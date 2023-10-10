CBS Mornings Deals: This luggage set is 52% off ahead of holiday travel

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Mirage via CBS Deals

This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Gayle Bass discussed deals on items that might make your life easier -- all at exclusive discounts. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

Disclaimer: CBS earns commissions on purchases made through CBSDeals.com. Deals available for a limited time and while quantities last. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Handful

Handful via CBS Deals

Handful's range of bras are designed for comfort. They're machine washable. Choose from a variety of styles on sale for up to 42% off now at CBS Deals.

Handful, $35 and up (regularly $60 and up)

Calming Heat Neck by Sharper Image

Sharper Image via CBS Deals

This on-sale neck wrap can target specific pressure points and might soothe muscles with heat and massaging vibrations. Adjust between three heat settings and three massaging vibrations for nine different combinations. It's on sale for 40% off.

Calming Heat Neck by Sharper Image, $24 (regularly $40)

ChargeCard Credit Card Size Phone Charger

AquaVault via CBS Deals

The ChargeCard phone charger may fit in your wallet and can provide an emergency battery boost to your device. ChargeCard comes with built-in charging cables, including USB-C, Lightning and Micro USB. It's on sale for 40% off.

ChargeCard Credit Card Size Phone Charger, $36 (regularly $60)

Mirage Luggage Set

Mirage via CBS Deals

This carry-on and two large spinners set is made from ABS composite shell material and features a TSA-approved lock, a top and side-carry handle, a retractable push-button handle system and inline skate wheels. It's on sale for 52% off.

Mirage Luggage Set, $190 (regularly $400)

More content from CBS Essentials



