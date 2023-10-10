CBS Mornings Deals: This luggage set is 52% off ahead of holiday travel
Handful
Handful's range of bras are designed for comfort. They're machine washable. Choose from a variety of styles on sale for up to 42% off now at CBS Deals.
Handful, $35 and up (regularly $60 and up)
Calming Heat Neck by Sharper Image
This on-sale neck wrap can target specific pressure points and might soothe muscles with heat and massaging vibrations. Adjust between three heat settings and three massaging vibrations for nine different combinations. It's on sale for 40% off.
Calming Heat Neck by Sharper Image, $24 (regularly $40)
ChargeCard Credit Card Size Phone Charger
The ChargeCard phone charger may fit in your wallet and can provide an emergency battery boost to your device. ChargeCard comes with built-in charging cables, including USB-C, Lightning and Micro USB. It's on sale for 40% off.
ChargeCard Credit Card Size Phone Charger, $36 (regularly $60)
Mirage Luggage Set
This carry-on and two large spinners set is made from ABS composite shell material and features a TSA-approved lock, a top and side-carry handle, a retractable push-button handle system and inline skate wheels. It's on sale for 52% off.
Mirage Luggage Set, $190 (regularly $400)
