The iRobot Roomba 694 is just $159 on Amazon for Black Friday 2023

Always wanted a robot vacuum but fear they're too expensive? We get it. Some of the best robot vacuums can set you back upwards of $1,000. But that's why this major Black Friday deal is so incredible.

Right now, you can score the top-rated iRobot Roomba 694 for just $159 -- that's the lowest price we've ever seen it go for. If you're looking for the lowest price available on an iRobot Roomba robot vacuum, the CBS Essentials expert shoppers have found the Black Friday vacuum deal for you.

Keep reading to check out the best Black Friday iRobot Roomba deal. But hurry -- this deal may not last long.

iRobot Roomba 694: $159 (42% off)

The iRoobot Roomba 694 regularly retails for $275. It's a whopping 42% off at Amazon now. The Wi-Fi-enabled smart vac can be controlled remotely. Just connect it to your smartphone or smart device via the iRobot Home app. The 4.3-star-rated robot vacuum has a 90-minute run time before it automatically docks and recharges.

On Amazon, one reviewer praised the iRobot device's ability to keep a pet-friendly household clean. "We have two dogs, one that sheds moderately," an Amazon customer says. "I purchased in hopes that it at least would help between regular vacuuming. I vacuumed first with my Dyson then set it free. When it was done with the job, I didn't expect much in the dust trap... I was wrong! It was full! Super impressed."

What we like about the iRobot Roomba 694:

The iRobot Roomba 694 is a great budget-friendly option.

The device provides 90 minutes of run time on a single charge.

The dual multi-surface brush is designed to clean different floor types, good if you have both carpet and hardwood or laminate.

It can be controlled directly from your smartphone.

