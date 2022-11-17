Watch CBS News
Essentials

Best gifts for tween boys and girls they won't return

By Leah Groth

/ Essentials

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A girl by a Christmas tree shaking a present trying to guess what it is.
A girl by a Christmas tree shaking a present trying to guess what it is. Mint Images

Holiday shopping for tweens can be tough. However, these unique gift ideas for those youngsters in your life who don't consider themselves kids but aren't quite teens yet are sure to excite even the most discerning 10- to 13-year olds on your list. 

Top products in this article:

Apple iPad 10.2-inch 9th generation, $270 (reduced from $329)

$270 at Amazon

Nintendo Switch OLED white model, $349

$349 at Amazon

TickTalk smartwatch phone, $170 with coupon (reduced from $200)

$170 at Amazon

Lush The Art of Christmas Bathing, $150

$150 at Lush

While Apple products and gaming devices usually land on a tween's wishlist, we have compiled a number of other, more unique and out-of-the-box gift ideas, ranging from an ultra-luxe bath bomb set from Lush and fun beauty tools to a smartwatch phone that's totally controllable by parents. Many pre-teens still play with age-appropriate toys, so a few of those made our list, too.

Gifts for tween boys and girls they won't return

Get ready to shop, as many of the items on our lists are seriously marked down -- and might not stay in stock through Black Friday!

Apple iPad 10.2-inch 9th generation

ipad-9.jpg
Apple

While you might not be ready to splurge on the latest iPad Pro for your tween, the 10.2-inch iPad 9th generation gets the job done without breaking the bank. 

Apple iPad 10.2-inch 9th generation, $270 (reduced from $329)

$270 at Amazon

GigaPets StarCat CompuKitty Virtual Pet

gigapets.jpg
GigaPets

With everything from the 1990s back in style, it only makes sense that GigaPets -- the take anywhere virtual interactive pet -- are back and more engaging than ever. The fun keychain also makes an unexpected stocking stuffer. 

GigaPets StarCat CompuKitty Virtual Pet, $17 with coupon (reduced from $18)

$17 at Amazon

Petite n' Pretty Clearly Cute makeup set

petite-n-pretty.jpg
Petite n' Pretty

For tweens just getting into makeup, Petite n' Pretty gift sets introduce the art of face painting in an age-appropriate manner. The Clearly Cute makeup set offers sheer, shimmery eye shadows, a pink lip gloss and clear mascara, all pediatrician-approved, cruelty-free and nut-free. A favorite of CBS Essentials staffers' kids!

Petite n' Pretty Clearly Cute makeup set, $39 (reduced from $55)

$39 at Petite n' Pretty

Little Passports and America's Test Kitchen Kitchen Adventures

220830-littlepassports-kitchenadventure1397.jpg
Little Passports

Little Passports and America's Test Kitchen joined forces to create a monthly subscription box specifically for budding chefs. Each box, which focuses on a specific cuisine from various countries or cities, includes four recipes, a cooking essential -- like tongs or a spatula -- and other fun things, like board games or arts and crafts. 

Little Passports and America's Test Kitchen Kitchen Adventures, $24 a month (reduced from $30) and up

$24 and up at Little Passports

Nintendo Switch OLED white model

nintendo-switch-oled.jpg
Nintendo

Age-appropriate gaming for tweens, this brightened-up version of the Nintendo Switch OLED features a vibrant seven-inch OLED screen and 64 GB of internal storage and easily docks for HD gaming on the television set. Pair the console with a Nintendo gift card so they can select their favorite games. 

Nintendo Switch OLED white model, $349

$349 at Amazon

Nintendo gift card, $10 and up

$10 and up at Amazon

Caboodles vintage case

caboodles.jpg
Caboodles

Another favorite, recently resurrected 1990's throwback, the classic Caboodles makeup-slash-accessory case makes the perfect gift to keep everything from cosmetics to crafts organized.  

Caboodles vintage case, $17 with coupon (reduced from $22)

$17 at Amazon

JBL Clip 4 speaker

jbl-clip-4.jpg
JBL

Don't be fooled by the small size of this speaker. In terms of sound, the JBL Clip 4 packs a serious punch. Tween will love listening to tunes and hooking the tiny device onto everything from backpacks to jackets. Up to 10 hours of play per charge. Available in several punchy colors. 

JBL Clip 4, $45 (reduced from $80)

$45 at Amazon

Vineyard Vines Whale Classic Mini Tote

vineyards-vines-tote.jpg
Vineyard Vines

Going on a trip this holiday season? This multi-tasking tote makes the perfect travel companion for any tween. A smaller version of the traditional Vineyard Vines tote, little ones love using the convenient bag as a carry-on item or an everyday purse. 

Vineyard Vines Whale Classic Mini Tote, $85

$85 at Vineyard Vines

Patagonia Down Sweater

patagonia.jpg
Patagonia

Super toasty without being too heavy, this Patagonia down sweater, filled with reclaimed duck and goose down, keeps everyone in the family (including tweens) warm this winter and those to come -- just size up for young ones. The timeless coat also comes with a lifetime manufacturers guaranty, minus damage from wear and tear.  

Patagonia Down Sweater, $139

$139 at Backcountry

Chi Vibes Wave On Multifunctional Waver

chi-vibes.jpg
Chi

Indulge hair and beauty obsessed teens with this fun and fabulous iron. This rainbow-hued hairstyling tool crimps and curls at lower heat levels safe enough for younger hair. 

Chi Vibes Wave On Multifunctional Waver, $100

$100 at Chi

JBL Tune 230 noise cancelling earbuds

jbl-headphones.jpg
JBL

Not ready to invest in a pair of AirPods for your tween? This noise-cancelling alternative from JBL costs a fraction of the price and deliver serious sound, and thousands of Amazon reviewers agree.

JBL Tune 230 noise cancelling earbuds, $50 (reduced from $100)

$50 at Amazon

UnHide Shleepy wearable blanket

unhide.jpg
UnHide

A wearable blanket? Yes, please. UnHide, famous for making ultra cozy blankets, designed The Shleepy so that comfort-minded kids (and adults!) can cuddle up anywhere, anytime. 

UnHide Shleepy wearable blanket, $69 (reduced from $79)

$69 at UnHide

TickTalk smartwatch phone

53-parent-approved-contacts.jpg
TickTalk

If you aren't quite ready to splurge on an iPhone but want to stay connected with your tween, a TickTalk smartwatch phone makes a great alternative. The interactive watch makes video and voice calls, sends and receives voice and text messages, takes photos, streams music, tracks activity and features a GPS tracker to keep tabs on precious cargo. Parents also have access and control to block or approve contacts and set Do Not Disturb modes during class time or bedtime. Works on AT&T and T-Mobile networks, and pay-as-you-go options are available. 

TickTalk smartwatch phone, $170 with coupon (reduced from $200)

$170 at Amazon

Amazon bookmark gift card

amazon-book-card.jpg
Amazon

A great gift for any tween reader? An Amazon gift card in the shape of a bookmark to fuel their love of reading. You can even buy a book for them and slip the gift card inside.

Amazon bookmark gift card, $25 and up

$25 and up at Amazon

Lush The Art of Christmas Bathing 

gifts-the-art-of-christmas-bathing-contents-en-01.jpg
Lush

If your tween spends a lot of time at the local Lush store, indulge them with a Christmas-themed box filled with 17 limited-edition holiday bath bombs and bubble bars.

Lush The Art of Christmas Bathing, $150

$150 at Lush

Barefoot Dreams x Barbie CozyChic hoodie

barefoot-dreams-barbie.jpg
Barefoot Dream/Mattel

Even if they have grown out of Barbie-doll play, they will love cozying up in this hoodie, just as soft as a Barefoot Dream blanket. The collaboration, which includes blankets, robes and even an eye mask, scrunchie and sock set, celebrates the Barbie Dreamhouse 60th Anniversary.

Barefoot Dreams x Barbie hoodie, $128

$128 at Barefoot Dreams

Minecraft: Portal Dash game

minecraft-portal-dash.jpg
Ravensburger

A fun gamer-themed board game that gets tweens off their screens, this up to four player game takes 60 minutes to play and explores the Minecraft worlds in a socially interactive way. Ages 10 and up.

Minecraft: Portal Dash, $40

$40 at Target

Lola and the Boys retro sequin bomber

lola-bomber.jpg
Lola and the Boys

Add a little sparkle to their everyday wardrobe with this retro-style sequin bomber courtesy of Lola and the Boys. Available in tween sizes up to 14. 

Lola and the Boys retro sequin bomber, $76

$76 at Maisonette

Super Mario Lego Cat Peach Suit and Frozen Tower Expansion Kit

lego-super-mario-peach.jpg
Lego

One of the latest additions to the wildly popular Lego Super Mario line, the Cat Peach Suit and Frozen Tower Expansion kit offers a building experience and play set all in one. Comes with Mario, Luigi and Peach interactive figures.

Super Mario Lego Cat Peach Suit and Frozen Tower Expansion Kit, $80

$80 at Amazon
$80 at Lego

Real Life Crafted custom journal

img-2688.jpg
Real Life Crafted

Journaling encourages creativity, sharpens writing skills and helps teens process thoughts and emotions. Customize one of these handcrafted and hand-bound journals from Real Life Crafted, a small, woman-owned business to align with their likes and interests for a truly unique and thoughtful gift. 

Real Life Crafted custom journal, $40

$40 at Etsy

Puma x Pokémon Big Kids' Hoodie

puma-x-pokemon.jpg
Puma x Pokémon

Puma and Pokémon just dropped the ultimate collection for fans of the incredibly popular franchise. Sold exclusively on the Puma website, this hoodie stands out in a crowd.

Puma x Pokemon Big Kids' Hoodie, $55

$55 at Puma

My Avastars KawaiiPie

my-avastars-kawaii.jpg
WowWee

One of the hottest toys of the season and a 2022 TTPM Most Wanted Toys winner, My Avastars bring fashion dolls to life. After personalizing a doll with outfits, reusable stickers, clothing decals and more with an included code and the My Avastars website, build the same doll online and then play My Avastars Fashion Game. 

My Avastars KawaiiPie, $20 (reduced from $25)

$20 at Amazon

FAO Schwarz Make-Up Vanity

fao-schwarz-vanity.jpg
FAO Schwarz

Indulge budding makeup artists in a vanity from FAO Schwarz, featuring a light-up mirror and real makeup, including nail polish, beauty brushes and tutorial beauty templates. Ages 8 and up.  

FAO Schwarz Make-Up Vanity, $28 (reduced from $40)

$28 at Target

Big Blanket Co. Premiere Plush blanket

big-blanket.jpg
Big Blanket Co.

One of the most wanted gifts for tweens? Cozy bedroom essentials. These oversized 10 x 10 blankets from Big Blanket Co. might be some of the coziest plush we ever tested. Big enough for a king sized bed but also perfect for sofa snuggles for the whole family. Available in 16 colors. 

Big Blanket Co. Premiere Plush blanket, $164 with coupon (reduced from $209)

$164 at Big Blanket Co.

Athleta Girl So Toasty sherpa jacket

athleta-coat.jpg
Athleta

Some of the other popular athleisure brands don't offer sizes for tweens, making Athleta the go-to brand for younger girls. This cozy sherpa coat makes the winter months bearable and perfectly pairs with most casual clothes. 

Athleta Girl So Toasty sherpa jacket, $139

$139 at Athleta

Early Black Friday 2022 deals to shop now 

While there's still some time to wait until the official Black Friday 2022 sales start, there are plenty of great deals you can get right now. Check out our early Black Friday deal articles.  

Related content from CBS Essentials 

First published on November 17, 2022 / 11:15 AM

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.