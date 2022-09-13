Fall cleaning season is here: The best robot vacuum deals on iRobot Roomba, Samsung, Roborock and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The iRobot Roomba j7+ is on sale now in time for fall cleaning. Getty Images

If you want to get in the fall cleaning swing, now's an ideal time to buy a new robot vacuum. That's because many of the best robot vacuums of 2022 are on sale right now, including top-rated models such as the iRobot Roomba j7+ and Shark Ion robot vacuum.

Here are the best deals on robot vacuums you can get this fall.

You've heard of spring cleaning. But fall cleaning is a thing too.

If you're planning on doing a lot of entertaining for Thanksgiving and the holidays to follow, you'll want to make sure your home looks its best. Fortunately, keeping your carpets and floors clean of fall debris is easy with a robot vacuum. Just charge your new robot vacuum up, connect it to your smartphone and let your new cleaning appliance do all the work for you.

All of our sale-priced vacuum picks below have at least a four-star rating. Many include the best robot vacuum features of 2022 such as strong suction, Wi-Fi functionality, mapping sensors and self-emptying cleaning bases. We found fall deals on robot mops, too, plus a robot vacuum and robot mop bundle we think is worth checking out. Some of these deeply discounted robot vacuums, such as the iRobot Roomba i7+, are CBS Essentials bestsellers.

Keep reading for the best fall cleaning deals you can get on robot vacuums.

iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum: $778

Amazon

The iRobot Roomba j7+ is designed with the issue of dog poop in mind. This smart vacuum includes iRobot's P.O.O.P. guarantee, or "Pet Owner Official Promise." Your Roomba j7+ is guaranteed to avoid pet waste or iRobot will replace your vacuum for free.

The vacuum features a powerful three-stage cleaning system with iRobot's most powerful suction. The home-cleaning device uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners. The Roomba j7+ features dual multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types. Best of all, they don't get tangled with pet hair.

When it's done cleaning, the device automatically empties into its included clean base for easy dirt disposal with enclosed bags. Just empty the cleaning station once every 60 days.

iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum, $778 (reduced from $800)

The iRobot Roomba j7 is a bit more affordable and also offers the P.O.O.P. promise. Right now, you can get it for 19% off on Amazon. (A cleaning station is not included.)

iRobot Roomba j7 robot vacuum, $484 (reduced from $600)

iRobot Roomba i7+: $730

Amazon

The Roomba i7+, one of the more advanced robot vacuum models you can buy, features a three-stage cleaning system with powerful suction that's great at picking up pet hair. It's smart enough to learn the layout of your home and clean in neat rows, while staying out of areas you don't want it to go.

This robot vacuum is low maintenance, too: The included cleaning base requires emptying once every 60 days.

iRobot Roomba i7+, $730 (reduced from $1,000)

Roborock Q5+ with self-empty dock: $600

Amazon

This 4.6-star-rated robot vacuum by Roborock comes with serious smarts: It uses LiDAR navigation to create an editable map of your home, so it knows not to bump into furniture or tumble down steps. It supports app- and voice-based controls. The Roborock Q5+ comes complete with a 2.5-liter filtered cleaning station that promises seven weeks of hands-free cleaning before it requires emptying.

Be sure to apply the $100 coupon before checkout at Amazon to get the best price on this robot vacuum.

Roborock Q5+ robot vacuum, $600 after coupon (reduced from $700)

If you opt for a Roborock robot vacuum that you empty yourself, you can save a lot of money.

Roborock Q5 robot vacuum, $330 after coupon (reduced from $430)

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO robot vacuum with automatic dirt disposal: $499

Amazon

The iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO uses "Imprint Smart Mapping" technology to map your home. Use your connected phone to direct the Wi-Fi-enabled robot vacuum to clean any room you want. You can even schedule a future clean. This Roomba is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

The smart appliance learns your cleaning habits, and can suggest extra cleanings during peak pollen and pet-shedding seasons. And don't even worry about dumping out your dustbin. The Roomba i3+ EVO features iRobot's "Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal" system, and empties your accumulated dirt into an enclosed bag.

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO robot vacuum with automatic dirt disposal, $499 (reduced from $550)

Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum with Clean Station: $690



Amazon

While this more affordable Jet Bot+ robot vacuum by Samsung doesn't feature 3D recognition with AI, it does have LiDAR sensor navigation, five watts of adjustable suction and the all-important self-emptying Clean Station.

Mapping can be controlled via your phone with the Samsung SmartThings App. Remotely check the Jet Bot+'s cleaning status, pause or stop cleaning and view the cleaning history.

Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum with clean station, $690 (reduced from $799)

Eufy RoboVac X8: $500

Amazon

Eufy (an Anker brand) makes some of the best-rated budget robot vacuums you can buy on Amazon. The 4.4-star-rated Eufy RoboVac X8 features twin turbines that generate 2,000Pa of suction, LiDAR-based (laser) navigation and AI mapping technology. It's Wi-Fi enabled, too -- you can view and edit maps of your home on your phone, creating no-go zones you want the vacuum to avoid.

Eufy RoboVac X8, $500 (reduced from $600)

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum: $250

Amazon

The Roomba 694 is Wi-Fi-enabled. Control the vac with your connected smartphone or device via the iRobot Home app. The Roomba 694 has a 90-minute run time before it automatically docks and recharges.

On Amazon, one reviewer praised the iRobot device's ability to keep a pet-friendly household clean. "We have two dogs, one that sheds moderately," the customer wrote. "I purchased in hopes that it at least would help between regular vacuuming. I vacuumed first with my Dyson then set it free. When it was done with the job, I didn't expect much in the dust trap... I was wrong! It was full! Super impressed."

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum, $250 (reduced from $274)

Shark Ion robot vacuum: $189

Amazon

This Shark robot vac features side brushes, channel brushes and a multi-surface brush roll to handle dirt and debris on all surfaces. Use the SharkClean app on your connected smartphone or device to control when -- and where -- your robot vacuum cleans. The vac offers 120 minutes of run time. Choose from three colors.

Shark Ion robot vacuum (gray), $189 (reduced from $230)

Lefant M210 robot vacuum cleaner: $89

Amazon

Lefant's M210 robot vac features built-in, anti-collision infrared sensors so it won't bang into its surroundings. The robot vacuum detects "stuck areas," and adjusts its cleaning path automatically. Download the Lefant app to pair the Wi-Fi-enabled vac with your smartphone or device -- the better to control the appliance remotely. The robot vacuum features 100 minutes of run time.

Lefant M210 robot vacuum cleaner, $89 (reduced from $130)

Laresar Grande 1 self-charging robotic vacuum: $120

Laresar Store via Amazon

This Laresar smart robot can vacuum and mop your floors (water tank sold separately). The machine is equipped with sensors that detect stairs and prevent falls. The robot vacuum is Wi-Fi compatible and can be controlled by smartphone. Download the Laresmart app to schedule cleanings, swap cleaning modes and control cleaning direction.

Be sure to apply the $30 Amazon coupon before checkout to get the best price.

Laresar Grande 1 self-charging robotic vacuum, $120 after coupon (reduced from $200)

Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum with object recognition: $960

Samsung

The Samsung Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum has a bunch of cool features, including 30 watts of adjustable suction, 3D object recognition with AI and powerful LiDAR navigation. This robot vacuum can recognize what objects to avoid, so you won't have to deal with it constantly crashing into the couch or a pile of laundry on the floor. Have a very specific clean in mind? Mapping can be controlled via your phone.

You can even watch your robot vacuum operate no matter where you are, using Samsung's SmartThings App. The Jet Bot AI+ comes with a front camera that can live stream in real time. It boasts its own no-touch "Clean Station" that will empty your dustbin using Samsung's Air Pulse technology. The vacuum's 0.2 liter dustbin is fully washable.

Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum with object recognition, $960 (regularly $1,299)

Samsung Jetbot mop: $299

Amazon

Need a robot cleaning solution for non-carpeted areas? The Samsung Jetbot Mop robot mop is good for cleaning tile, vinyl, laminate and hardwoods. Plus, you can use it in hand-held mode to clean bathroom walls, countertops and more.

Samsung Jetbot mop, $299

iRobot Roomba j7+ self-emptying robot vacuum with Braava Jet M6 robot mop: $1,079

iRobot via Amazon

On Amazon, you can buy a 4.4-star-rated combo that pairs the iRobot Roomba 7+ with the Braava Jet M6 robot mop.

The iRobot Roomba 7+ uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners. It features dual, multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types -- and help prevent them from getting tangled with pet hair. Billed as a self-cleaning vac, the Roomba 7+ automatically empties itself into enclosed bags.

The Braava Jet M6 robot mop, also by iRobot, delivers a jet spray that can help you tackle messes on finished hard floors of stone, tile, wood and more.

iRobot Roomba j7+ self-emptying robot vacuum with Braava Jet M6 robot mop, $1,079 (regularly $1,250)

