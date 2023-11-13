Don't wait for Black Friday -- get a Dyson AirWrap for $119 off today

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Dyson Airwrap multi-styler is one of the most in-demand hair tools and holiday gifts of the moment. What's even more impressive is that it was also a top gift last year, and has sold out consistently over the last few holiday seasons. Beauty trends tend to come and go quickly, but this is a product that has remained popular and highly sought-after for a while.

The bestselling hair tool does come with a hefty price tag, but don't worry -- the experts at CBS Essentials have scoured early Black Friday sales across different retailers to find the best Dyson Airwrap Black Friday 2023 deal.

Keep reading to shop the best Dyson AirWrap Black Friday deal.

Dyson Airwrap multi-styler on Amazon: Save $119

The Dyson Airwrap multi-styler is the ultimate hair tool. It's got a bunch of versatile attachments designed to help you create all sorts of hairstyles. It's a great Christmas gift option for the beauty and haircare fan in your life, no matter if they have short or long locks.

The Dyson AirWrap rarely goes on sale, even during peak sales events like Amazon Prime Day or Black Friday. However, right now, you can apply a $119 coupon on Amazon to get the popular styling tool at a deep discount.

Hurry -- this deal won't last.

