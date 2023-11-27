Watch CBS News
Cyber Monday 2023 laptop deal: Score this HP laptop for just $129 at Walmart

By Kaylyn McKenna

HP Stream laptop
If you're looking for a budget-friendly laptop, we've found the Cyber Monday deal for you. The CBS Essentials shopping experts have scoured Walmart's Cyber Monday sale and found the best Cyber Monday laptop deal that you can shop today. For a limited time, Walmart is offering a 14-inch HP laptop for just $129.

This is a rare opportunity to score a high-quality laptop for under $150 -- so don't delay. This Cyber Monday 2023 deal may not last long.

14" HP Stream laptop: $129 (Save $70)

HP Stream 14" Laptop
This affordable laptop boasts a 14-inch screen, micro-edge HD display, 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC flash storage. It's not the most advanced laptop on the market, but it offers an irresistible value for the price point and will get the job done for basic web-browsing, word processing, Zoom meetings and streaming.

The HP Stream laptop is slim, lightweight and ultra-portable with a long-lasting battery life, making it a great choice for students. The laptop offers up to 11 hours and 15 minutes of video playback on a single charge. It's equipped with an HP True Vision HD camera, so you can easily join online classes or work meetings with the included webcam.

It comes with a 12-month Microsoft 365 personal subscription. Get the laptop on sale now for $129 while supplies last.

Why we like the HP Stream aptop:

  • It runs on Windows 11 and features a powerful Intel Celeron processor.
  • It offers a solid 1080p display resolution.
  • It's portable and lightweight at just 4.61 lbs. 
$129 at Walmart

Kaylyn McKenna

Kaylyn McKenna is an expert on deals, travel, luggage, home and more for CBS Essentials.

First published on November 27, 2023 / 11:53 AM EST

