Here's what's new on Paramount+ this month
September is here and it's shaping up to be a relatively big month for Paramount+. Formerly known as CBS All Access, the rebranded streaming service is headed into the fall season with the addition of spooky films such as "Fright Night," "Anaconda" and multiple chapters of the Friday the 13th franchise. "Mean Girls," "Hoosiers" and the first season of "Punk'd" also arrived on Sept. 1.
Two pieces of Paramount+ original content are premiering in September, "The J Team," a Nickelodeon film starring YouTube personality JoJo Siwa, and the animated adult-series, "The Harper House," which may just fill the "Schitt's Creek"-sized hole in your television lineup. On top of these premieres, new episodes of "Evil" will be streaming every Sunday this month, every Thursday fans will get a new episode of the animated series "Star Trek: Lower Decks," and Stephen Colbert's "Tooning Out The News" will be out every Monday through Thursday.
Paramount+ has two subscriber tiers available, the "Essential Plan," an ad-supported tier available at $5/month, and the "Premium Plan," an ad-free option priced at $10/month. Paramount+ also offers a one-week free trial period, so if you were debating trying out the platform, you can watch all these new September titles and more, completely risk-free.
From glitter-packed Nickelodeon musicals to a unique album-inspired film by country singer Kacey Musgraves, here's more about what's new on Paramount+ this month.
CBS Essentials and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of ViacomCBS.
The J Team
After her dance team gets a new rule-obsessed, glitter-averse director, JoJo Siwa fails to blend in and gets kicked out. Instead of losing her sparkle and passion for dance, JoJo creates her own team where everyone is free to be themselves and wear the biggest, most glittery bow they can find. This family-friendly musical, produced by Nickelodeon and Awesomeness, premieres on Sept. 3 exclusively on Paramount+.
"The J Team" (premieres Sept. 3)
The Harper House
After losing her job, Debbie Harper must move her family into an inherited Victorian era fixer-upper house on the "poor" side of her small Arkansas town. The adult animated comedy features an all-star voice cast that includes Jason Lee, Tatiana Maslany, Ryan Flynn, Gabourey Sidibe and more. "The Harper House" comes home to Paramount+ on Sept. 16.
"The Harper House" (premieres Sept. 16)
Star-Crossed: The Film
Country singer Kacey Musgraves is releasing a 50-minute conceptual film to accompany her newest album. "Star-Crossed: The Film" crafts a story with themes of love and heartbreak under the direction of Bardia Zeinali and Academy Award-nominated cinematographer Matthew Libatique. Kacey Musgraves' "Star-Crossed: The Film" will debut exclusively on Paramount+ on Sept. 10.
Star-Crossed: The Film (premieres Sept. 10)
From movies to TV shows both new and old, here's what else is coming to Paramount+ this month:
Sept. 1
48 Hrs.
50/50
Anaconda
Angel Unchained
At the Earth's Core
Blue City
Bull Durham
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
Cannon For Cordoba
Cellar Dweller
Cold Mountain
Cop Land
Count Yorga, Vampire
The Dunwich Horror
Exterminator 2
The Fighting Temptations
Friday the 13th - Part III
Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter
Fright Night
Grosse Pointe Blank
Hoosiers
Jacob's Ladder
Just Between Friends
The Killer Elite
The Last Castle
Mean Girls
Miss You Already
Mommy
Mosquito Squadron
Mr. North
Murder On The Orient Express (1974)
Nixon
Phase IV
Raising Arizona
Salvador
Secret Admirer
Shaun The Sheep Movie
Slumdog Millionaire
Solace
The Omen
The Party
The Patsy
The Possession
The Tenant
Transporter 3
The Wedding Plan
Under Fire
Frontier Uprising
BET Her Presents: Queen Collective (Season 2)
Punk'd (Season 1)
Sept. 2
RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars and RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked - Season Finale
Sept. 3
The J Team - Premiere
Bolden
Sept. 4
Geordie Shore (Season 1-9)
Sept. 7
Inside the NFL - Premiere
Sept. 8
Blue's Clues (Seasons 5-6)
Blue's Clues & You (Season 1)
The Casagrandes (Season 1)
SpongeBob SquarePants (Season 12)
Sept. 9
Behind the Music - Season Finale
Sept. 10
Transporter 3
Kacey Musgraves' star-crossed: the film - Premiere
Sept. 15
Acapulco Shore (Seasons 1-7)
Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader (Season 1)
Bucket & Skinner's Epic Adventures (Season 1)
Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny (Season 1)
Drunk History México (Seasons 1&3)
Ex on the Beach (Season 3)
Global Guts (Season 1)
How Did They Build That? (Season 1)
Ice Airport Alaska (Season 1)
Mighty Cruise Ships (Season 3)
Reclaiming History: Our Native Daughters
Sunny Day (Season 2)
Sept. 16
The Harper House - Premiere
Sept. 22
Are You the One? (Season 7-8)
AwesomenessTV (Season 1-2)
Cousins For Life (Season 1)
Let's Just Play: Go Healthy Challenge (Season 1)
RBUK (Season 1)
Soccer Superstar (Seasons 1-2)
Tak and the Power of Juju (Season 1)
Talia in the Kitchen (Season 1)
Wendell & Vinnie (Season 1)
Ink Master (Season 12)
Ryan's Mystery Playdate (Season 2)
The Adventures of Paddington (Season 1)
Sept. 24
An American Haunting
Sept. 28
Home Run
Sept. 29
Air Warriors (Season 7)
An American Aristocrat's Guide to Great Estates (Season 1)
CSI: NY (Seasons 1-9)
Double Dare (2018) (Season 2)
Greek Island Odyssey (Season 1)
Team Umizoomi (Seasons 3-4)