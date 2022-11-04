Holiday gift guide 2022: The best personalized gifts
'Tis the season of giving, but if you're struggling to find new ways to surprise and delight your loved ones with unique gifts this year, we've got you covered. Personalized presents are the perfect way to show just how much you care about someone, and there are plenty to pick from. Keep reading for our roundup of the best customizable gifts to give this holiday season.
Best personalized gift ideas
We have plenty of custom gift recommendations to help you get extra personal with your presents this year, from perfume subscriptions and gifted getaways to made-to-measure jeans and more.
Scentbird perfume subscription
A gifted Scentbird subscription allows the recipient to select their own personalized perfume or cologne fragrances after taking the Scentbird quiz. They'll answer questions about their ideal fragrance, and you won't have to deal with the pressure of picking out something so personal as a perfume. Gifted subscriptions start at three-months long for $48.
Scentbird perfume subscription, $48 for three months
Pluto Pillow
Gift a custom-built pillow from Pluto Pillow. This personalized pillow company helps recipients design their ideal pillow with a questionnaire about their sleeping habits, comfort preferences and more. To give the gift of a pillow from Pluto, all you need is your intended recipient's name and email.
Tinggly experience box
Tinggly is a global and sustainable travel company on a mission to promote the gifting of experiences over material goods. Tinggly travel experts curate experiences around the world then make them giftable through a wide range of themed gift boxes. Starting at $59, boxes allow the recipient to choose from an array of adventures, including a Niagara Falls tour, a wine-tasting cruise, cooking classes and more.
Tinggly also offers gift boxes for couples, adrenaline seekers and travelers, which include luxury hotel stays and once-in-a-lifetime experiences. Gift boxes can be personalized with a custom message, and are mailed in eco-friendly materials or sent via email.
Tinggly experience box, $129 and up
Yankee Candle personalized candle
Yankee Candles always make great gifts, but for an extra $5, you can customize your candle to the recipient with a photo and personal message, turning your gift into a total keepsake.
Yankee Candle personalized candle, $24 and up
Personalized wood rolling pin
Customize this wooden rolling pin with an engraving of the recipient's name for an extra personal touch to this sweet gift.
Personalized wood rolling pin, $30 and up
Unspun gift kit
Unspun offers made-to-measure denim for maximum comfort and style. This gift kit includes everything your recipient will need to pick out their own perfect pair of jeans, with a selection of swatches, look book and gift card valid for any pair of Unspun jeans.
Note: Unspun requires shoppers to download an app to help take measurements; use of the app requires a smartphone with 3D-scanning capabilities.
Unspun gift kit, $200 (reduced from $250)
The Jacket Maker custom-fit leather jacket
The Jacket Maker offers all their jackets made-to-measure for just $50 extra. So, you can find your ideal, size-inclusive (size XS to 4XL) leather jacket at a mid-range price point. The Jacket Maker is a direct-to-consumer company, which cuts out the middleman, storefront and marketing costs to make the product more affordable for you.
You can even schedule a consultation to customize a leather jacket's leather type, color, print and embroideries. You can also make a custom bomber jacket, varsity jacket, embroidered jacket, jean jacket, windbreaker, trenchcoat, parka and leather vest on the site. Custom bags and shoes are available too.
The Jacket Maker jackets, $250 and up
Personalized apron
Customize this apron for the chef who deserves extra recognition for their efforts in the kitchen.
Masterclass subscription
Struggling to find a gift for the person who seems like they have everything? Masterclass makes a great personalized present because the recipient can design their own curriculum and take a class on practically anything taught by the experts. Take a filmmaking class with Martin Scorsese, a cooking class with Gordon Ramsay or even a science class with Bill Nye.
Masterclass subscription, $15 and up per month
