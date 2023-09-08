CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The best stick vacuums are lightweight and cordless, with strong suction and a bunch of cool features. But with so many stick vacuums on the market, it can be hard to find the right one for you. We've found the best stick vacuums of 2023 that you can buy right now. Many of these customer-loved vacs from top brands including Samsung, Dyson and Shark, are on sale now at Amazon and the Discover Samsung fall sale.

A big, old, clunky vacuum can take up precious closet space. Toss your bulky vacuum cleaner and invest in a slim, new stick vacuum from a top-rated home brand.

We found cordless stick vacuums that have digital displays, so you'll always know how much battery life is left. Many of these stick vacuums have multiple brush heads, adjust from cleaning carpet to wood floors and feature multi-step HEPA filtration for a deep clean -- perfect for people living with pet allergies.

(Not sure a stick vacuum is right for you? Check out the best upright vacuum options and the best robot vacuum options for 2023.)

Best Samsung stick vacuums of 2023

Samsung makes some of the best cordless stick vacuum cleaners of 2023. Explore our top picks below.

This six-pound vacuum features a five-layer filtration system, a high-capacity dust bin and a removable battery. This Samsung option includes the company's clog-reducing Jet Cyclone technology for consistent, powerful suction that stops dirt and debris from building up on the filter.

"Ten times stronger than the infamous Dyson," a reviewer says. "Great suction and the battery life seems to be long. Highly recommend."

This vacuum is currently $299 on Amazon, reduced from its list price of $400.

Why we like the Samsung Jet 75 complete cordless stick vacuum:

This vacuum resists clogs, and you won't have to deal with a pesky cord.



It's lightweight, so you can use it to clean cobwebs off the ceiling as easily as dust off the floors.



This lightweight Samsung stick vacuum features a 180-degree swivel head that cleans in all directions, a high-capacity dust bin so you can suck up more and empty less and a five-layer filtration system to trap fine dust and allergen particles. The cleaning appliance can vacuum for up to 60 minutes before requiring a charge on its freestanding, dual charging station.

"I really like this vacuum and it's a much better option to clean my house than my loud, bulky, upright vacuum. The battery power gives me the freedom to move all over the house without having to unplug and move to another outlet. Super convenient and great upgrade for our family," a Samsung customer who purchased the Jet 90 says.

Why we like the Samsung Jet 90 cordless vacuum

It offers a 60-minute run time.

The vacuum is lightweight at just six pounds.

It can be used on hardwood, tile and carpets.

Best cordless stick vacuums from Dyson in 2023

Explore the best cordless vacuum cleaner options from Dyson.

The 4.2-star-rated Dyson V8 Absolute is a lightweight stick vacuum that offers up to 40 minutes of run time. The vacuum comes with two cleaning heads, one for hardwood floors and one for carpets. It also converts into a handheld vacuum. You'll love its detangling technology that automatically clears wrapped hair from its brush bar.

"This is a 'must have' vacuum. I can't believe I've been lugging around a heavy vacuum and a cord for years!" one Amazon reviewer says. "The suction is terrific and the first time I used it, it wasn't even on max suction and did a fantastic job. First time I used it the debris canister was so full I couldn't believe I had thought my house was clean."

Why we like the Dyson V8 Absolute cordless stick vacuum:

Reviewers report that it provides a thorough clean.

It was designed for pet owners with a detangling cleaner head featuring hair removal vanes.

The vacuum's filtration system traps 99.99% of particles and dust as small as 0.3 microns.

One of Dyson's latest cordless vacuums, the Dyson Gen5detect, features a new fifth generation Hyperdymium motor, spinning at up to 135,000 RPM. Just to put that in perspective, most vacuum motors typically run at 10,000 RPM. A super-fast vacuum might run up to 35,000 RPM.

The vacuum features a fully sealed, whole-machine HEPA filtration system that can capture 99.99% of particles down to 0.1 microns3, and 99.9% of viruses. It also includes a reimagined Fluffy Optic cleaner head, which can now reveal twice the amount of microscopic dust. Dyson engineers designed the new light source to be positioned as low as possible in the endcap of the cleaner head, projecting a blade of light to illuminate particles on floors. The new machine features a built-in dusting and crevice tool, as well as a power button (instead of the classic trigger).

The Gen5detect offers up to 70 minutes of suction and a new user interface that can show you when your surface is clean in real-time. A piezo sensor uses acoustic sensing to count and categorize particle sizes. Bars on the LCD screen now rise and fall according to volume of particles being removed in real time.

Why we like the Dyson Gen5detect vacuum:

The vacuum has a powerful HEPA filter to combat dust, pet hair and allergens.

It comes with a two-year warranty for parts and labor.

It offers a lengthy 70-minute run time.

Best stick vacuum from Shark in 2023

Check out the best corded stick vacuum of 2023 from Shark.

This ultra-lightweight Shark vacuum weighs just under three pounds. It features Shark's PowerFin roller plus a soft roller so you can seamlessly switch between cleaning carpets and other types of flooring. The cleaning appliance comes outfitted with powerful LED lights on the nozzle to help you locate dirt, dust and pet hair you might typically miss around your home.

"I love this vacuum. We have 3 dogs and it does a tremendous job picking up the dog hair," one Amazon reviewer says. "I had a Dyson before this vacuum and I am very pleased with the quality and suction of the Shark. I can't say enough good things about this vacuum cleaner. It is lightweight and easy to use."

It's on sale now for just $200 (regularly $260).

Why we like the Shark Vert UltraLight PowerFins vacuum:

It features a small dust cup that is easy to empty.

The lightweight and low profile design makes it easy to get under furniture or up into ceiling corners.

Reviewers say that it provides a thorough clean.

Best stick vacuum from LG in 2023

LG also makes a top-rated stick vac to consider.

The LG CordZero cordless stick vacuum is a powerful vacuum with strong suction. It comes with two rechargeable batteries so that you can clean and charge simultaneously.

An Amazon customer who purchased the five-pound vacuum described it as "extremely lightweight" and was pleased with the device's ability to pick up pet hair without tangling and trapping human hair in its brushes.

"Suction power is excellent on normal mode. It sucks up animal hair easily (I have a pitbull and long-haired cat). Surprisingly very quiet, quieter than my upright Dyson Ball Animal 2, even on turbo," the Amazon reviewer says. "Filters are all washable, handle is very ergonomic, all attachments easily click to attach or remove. Adjustable telescopic handle is great for short folks, as I'm 5'0. Does not tangle and trap long human hair in either of its beater brushes."

While you won't find a crazy deal on this stick vac, you can save $30 on the device at Amazon now. It's on sale for $440 (regularly $470).

Why we like the LG CordZero cordless stick vacuum:

It offers an impressive 80-minute run time with two detachable batteries.

The vacuum easily converts to a handheld vacuum to get hard-to-reach spots.

Reviewers praise the vacuum for being lightweight and effective on pet hair.

