Amazon has a half off Black Friday deal on this 4.7-star Keurig coffee maker

Black Friday is the perfect time to upgrade your morning coffee routine. Treat yourself to a more convenient, customizable and consistent cup of java with a brand new Keurig machine, and save money while you do it. The old coffee maker in your kitchen just can't compete -- Keurig makes some of the best and easiest-to-use coffee makers in 2023.

If you're ready to upgrade your morning coffee experience, the CBS Essentials team has found the perfect deal for you. Right now, one of the best Keurig coffee makers is on sale for a whopping 47% off during Amazon's Black Friday sale.

Keurig K-Elite: $100 (47% off)



The Keurig K-Elite coffee maker makes a single cup of coffee at a time but features a 75-ounce water reservoir so you can make cups of coffee for everyone in your family right after. The 4.7-star-rated device has a strong brew button, an iced coffee setting and hot water on demand, perfect for making tea and hot chocolate on cold fall and winter nights.

"I'm so pleased with this Keurig. [It was] so easy to set up and use. I love the iced coffee feature [and] how it gives different cup sizes also. Definitely worth the money," said one verified purchaser on Amazon.

Why we like the Keurig K-Elite coffee maker:

It offers five brewing size options, from 4 to 12 ounces.

The coffee maker includes a large 75-ounce water reservoir so you don't need to refill it in between brews.

The K-Elite features a strong coffee button for a stronger pour via K-cups.

It makes a great Christmas gift for coffee lovers.

