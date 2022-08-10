How to watch 'Secret Headquarters', the new Owen Wilson superhero movie

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Move over, Marvel. There's a new hero in town. "Secret Headquarters," a family-friendly superhero film starring Owen Wilson, is coming to Paramount+ this month, and you won't want to miss out on the action. Here's everything you need to know about this exciting movie.

In this family-friendly film, young Charlie (played by "The Adam Project" actor Walker Scobell) discovers a high-tech secret headquarters for a superhero. The discovery -- located under his own home -- spurs questions about what Charlie's withdrawn dad (Wilson) does for work -- and also starts an epic adventure involving Charlie and his friends.

Alongside Wilson and Scobell, this action-packed family film stars Jesse Williams, Keith L. Williams, Momona Tamada, Abby James Witherspoon and Michael Peña. Keep reading to find out how to watch "Secret Headquarters."

When does 'Secret Headquarters' come out?

The new superhero movie premieres Friday, August 12.

Where to watch 'Secret Headquarters'

"Secret Headquarters" will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount+.

How much does Paramount Plus cost?

Paramount+ has two subscriber tiers available -- the $5-per-month "Essential Plan," a budget-minded tier with ads, and the $10 per month "Premium Plan," which is ad-free. Paramount+ also offers a one-week free-trial period, so if you were thinking of trying the platform, you can watch "Secret Headquarters" and more Paramount+ titles, risk-free.

Other great shows and movies to check out on Paramount Plus

To learn more about what's new on Paramount+, check out our roundup of everything coming to the platform this month. For even more kid-friendly titles, check out our family streaming guide.

'Honor Society'

Honor is in her senior year of high school, and focused on getting into Harvard. When her guidance counselor suggests another student might be get recommended for admission instead of her, Honor hatches a plan to sabotage her competition. Angourie Rice stars opposite "Stranger Things" co-star Gaten Matarazzo in this new comedy series, streaming July 29.

"Honor Society," now streaming

'Sonic the Hedgehog 2'

"Sonic the Hedgehog 2" opened in theaters April 2022 -- and went straight to the top of the box office. A follow-up to 2020's original "Sonic the Hedgehog," the sequel has grossed some $368 million worldwide and counting. Jim Carrey reprises his role as Sonic villain Dr. Robotnik. James Marsden returns as Sonic's pal Tom. Idris Elba joins the franchise as the voice of Sonic foe-turned-friend Knuckles.

"Sonic the Hedgehog 2," now streaming on Paramount+

'Big Nate'

Based on the children's books and comic strip by Lincoln Peirce, "Big Nate" is about a sixth grader trying to prove himself. Nate and his friends take on middle school and all the challenges that come with it. His favorite way to handle his struggles? Expressing himself through cartoons. Ben Giroux, Dove Cameron, Rob Delaney and more star in this animated series.

"Big Nate," now streaming on Paramount+

