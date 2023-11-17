Score a Samsonite luggage set for 55% off with this Amazon Black Friday deal

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The holiday travel season is approaching quickly. As you prepare for your trip home for Thanksgiving, Hanukkah or Christmas, you may want to upgrade your luggage. You don't want to spend the winter traveling with old, torn-up luggage.

Thankfully, there are plenty of Black Friday luggage deals available to shop now -- including an Amazon early Black Friday deal that will let you snag a top-rated Samsonite luggage set for 55% off.

Samsonite Aspire DLX soft-side expandable two-piece luggage set: $130 (55% off)

The Samsonite Aspire collection is a favorite among travelers.

This top-rated luggage set includes a 20-inch carry-on spinner and a 24-inch check-in spinner bag. Each spinner features durable materials and a 10-year warranty. They also have a removable laptop sleeve.

The set is currently 55% off on Amazon for Prime members. Choose from three on-sale color options.

What we like about the Samsonite Aspire DLX soft-side expandable two-piece luggage set:

These soft-sided polyester bags are very lightweight.

It's a much better deal than buying a Samsonite carry-on and checked bag individually.

The bags offer plenty of storage for all of your holiday trips and winter travel.

