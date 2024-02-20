The best sunscreen options for winter are here to save your face

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Aurelie & Mogan David de Lossy via Getty Images

Did you know dermatologists recommend wearing sunscreen every day that you're out in the sun -- even in the winter? Lathering up with a great sunscreen, like the ones featured below, can help protect you and your skin from the elements every season of the year, not just summer.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, when choosing a sunscreen, you should look for one that's broad spectrum. You want a sunscreen that offers protection against both skin-wrinkling UVA rays and sunburn-causing UVB rays. The sunscreen should be rated SPF 30 or higher, and be water resistant. (SPF, so you know, stands for sun protection factor.)

During the winter, you should focus on sunscreens that protect your face. There are several sunscreen options for those with sensitive or oily skin. However, if you live in a warmer climate or vacation in a sunny spot, lather your body up like you would in the summer.

We've rounded up some of the best sunscreen options in 2024, including those by Supergoop, SunBum and CeraVe. There's a sunscreen option on our list that will work for just about everyone, from athletes to children. All are smart choices for protecting your skin this winter.

Best sunscreens for the face

Formulated specifically for the face, these sunscreens offer ample protection for everyday wear.

Tula Protect + Glow, SPF 30

Tula

Looking for a non-greasy, sweet-smelling sunscreen? Tula, a skincare brand with a celebrity following that includes Jenna Dewan and Mandy Moore, makes a broad spectrum SPF 30 sunscreen in gel form. It's perfect for wearing under makeup, or just by itself.

The Tula Protect + Glow has a 4.7-star rating on the brand's site. One reviewer wrote, "I am a person that usually hates how sunscreen feels on my face, but this one leaves my skin feeling hydrated (but not oily) and leaves a very pretty natural glow.

"The texture of it is also very light and doesn't feel heavy throughout the day."

Supergoop Play Everyday sunscreen lotion, SPF 50

Supergoop

Formulated for all skin types, Supergoop Play Everyday lotion offers broad-spectrum SPF 50 coverage and water resistance. Supergoop Play Everyday is a ray-absorbing chemical sunscreen, albeit one made without two ingredients usually associated with chemical sunscreens, oxybenzone and octinoxate. The greaseless formula absorbs into and hydrates the skin.

Supergoop's Play has about a 4.5-star rating on the brand's site. One reviewer wrote, "I've tested out a lot of different sunscreens over the years and there were many things I didn't like about many of them. I don't know why it took me so long to try Supergoop, it is by far my favorite. From now on it's my go-to, works so well.

"My favorite things about it are that it goes on smooth, doesn't bother my eyes when I apply to my face, and it has a nice smell. But the best part is that it is so easy to apply, especially on a moving toddler!"

Tower 28 Sunny Days tinted sunscreen, SPF 30

Tower 28

Most tinted sunscreens offer a slight tint to prevent that white residue that formulas tend to leave behind on your skin. Tower 28 Sunny Days, however, eliminates the need for you to cover up with foundation.

The tinted sunscreen comes in 14 shades for a variety of skin tones. Designed for those with sensitive skin, Sunny Days has been endorsed by the National Eczema Association as gentle enough for those with that condition.

Tower 28 Sunny Days tinted sunscreen has a 4.7-star rating on the brand's site. One reviewer wrote, "Love this so much. The shade match from the quiz on their website is amazing. I was a little hesitant because it was different than what I was matching myself using the photos. And the match the website chose for me is perfect.

"It covers so nicely and honestly looks so seamless and exactly like my normal skin tone while making my skin look so nice and smooth."





Banana Boat Protection + Vitamins, SPF 50: Save 40%

Banana Boat

Hydrate and protect your skin with this new, everyday face sunscreen, which is infused with Vitamins C and B3. Lightweight and non-greasy, it's a matte, water resistant formula that can go under makeup for a flawless finish. It offers up to 80 minutes of water resistance. Plus, for a limited time, you can score this for 40% off.

The Banana Boat Protection + Vitamins has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon. One verified customer wrote, "I love this sunscreen. It glides on smooth and silky almost. Lightweight, great sun protection. I only wish I could buy a larger bottle."

TruSkin mineral sunscreen with Vitamin C, SPF 30

TruSkin

Clean, natural and plant-based, this sunscreen from Amazon favorite TruSkin features 100% non-nano zinc oxide in a lightweight, non-greasy formula with a sheer finish -- no white cast left behind. It's also vegan friendly and cruelty-free.

The TruSkin mineral sunscreen boasts a 4.3-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "My friend, a park ranger in Everglades National Park, loves this sunscreen."

Another verified customer said, "This is a really nice product. Regular sunscreen usually feels heavy and sticky for me, however, this product was very different. It felt like moisturizer when applying. There is that white texture, like sunscreen, but it fades after.

"I have oily skin, so after a long day my face is super oily. This actually left my face oil-free for the entire day. I didn't have to blot anything off. Surprising! Would recomennd."

Drunk Elephant Umbra Sheer Daily Defense, SPF 30

Drunk Elephant

If you have sensitive skin or suffer from skin conditions, namely eczema, you may want to look for a physical or mineral sunscreen. This kind of sunscreen sits on the surface of skin, and acts like a shield. Unlike a chemical sunscreen, a physical sunscreen may leave behind a residue.

All of this brings us to this physical, broad-spectrum, SPF 30 sunscreen by the beauty brand Drunk Elephant. This sheer version, formulated for the face, features ingredients like marula oil and fruit enzymes, along with zinc oxide (a hallmark of a physical sunscreen).

Elta MD UV Clear broad spectrum, SPF 46

Elta MD

Elta MD's UV Clear sunscreen is a zinc oxide, broad-spectrum sunscreen that offers extra gentle protection for sensitive, oily or acne-prone skin.

This sunscreen has a 4.7-star rating out of more than 49,5000 ratings on Amazon.

One reviewer called it "the best sunscreen for sensitive skin," adding: "This sunscreen was recommended by a dermatologist 10 years ago and I've been a loyal client ever since. I am prone to breakouts when using heavy/oily products. This is the only sunscreen which doesn't cause breakouts and doesn't look oily. Highly recommend it."

CeraVe tinted hydrating mineral sunscreen, SPF 30

CeraVe

Looking for a great, tinted facial sunscreen on a budget? CeraVe makes a great one with lightweight, greaseless protection. Per CeraVe, its products were developed with the help of dermatologists.

The CeraVe tinted hydrating mineral sunscreen has a 4.4-star rating out of more than 54,1000 ratings on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "As an aging woman with fair and sensitive skin, I am very pleased with this CeraVe product. It not only protects my skin but the tint blends naturally on my face.

"It gives my face moisture and feels wonderful. Will definitely purchase again."

Kinlò Golden Rays sunscreen, SPF 50

Kinlo

This mineral sunscreen from Naomi Osaka's skincare line offers UVA/UVB defense without the white cast, protecting against sun damage, filtering blue light and neutralizing harmful free radicals.

Developed for active types, the formula is sweat-proof and water-resistant. It's available in three sheer shades (deep, medium and light), all matte finish. The sunscreen is also vegan, reef-safe, cruelty-free and contains no parabens, gluten or phthalates.

The Golden Rays sunscreen has a 4.3-star rating on the brand's website. One reviewer wrote, "I got this on a whim because I have literally never found a good match for a tinted anything, or just regular old foundation for that matter. This is everything. It is a perfect match and makes my skin look healthy.

"I know a lot of companies pride themselves in having a lot of options for brown skin but ultimately their formulas do not even come close to how well this product works. I don't think five stars is enough."

Best sunscreens for the body

Douse yourself in these sunscreens, formulated for the body.

Vacation Chardonnay Oil, SPF 30



Vacation

Vacation, a sunscreen that smells so good the brand bottled up the fragrance as a perfume, formulated this lightweight grapeseed oil sunscreen to offer protection while nourishing skin and leaving behind a shimmer and shine.

Vacation Chardonnay oil has a 4.8-star rating on Nordstrom. One verified customer wrote, "OK, so I was a little skeptical, putting on an oil and expecting sun protection. First time I used this I went on a river tubing trip with friends. I was the only one who didn't get fried to a crisp.

"My friends all used regular sunblock and thought I was crazy for putting oil on. Sold!"

Hawaiian Tropic Sheer Touch, SPF 30

Hawaiian Tropic

Hawaiian Tropic Sheer Touch is a chemical sunscreen that offers broad-spectrum, SPF 30 protection.

It's a budget-friendly option that moisturizes the skin, and delivers a fragrance that transports you to the tropics.

This sunscreen has a 4.8-star rating out of more than 10,500 ratings on Amazon.

One reviewer wrote, "I took this on a trip to Mexico and used it everyday out in the sun. I am blonde with extremely fair skin and I never burned once. Instead I got a beautiful tan! And it smells good too!"

Blue Lizard sensitive mineral sunscreen, SPF 50+

Blue Lizard

Amazon reviewers love this unscented mineral sunscreen formulated for sensitive skin from Australian brand Blue Lizard.

Not only does it offer ample, SPF 50+, sweat- and water-resistant protection for up to 80 minutes, it does so without using ingredients that can be harmful to coral reefs.

The Blue Lizard sensitive mineral sunscreen has a 4.7-star rating out of more than 16,400 reviews on Amazon.

One reviewer wrote, "I'm a full time fishing guide. A lot of time in the sun in SW Florida. This is the only product I trust. I've been using it for over 10 years!"

Project Reef mineral sunscreen, SPF 30 or 50



Project Reef

Project Reef is another reef-friendly sunscreen brand that's committed to making products as safe for the environment as it is for humans. It makes sunscreens in SPF 30 and SPF 50 varieties.

Both are infused with hydrating and soothing botanical ingredients including organic aloe vera, coconut, sea-buckthorn oil, green tea, pomegranate and raspberry extract, along with non-nano zinc oxide.

Project Reef mineral sunscreen, SPF 50 (4.22 oz.), $26



