Cyber Monday 2023 laptop deal: Score this HP laptop for just $129 at Walmart

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Walmart

If you're looking for a budget-friendly laptop, we've found the Cyber Monday deal for you. The CBS Essentials shopping experts have scoured Walmart's Cyber Monday sale and found the best Cyber Monday laptop deal that you can shop today. For a limited time, Walmart is offering a 14-inch HP laptop for just $129.

This is a rare opportunity to score a high-quality laptop for under $150 -- so don't delay. This Cyber Monday 2023 deal may not last long.

14" HP Stream laptop: $129 (Save $70)

Walmart

This affordable laptop boasts a 14-inch screen, micro-edge HD display, 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC flash storage. It's not the most advanced laptop on the market, but it offers an irresistible value for the price point and will get the job done for basic web-browsing, word processing, Zoom meetings and streaming.

The HP Stream laptop is slim, lightweight and ultra-portable with a long-lasting battery life, making it a great choice for students. The laptop offers up to 11 hours and 15 minutes of video playback on a single charge. It's equipped with an HP True Vision HD camera, so you can easily join online classes or work meetings with the included webcam.

It comes with a 12-month Microsoft 365 personal subscription. Get the laptop on sale now for $129 while supplies last.

Why we like the HP Stream aptop:

It runs on Windows 11 and features a powerful Intel Celeron processor.

It offers a solid 1080p display resolution.

It's portable and lightweight at just 4.61 lbs.

Looking for even more Cyber Monday deals? Fashion, beauty, sports fan gear, fitness equipment, furniture, appliances, mattresses, toys – no matter the category, we have your holiday shopping needs covered. Plus, we're sharing ways to help you make your dollar work harder during Cyber Week and beyond.

Related content from CBS Essentials