS Deals

Mom Bomb sells all-natural, vegan, made-in-the-U.S. bath and shower products for men, women and children. They're designed to be gentle on your skin and the environment. All of the profits go to support families in crisis.

The Classic Gift Box set ($24.99), presented in a French-inspired gift box, offers the opportunity for a relaxing, scented bath. Six bath bombs are included, including ones that smell like caramel and vanilla, coconut, strawberry cake, and lavender and lemon. There are also 16-ounce bath salts available ($19.99), one in milk and honey and one in a holiday-themed candy cane scent.

Normally priced at $30.00-$49.99, get it now at CBSDeals.com during Cyber Monday week for up to 50% off, only $19.99-$24.99.

She's Birdie personal safety alarm: Save 40%



CBS Deals

She's Birdie's modern personal safety alarms feature a loud 130-decibel siren and a flashing strobe light. The Birdie personal safety alarm comes in vibrant colors that are easy to spot and easy to take on the trails, on campus or out at night. It's small and lightweight, too, weighing just 2.4 ounces. Comes with a solid brass keychain. Runs on two CR2032 batteries.

Normally priced at $29.95, get it now at CBSDeals.com during Cyber Monday week for 40% off, only $19.99.

