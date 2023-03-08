CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Your search for the best upright vacuum is over. We've found the best upright vacuum cleaners of 2023. Keep reading to discover top-rated vacuums from Dyson, Shark, Hoover and more. Many of these vacuums are on sale now.

Kenmore Elite pet-friendly bagged upright vacuum, $320

Shark Vertex DuoClean PowerFin upright vacuum, $329 (regularly $429)

Dyson Ball Animal 2, $409 (reduced from $499)

How we picked the best upright vacuums

The experts at CBS Essentials searched the internet to find the best upright vacuums of 2023.

These upright vacuums all have at least a four-star rating and feature tons of positive upright vacuum reviews. We looked for upright vacuums that are lightweight, easy to maneuver, include HEPA filtration and feature strong suction. We picked the best upright vacuums for targeting pet hair throughout your home, plus vacs that trap and filter out dust.

What to consider when choosing the best upright vacuum

There are some things to consider before shopping for the best vacuum cleaner for your home. What's your budget? Do you have hard floor or carpet? If you have both, then perhaps you'll want a vacuum with a steam cleaner. Do you want a bagless vacuum cleaner or a canister vacuum? How about a cordless vacuum? You'll also need to consider what kind of suction power you're looking for and if you want a vacuum that is great for pet hair or allergies.

What is the difference between an upright vacuum and a stick vacuum?

When most people picture a vacuum, they picture an upright vacuum. One of this home appliance's defining characteristics is that it's a single cleaning unit. It includes a large cleaning head, a large attached dust bin, a long handle and an attachable wand for cleaning upholstery and small spaces. An upright vac can be a corded or cordless vacuum. It can also be bagged or bagless. Due to their larger dust bins, these home appliances don't have to be emptied as frequently.

A stick vacuum tends to be more lightweight. Its motor and dust bin are frequently located at the top of the device, near the handle. This cleaning appliance is most usually cordless and needs to be charged before or between uses.

The best upright vacuum cleaners of 2023

We've found the best upright vacuums of 2023. Shop upright vacs from Dyson, Hoover, Shark, Bissell and more top-rated vacuum brands.

Dyson Ball Animal 2

Dyson

Dyson touts the Dyson Ball Animal 2 as one of the most powerful vacuum cleaners on the market. Engineered for cleaning all types of floors, including carpets, wood, vinyl and tile, it serves as a great upright option for homes with pets. There's a tangle-free turbine tool designed specifically for hair and fur and a counter-rotating brush that penetrates carpet fibers, capturing dust, animal hair and ground-in dirt -- without that pesky brush bar that tends to get tangled with pet hairs. It comes with a few tools, including one for use on stairs.

Dyson Ball Animal 2, $409 (reduced from $499)

Shark Vertex DuoClean PowerFin upright vacuum



Shark via Walmart

This upright vacuum features a two-brushroll, no-bristle system, made with a PowerFin roller and a soft roller. This system boasts continuous cleaning contact to dig deep into carpets, directly engage floors and pick up more hair, dirt and debris.

This Shark vacuum allows you to lift away the pod for motorized cleaning under furniture, or detach the nozzle and clean above the floor. It's a great option for people with allergies thanks to this vac's Shark Anti-Allergen Complete Seal Technology and its HEPA filter. According to the brand, the device can trap 99.9% of dust and allergens inside the vacuum cleaner.

Shark Vertex DuoClean PowerFin upright vacuum, $329 (regularly $429)

Shark Stratos upright vacuum

Shark

This upright vacuum features two brushrolls to better grip and capture more dirt, debris and hair in your home. The home appliance features Shark's HyperVelocity technology plus accelerated suction.

Need to clean shelves and ledges? Detach the wand from the vacuum nozzle and reach up high and in tight spaces.

This Shark vacuum bundle includes Shark's TruePet upgrade and a free Shark steam mop.

Shark Stratos upright vacuum, $440 with coupon (regularly $500)

Bissell CleanView swivel upright bagless vacuum



Bissell via Amazon

As the name suggests, this 4.6-star-rated vacuum using swivel steering to get around and under furniture and other obstacles in your home. This Bissell upright vac's triple action brush roll loosens, lifts and removes embedded dirt and pet hair.

Plus, reviewers say it's easy to use. "The canister is simple to detach and empty, which makes it quick and easy to dispose of the collected dirt and debris," wrote an Amazon customer. "Additionally, the vacuum's swivel steering allows for effortless maneuvering around furniture and other obstacles."

Bissell CleanView swivel upright bagless vacuum, $101 (regularly $118)

Eureka lightweight powerful upright vacuum cleaner

Eureka via Amazon

This 11-pound vacuum is on sale at Amazon.

The Eureka offers five height settings to adjust to medium pile carpet, plush carpet, high pile rugs, hard floors and more. It comes with a washable filter, a seven-inch-long crevice tool, a dusting brush and upholstery tool to help clean hard-to-reach areas.

"This vacuum will not disappoint. It has excellent suction. Easy to move around as it's light as a feather to me. The hose comes off quickly and effortlessly to both use and re-attach. I love this vacuum," wrote an Amazon customer who purchased the 4.5-start-rated upright vacuum.

Eureka lightweight powerful upright vacuum cleaner, $80

Kenmore Elite pet-friendly bagged upright vacuum



Kenmore via Walmart

This Kenmore vacuum features two motors in the nozzle, plus an inducer motor for powerful suction. According to the brand, the inducer motor includes Kenmore's Power Flow technology which can provide 20% more air power than a conventional upright vacuum motor.

This upright vacuum is outfitted with HEPA filter and four attachment tools.

Kenmore Elite pet-friendly bagged upright vacuum, $320

Hoover MAXLife PowerDrive Elite high performance swivel vacuum cleaner



Hoover via Walmart

This Hoover upright vacuum can swivel to reach dirt, dust and debris from most angles. It's outfitted with a HEPA filter, which can capture 99% of dust and fine particles. Includes telescoping extension wand, crevice tool and a 2-in-1 upholstery and dusting tool.

"I LOVE my new vacuum cleaner!" wrote an enthusiastic Walmart customer who purchased this Hoover vacuum. "It can move side ways and in and out of cracks and corners unlike a lot of other vacuums. It's great for busy people like me who don't have time for the old vacuums that don't allow you to move but one way. I would most definitely recommend this and the price for it was great. It's worth the purchase!"

Hoover MAXLife PowerDrive Elite high performance swivel vacuum cleaner, $107

Tineco Floor ONE S5 smart cordless wet dry vacuum

Tineco via Amazon

Looking for an upright vacuum that can do it all?

This vacuum uses Tineco's iLoop Smart Sensor Technology to automatically adjust suction, water flow and brush roller speed. Its dual-tank system keeps clean and dirty water separate, so you're constantly cleaning with fresh water.

This wet-dry vacuum can monitor your cleaning performance with its built-in voice assistant and via the Tineco app.

Tineco Floor ONE S5 smart cordless wet dry vacuum, $390 with coupon (reduced from $500)

