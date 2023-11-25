Samsung has a Black Friday 2023 deal on 'The Frame' Disney100 Edition TV this weekend

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung

In August, Samsung released a limited-edition Disney100 "The Frame" smart TV. It quickly sold out, but now it's back in stock for the holidays. Samsung is extending its Black Friday sale on the Disney 100 "The Frame" TV through the weekend and into Cyber Monday.

It's no surprise Samsung's "The Frame" TV is the most popular smart TV among CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials readers. The no-glare, matte TV, which turns your home into a museum when the TV is not in use, is popular with sports fans and movie enthusiasts who revel in the screen's flawless picture.

This special edition 4K television turns your home into an homage to Disney when the TV isn't in use, plus you'll get exclusive Disney-themed perks (like a special version of the TV's bezel and a Mickey Mouse-inspired remote control), with purchase. Keep reading for more on this terrific deal and how you can save on the 'The Frame' Disney100 Edition. (We don't Mickey Mouse around when it comes to TVs, and neither should you.)

Samsung 'The Frame' Disney100 Edition is on sale for Black Friday



Samsung

Powered by the Tizen OS, Samsung's "The Frame" turns your home into a home theatre courtesy of its perfect picture, no-glare technology and frameless design delivering the best seat in the house from any angle.

Sports lovers have long touted the magic of Samsung's "The Frame" TV, its matte finish means you don't miss a shot, play or pass even if the sun is shining bright into your TV room. Disney enthusiasts and movie lovers also know "The Frame" TV makes movies and TV shows come to life, the TV's vibrant colors and striking contrast mean you're delivered theatre quality viewing at home.

"The Frame" TV is at its best flat mounted to the wall. Its One Connect system means you won't have cords cascading from your TV, distracting you from a re-watch of "Snow White" or diving into the newest "Moana". You can even stream your favorite Disney content with this terrific post-Black Friday Hulu/Disney + bundle deal.

What Disney fans marvel at about most with this 4K TV, is its display ability, from famous works of art (you get to curate that museum!), to Disney images or even your favorite digital photos. Say goodbye to an unsightly box of tech hanging from your wall. This TV turns your home into a Disney showplace, the matte finish enhancing every image whether the TV is in use or displaying images you've selected from the family trip to Disney.

Users that purchase the limited-edition Disney100 version of "The Frame" will see a special Samsung x Disney100 onscreen logo on power-up. The TV also features exclusive bezels in the Disney100 signature color, a special Disney edition remote featuring Mickey Mouse, and 100 pieces of special artwork inspired by classic Disney stories. The special-edition TV is currently available in three sizes; 55-, 65- and 75-inches. The 75-inch model is currently sold out.

Why we like Samsung's 'The Frame' smart TV:

This TV's no-glare technology and vibrant contrast delivers a perfect picture from any angle.

When displaying artwork, the TV's optional auto-rotating wall mount allows the screen to be rotated 90 degrees so it can showcase artwork in portrait mode when appropriate.

Using the TV's integrated motion sensor, you can set up "The Frame" to turn itself off when a room is empty, but immediately power on (and display artwork or photos) when someone enters the room.

Display your favorite digital photos or video clips on "The Frame" by transferring the content to the TV (from a computer or mobile device) using a USB flash drive.

What's special about the Disney100 Edition:

It comes with a Mickey Mouse-inspired solar-charging remote.

A commemorative Platinum bezel with the Disney100 logo is included as an added gift with purchase.

Display 100 special pieces of art from the Disney collection only on this special edition TV.

Save on all versions of 'The Frame' at Samsung

The regular edition of this popular and unique TV is also on sale -- for between $50 and $1,000 off (depending on the screen size you choose) -- at Samsung's website. Check out these extended Black Friday deals and early Cyber Monday deals available now:

Walmart has the best deals on Samsung's 'The Frame' TV

If you're buying a larger version of Samsung's 'The Frame' 4K TV, we found even better deals at Walmart this Black Friday.

You can also surf over to Amazon to discover similar Black Friday deals on Samsung's "The Frame." But before making a purchase, we encourage you to check out the in-depth review of this TV from our in-house tech experts. It's chock full of insight about why we believe this is currently one of the best and most versatile TV options available.

Related content from CBS Essentials