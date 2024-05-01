Watch CBS News

Bee colony delays Arizona Diamondbacks game

A colony of bees discovered behind home plate delayed a Major League Baseball game for nearly two hours Tuesday night between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers in Phoenix. Matt Hilton, a professional beekeeper, came to the rescue.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.