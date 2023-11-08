Early Apple Watch Black Friday deals for 2023 to shop now

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Apple Watch Black Friday sales are already coming out in full force. This year, you'll find deals on everything from the Apple Watch Ultra to the Apple Watch Series 9, with price cuts on a variety of different models to fit a range of budgets.

Out of the current Black Friday Apple Watch deals, our favorite is the 45mm Apple Watch Series 9, which you can get as of Nov. 8 for just $379 at Walmart. It's the first real deal we've seen on the smartwatch, with a whopping $50 off its normal price of $429. That's a savings of 17%, and the best price we've seen on the watch since it first released.

You'll find plenty of Black Friday deals on Apple Watch models otherwise, with more to come each day as additional retailers begin listing their own sales. Whether you're a first-time smartwatch owner, or you just want to add a new Apple Watch to your collection, there's a deal out there for you this season.

Black Friday Apple Watch deals

You can rack up plenty of Apple Watch Black Friday deals right now. Choose from older models like the Apple Watch Series 7 or snag an Apple Watch 8 Black Friday 2023 discount. You'll also find first of their kind discounts on the Apple Watch Series 9, so if you've been looking for the perfect time to commit to a new model, this is it.

There won't be as many deals on the brand new Apple Watch Ultra 2, but you may be lucky enough to find $20 or so knocked off the original price if you keep checking back. Right now, there are no deals to speak of on the newest Apple Watch model, but we'll be sure to keep you updated on what's coming down the pipeline. Whichever version you want to bring home this holiday season or gift the special someone in your life, there's a configuration out there for you.

Amazon: Apple Watch Ultra (15% off)

The original Apple Watch Ultra is still well worth buying, especially if you don't need the more specialized features in the newest Apple Watch Ultra 2. Since this is the only model currently on sale, this one's your best bet if you want to go big.

Right now, the Apple Watch Ultra is marked down to $679 from its usual price of $799 at Amazon. That's $120 off, and a savings of 15%. It's also one of the lowest prices we've seen on the model.

Currently, this price only applies to the GPS + Cellular 49mm model, with an Orange Alpine Loop strap. However, since you can change out your straps to whatever you want, you can still customize the watch to your liking.

Walmart: Apple Watch Series 9 (17% off)

The Apple Watch Series 9 is the newest non-Ultra Apple Watch, and it's the best watch you can get outside of the Ultra series. It's a no-brainer of a buy that'll work for most users, heavy or otherwise.

It has plenty of health-tracking features, including optical and electrical heart sensors for ECG, blood oxygen sensing, and body temperature sensor. It also comes with a crash detection feature.

Right now, Walmart has the first discount we've seen on this model. You can get the Apple Watch Series 9 for just $379 at Walmart, which is $50 off its normal price of $429. That's a savings of 17%, and the lowest price you'll find on the watch anywhere right now.

Amazon: Apple Watch Series 8 (35% off)

The Apple Watch Series 8 is every bit as good as the Apple Watch Series 9, especially if you aren't concerned with getting the latest and greatest watch you possibly can.

It's a capable fitness tracker with a number of fitness options, workout tracking features, heart rate sensor, and everything you need to organize and log your exercise and much more. Plus, it has the normal array of call and text integration features you'd get from the rest of the Apple Watch line.

Right now, Amazon is offering the 41mm GPS only Series 8 model with Midnight Aluminum Case and Midnight Sport Band for just $275, which is $124 off its normal price, and a savings of 35%. It's a pretty significant price change from the Series 9, so you can get by with saving a pretty penny by grabbing this model instead.

Amazon: Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) (10% off)

If you're not interested in buying one of the numbered Apple Watch models on Black Friday, you can always opt for the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen). It still boasts the S8 chip from the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra, as well as a lightweight frame casing crafted from nylon composite.

It also comes with most of the same features as the higher-numbered Apple Watch models, but it's meant to be a little more affordable -- but given that some of the other Apple Watches are cheaper right now, unless you want a GPS + Cellular mode, you'd be best served getting one of those for now.

Right now, you can get the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) for 10% off at Amazon, which makes it $296. That's a savings of $33 off its normal price of $329. You'll get dual functionality for this price, and that means you can take it anywhere and still have connectivity (so long as you're paying for it on your phone plan, that is). You'll have to spend a little more on another model if that isn't what you're looking for.

