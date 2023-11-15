Top Black Friday cell phone deals on 2023's best-selling tech

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Black Friday Cell Phone Deals

Is your old cell phone looking a little worse for the wear? There are plenty of Black Friday phone deals to take advantage of right now that'll have you up and running with a brand new smartphone for the holiday season. In fact, these Black Friday cell phone deals are so good, you might want to stock up on options for some of those lucky giftees on your shopping list this year.

From your partner to your parents or even your kids (or friends), a new cell phone is something anyone can use. We've rounded up some of our favorite money-saving deals that you can shop right now, from early Black Friday deals to the official Black Friday kickoff.

The best Black Friday cell phone deals to shop now

Right now, one of our favorite Black Friday deals is on the iPhone 15 Pro, which you can get for $1,000 off at AT&T. That essentially reduces the phone's price to zero. You'll need to trade in an eligible device that's worth over $230, and enroll in an installment agreement at AT&T. If you don't mind a contract and lengthy commitment, you can get the iPhone 15 Pro for free.

We've rounded up some of the best phone deals Black Friday has to offer right now, so you can shop them before they disappear. Read on to check out our picks.

Get an Apple iPhone 15 Pro for free at AT&T

Apple

The newly-released iPhone 15 Pro is still in demand a couple months after it just hit store shelves. And since it's one of Apple's newest models, it's exorbitantly pricey to buy outright. That's what a titanium frame, Super Retina XDR OLED display, HDR, an extremely bright screen, and the new A17 Pro processor will get you. But there's a way to get it for the cheapest price of all: free.

AT&T currently has an absolutely stellar deal that nets you $1,000 off the iPhone 15 Pro. That happens to be the entirety of the phone's price, so you're getting it for free. All you need to do is trade in any qualifying device over $230 and enroll in an eligible installment agreement with AT&T.

You'll be refunded your $1,000 through your installment plan, netting you a free phone in exchange for signing up with a new phone plan. This is a good option if you don't mind a lengthy pay commitment and don't need to upgrade every year.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, 61% Off



Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra debuted last year, but it's still a portable powerhouse. This flagship phone is more than capable of hanging with the big boys, even those that debuted in 2023, like the Galaxy S23.

You get a gorgeous 6.8-inch screen with 108MP resolution, as well as 8K video, 45W Super Charging and a number of other impressive specs that prove the Galaxy S22 Ultra is still a must-have Android phone.

Right now, Best Buy is offering the phone for $700 off with same-day phone activation. That makes it just $500, down from $1,200. You'll have to buy via one-time payment if you want to snag this deal, and activate with the company of your choice, but this is a seriously great offer.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, 29% Off

Walmart

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G smartphone is a solid and affordable choice for anyone who wants a new Android phone. It comes with many of the same features you'll find on most of Samsung's higher-end smartphones, but for less than half the price. It boasts a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, a 5,000mAh battery, 256GB of storage, all for less than $500.

Right now, Walmart is offering the Samsung Galaxy A54 for just $338. That's $120 off its normal price of $449, and a savings of 29%. That's nearly 75% off what you'd spend on a Samsung flagship.

iPhone SE (3rd Gen), 75% Off

Straight Talk

The iPhone SE (3rd Gen) is everything you love about the iPhone in a smaller package, with the original Home button.

This phone includes a 4.7-inch widescreen LCD Multi-Touch Retina display, haptic touch, an A15 Bionic chip and a 12MP main camera. It may be a bit "toned down" from the iPhone 15, but it's the perfect compromise between old and new and at an excellent price.

Right now, you can get the iPhone SE (3rd Gen) for $99 through Straight Talk Wireless. That's 75% off the normal price of $380 and a savings of $281. If you don't care about having the latest and greatest iPhone, this is an extremely affordable option that's well worth just $99, and Straight Talk as a service is affordable as well. You'll need to be a Silver Unlimited Plan subscriber to get this deal.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, 25% Off

Amazon

Looking for something a little different than your typical smartphone? The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 might be right up your alley. This folding smartphone combines the best of Samsung's Android models with a large, 7.6-inch folding display that opens up in a wide, immersive screen -- perfect for multi-tasking. There's a 6.2-inch cover screen too, to use when the phone is folded. The Samsung S Pen is included.

Right now, the 256GB model Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is just $1,350, down from $1,800 at Amazon. That's a savings of 25% off and $450 off its regular price. This is back down to the phone's all-time low price, so now's a good time to lock one in if you're going to.

Related content from CBS Essentials