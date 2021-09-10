Here's what's new on Paramount+ this month

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Catch JoJo Siwa in The J Team, Nickelodeon's newest live action musical, exclusively on Paramount+. Dean Buscher / Paramount+

September is here and it's shaping up to be a relatively big month for Paramount+. Formerly known as CBS All Access, the rebranded streaming service is headed into the fall season with the addition of spooky films such as "Fright Night," "Anaconda" and multiple chapters of the Friday the 13th franchise. "Mean Girls," "Hoosiers" and the first season of "Punk'd" also arrived on Sept. 1.

Two pieces of Paramount+ original content are premiering in September, "The J Team," a Nickelodeon film starring YouTube personality JoJo Siwa, and the animated adult-series, "The Harper House," which may just fill the "Schitt's Creek"-sized hole in your television lineup. On top of these premieres, new episodes of "Evil" will be streaming every Sunday this month, every Thursday fans will get a new episode of the animated series "Star Trek: Lower Decks," and Stephen Colbert's "Tooning Out The News" will be out every Monday through Thursday.

Paramount+ has two subscriber tiers available, the "Essential Plan," an ad-supported tier available at $5/month, and the "Premium Plan," an ad-free option priced at $10/month. Paramount+ also offers a one-week free trial period, so if you were debating trying out the platform, you can watch all these new September titles and more, completely risk-free.

From glitter-packed Nickelodeon musicals to a unique album-inspired film by country singer Kacey Musgraves, here's more about what's new on Paramount+ this month.

The J Team

Dean Buscher / Paramount+

After her dance team gets a new rule-obsessed, glitter-averse director, JoJo Siwa fails to blend in and gets kicked out. Instead of losing her sparkle and passion for dance, JoJo creates her own team where everyone is free to be themselves and wear the biggest, most glittery bow they can find. This family-friendly musical, produced by Nickelodeon and Awesomeness, premieres on Sept. 3 exclusively on Paramount+.

The Harper House

CBS Studios

After losing her job, Debbie Harper must move her family into an inherited Victorian era fixer-upper house on the "poor" side of her small Arkansas town. The adult animated comedy features an all-star voice cast that includes Jason Lee, Tatiana Maslany, Ryan Flynn, Gabourey Sidibe and more. "The Harper House" comes home to Paramount+ on Sept. 16.

Star-Crossed: The Film

Kacey Musgraves

Country singer Kacey Musgraves is releasing a 50-minute conceptual film to accompany her newest album. "Star-Crossed: The Film" crafts a story with themes of love and heartbreak under the direction of Bardia Zeinali and Academy Award-nominated cinematographer Matthew Libatique. Kacey Musgraves' "Star-Crossed: The Film" will debut exclusively on Paramount+ on Sept. 10.

From movies to TV shows both new and old, here's what else is coming to Paramount+ this month:

Paramount+

Sept. 1

48 Hrs.

50/50

Anaconda

Angel Unchained

At the Earth's Core

Blue City

Bull Durham

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

Cannon For Cordoba

Cellar Dweller

Cold Mountain

Cop Land

Count Yorga, Vampire

The Dunwich Horror

Exterminator 2

The Fighting Temptations

Friday the 13th - Part III

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter

Fright Night

Grosse Pointe Blank

Hoosiers

Jacob's Ladder

Just Between Friends

The Killer Elite

The Last Castle

Mean Girls

Miss You Already

Mommy

Mosquito Squadron

Mr. North

Murder On The Orient Express (1974)

Nixon

Phase IV

Raising Arizona

Salvador

Secret Admirer

Shaun The Sheep Movie

Slumdog Millionaire

Solace

The Omen

The Party

The Patsy

The Possession

The Tenant

Transporter 3

The Wedding Plan

Under Fire

Frontier Uprising

BET Her Presents: Queen Collective (Season 2)

Punk'd (Season 1)

Sept. 2

RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars and RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked - Season Finale

Sept. 3

The J Team - Premiere

Bolden

Sept. 4

Geordie Shore (Season 1-9)

Sept. 7

Inside the NFL - Premiere

Sept. 8

Blue's Clues (Seasons 5-6)

Blue's Clues & You (Season 1)

The Casagrandes (Season 1)

SpongeBob SquarePants (Season 12)

Sept. 9

Behind the Music - Season Finale

Sept. 10

Kacey Musgraves' star-crossed: the film - Premiere

Sept. 15

Acapulco Shore (Seasons 1-7)

Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader (Season 1)

Bucket & Skinner's Epic Adventures (Season 1)

Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny (Season 1)

Drunk History México (Seasons 1&3)

Ex on the Beach (Season 3)

Global Guts (Season 1)

How Did They Build That? (Season 1)

Ice Airport Alaska (Season 1)

Mighty Cruise Ships (Season 3)

Reclaiming History: Our Native Daughters

Sunny Day (Season 2)

Sept. 16

The Harper House - Premiere

Sept. 22

Are You the One? (Season 7-8)

AwesomenessTV (Season 1-2)

Cousins For Life (Season 1)

Let's Just Play: Go Healthy Challenge (Season 1)

RBUK (Season 1)

Soccer Superstar (Seasons 1-2)

Tak and the Power of Juju (Season 1)

Talia in the Kitchen (Season 1)

Wendell & Vinnie (Season 1)

Ink Master (Season 12)

Ryan's Mystery Playdate (Season 2)

The Adventures of Paddington (Season 1)

Sept. 24

An American Haunting

Sept. 28

Home Run

Sept. 29

Air Warriors (Season 7)

An American Aristocrat's Guide to Great Estates (Season 1)

CSI: NY (Seasons 1-9)

Double Dare (2018) (Season 2)

Greek Island Odyssey (Season 1)

Team Umizoomi (Seasons 3-4)

