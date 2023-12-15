The best deals on Nintendo Switch console bundles and games you can get before Christmas

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Christmas is right around the corner. But that doesn't mean there isn't still time to capitalize on some fantastic deals on the Nintendo Switch video game console/handheld hybrid. You can score big on both Nintendo Switch console bundles and games as well as accessories at retailers like Amazon and Walmart now, even this close to Christmas. If you haven't yet crossed off everyone from your gift list this year or you're looking to buy some very specific gifts for the Nintendo gamer in your life for less, you'll want to sit up and pay attention.

We put our shopping experts to work researching some of the very best Nintendo Switch deals at a discount that you can add to your digital cart right now. With some of the best Nintendo Switch games and best Christmas gifts for Nintendo fans on offer, you'll be able to save big on titles for all those game-loving friends and family in your life this year.

The best Nintendo Switch console bundles and games to buy before Christmas



The big day's going to be here sooner than you think, and you don't want to be caught unaware without the best gifts for everyone on your list (including the ones who have everything and those who insist they want "nothing"). Here are our top Nintendo Switch deal picks you can get right now.

Nintendo Switch console bundles

Nintendo Switch games

Nintendo Switch bundle with 'Mario Kart 8': $299 at Amazon

Amazon

If you don't already have a Nintendo Switch console and games, this bundle is a great place to start.

This deal that's still going strong includes a Nintendo Switch console (the standard version, not the OLED version) plus a digital download code for the popular multiplayer game "Mario Kart 8." This is one of the all-time best multi-players games ever released for the Nintendo Switch. It's also a game that can be enjoyed by players of all ages.

With this bundle purchase, you get a 3-month Nintendo Switch Online membership, so you can compete against racers around the world.

Nintendo Switch OLED bundle with 'Super Smash Bros.': $349 at Walmart

Walmart

Bettter yet, give the gift of an upgraded Nintendo Switch console. The Nintendo Switch OLED edition features a larger 7-inch screen with more accurate colors and deep blacks. It also features an ethernet port for more consistent online gaming.

The Nintendo Switch OLED console on its own, retails for $349. But as a special holiday deal, Walmart and Amazon are offering the Switch OLED bundled with a 3-month Nintendo Switch Online subscription and the game Super Smash Bros. for the same $349 price. Again, that's like getting the game for free.

Nintendo Switch Lite bundle with 'Animal Crossing': $199 at Walmart

Walmart

The Nintendo Switch Lite is the least expensive version of the Nintendo Switch. The main difference is that this version can only be played in handheld mode. There's no dock, so it can't connect to a TV, and there's no tabletop mode. Instead of using Joy-Con controllers, the Switch Lite has controller buttons built directly into the handheld system.

The Switch Lite has a built in 5.5-inch touchscreen. Keep in mind, any game that specifically requires a Joy-Con controller can not be played on this version of the game console.

This special "Timmy & Tommy's Aloha Edition" bundle includes the Nintendo Switch Lite console with an Animal Crossing design, plus a digital download code for the game "Animal Crossing." Get it at Walmart for $189 during Cyber Week, this is $10 less than what you'd pay for the console alone at Amazon.

'The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom': $60 at Walmart



Nintendo

Released in May exclusively on the Nintendo Switch, "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" is one of the most ambitious games ever created for this console. It's a beautiful action/adventure game that once again allows players to control Link. However, he's now able to uncover new abilities, creates new types of weapons and explore vast and open areas in ways that have never before been possible.

Here's a chance for teen and adult gamers to return to Hyrule -- explore the land, sea and sky. Of course, there are plenty of enemies to defeat along the way, as well a mysteries to solve.

This is the sequel to "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wind." Since their respective releases, both games continue to hold top positions on the bestseller list for Switch games. Either or both games make great gifts for teen and adult gamers. Right now, you can find "Breath of the Wild" on sale at Amazon for 7% off, bringing the price down to $65. Over at Walmart, the game's price has been slashed down to $60.

' Animal Crossing: New Horizons': $53 at Walmart

Nintendo

Some may dismiss "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" as a simplistic game for kids, but those people are wrong. This game is relaxing for all ages and is all about collecting and using resources, interacting with fellow island residents, and participating in calming activities like fishing, searching for fossils, gardening and exploring.

While challenging, it's more of a lighthearted game to play. It offers hundreds of hours' worth of unique gameplay and is an original and fun game. We highly recommend it for adults.

There are no winners, no losers and no high scores to beat. Instead, this is a highly interactive simulation game. The player controls a character that they choose and customize as they establish residence on a beautiful and serene tropical island. They must build and customize their home, help landscape the island and build additional places that will attract more resistant.

'Super Mario 3D World' + 'Bowser's Fury': $50 at Walmart

Amazon

"Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury" is a ridiculously fun and sparkling blend of adventure and innovation, which means players get experiences both classic and new. This package pairs the charm first seen in "Super Mario 3D World" for Wii U with the thrill ride of "Bowser's Fury", a brand new addition to the game that'll have you on your toes at all times.

In "3D World," solo or group journeys through creative levels up to four strong await, fueled by colorful graphics, diverse designs and affordable Cat Suits granting wall-climbing, enemy-pouncing powers. You've got to see this absolutely adorable power-up in action, especially if you like Cat Peach.

Meanwhile, "Bowser's Fury" offers an epic team-up between Mario and Bowser Jr. across open world islands to freely explore. Together they'll collect shining Cat Coins while striving to restrain a rampaging Bowser. It might be the most exciting time gamers have had yet pursuing Bowser, and that's saying a lot.

'Nintendo Switch Sports': $43 at Amazon

Amazon

Grab those Joy-Cons, Nintendo Switch Sports is here! This sequel to the Wii original brings back the motion control magic that made Wii Sports before it so legendary.

Tailored perfectly for the Switch's unique controllers, you can swing rackets in tennis, roll strikes in bowling, duel in swordplay, kick goals in soccer, smash birdies in badminton, and spike volleyballs. All you need is your new Joy-Con controllers.

Designed with all ages and skill levels in mind, this is the perfect game for family game nights. The intuitive controls make it fun for casual players, while those looking to break a sweat can up the intensity.

The online multiplayer really shines too. Rally against friends near or far, see how you stack up on global leaderboards, or just play side-by-side on the couch. Or just duel with your friends and family over who's the best because you've got a superiority complex.

'Luigi's Mansion 3': $49 at Walmart

Amazon

'Mario Party Superstars': $56 at Amazon

Nintendo

"Mario Party Superstars" is a fun celebration of "Mario Party" and a trip down memory lane for many gamers. It features five reimagined boards from the Nintendo 64 era, including favorites like Peach's Birthday Cake and Space Land. Each board has been updated with crisp, colorful graphics and some fun surprises, too.

In addition to the classic boards, "Mario Party Superstars" boasts a collection of over 100 mini-games from across the broader series. These mini-games have been carefully selected and updated for modern players and test participants' skills in various ways. From action-packed races to strategic puzzles, there's a mini-game for every type of player.

Whether it's a casual game night or a competitive party session, "Mario Party Superstars" offers a mix of luck, strategy, and skill that keeps every round exciting and unpredictable. Plus, you can compete or cooperate with friends and family locally or play via Nintendo Switch Online for a round or two with others around the world.

'Pikmin 4,' $58 at Amazon



Nintendo

One of the best things about the Nintendo Switch overall (compared with any of the Sony PlayStation or Microsoft Xbox game consoles) is the vast selection of family-friendly games that focus on whimsical and fun game play, as opposed to shooting, fighting, killing and world domination.

Another popular game franchise that falls into the family-friendly, fun for all ages category, is Pikmin. And this latest sequel for the Switch, called "Pikmin 4," encourages gamers over the age of 10 to grow, gather and then guide the small Pikmin creatures on a fun and whimsical expedition.

Each color and type of Pikmin has special attributes or abilities, so it's up to the player to determine which Pikmin can help them overcome various challenges or get past a wide range of obstacles. Along the way, it's important to collect a variety of special treasures.

While controlling the Pikmin, the player receives help from a trusty sidekick named Oatchi. He's a space dog that's able to do things like smash obstacles and carry Pikmin when necessary during the adventure. "Pikmin 4" is a rather unique one or two player game.

'Final Fantasy VII and Final Fantasy VIII Remastered': $31 at Amazon

Square Enix

This two-pack bundle comes with two of the PlayStation's most popular role-playing games of all time: "Final Fantasy VII" and "Final Fantasy VIII". They're highly-regarded as some of the most memorable games in the console's history, and now you can take them on the go with your Nintendo Switch.

They look and play much better than their PlayStation counterparts, having been remastered to include enhanced graphics, sound effects and music, Final Fantasy VII also offers a 3x Speed Mode, an enhanced battle mode and the ability to turn battle encounters off.

These aren't new games, but they are two classics that people who enjoy role playing adventures will love having as part of their Switch game collection. They're more than worth diving into again, especially at this affordable price.

Why would you want to buy a Nintendo Switch?



When it comes to versatile, engaging gaming, the Nintendo Switch is in a league of its own. It lets you seamlessly switch between playing on the big screen or on-the-go portable play - the best of both home and handheld worlds!

The Switch is all about Nintendo's legendary exclusives like Zelda, Mario, and Animal Crossing. These titles aren't just critical darlings, they offer up gameplay you simply can't get anywhere else. There's a reason people go nuts for the latest Nintendo release!

With its focus on multiplayer fun, the Switch is perfect for game nights with friends and family. And the innovative Joy-Cons with their motion controls and HD rumble really immerse you in the experience.

On top of first-party greats, the Switch has a stellar lineup of indie games and third-party ports. No matter your taste, there's something for everyone in the eShop library.

If you're looking for a flexible, social, family-friendly console, the Switch can't be beat. Robust parental controls, a vibrant online community, and diverse games make it the ultimate entertainment system for all ages. Wherever, whenever, with whoever - the Switch delivers engaging gameplay.

Is the Nintendo Switch a good console for families?

The Nintendo Switch is essentially the ultimate family gaming console. There's such a huge variety of games that are fun for gamers of all ages. Like "Animal Crossing" and "Mario Kart" - those are a blast for both kids and parents. The games are entertaining without any inappropriate stuff, so parents don't have to worry. Though for adults, there are plenty of exciting and more "mature" options to play as well if that's a concern.

The Switch makes gaming together a breeze too. You can easily use the Joy-Cons for multiplayer games and bond over a little friendly competition! Or work with others in co-op mode to bring the whole family together.

And being able to play the Switch at home or on-the-go is genius. It keeps the fun going on long road trips or whenever you want a quick game. The parental controls are great too for managing playtime and content for the kids. Keep in mind, however, that some games will require internet connectivity that cannot be accessed via 5G towers.

Plus, the Switch is so intuitive and easy to use. You don't need much of an introduction to get started playing, which make sit easy for all players to jump in fairly quickly. Even young kids or folks completely new to video games can get in on the action. It's all about including everyone for a great time. That's why for families who want a console that gets them gaming together, you really can't top the Nintendo Switch. At least, until Nintendo's next console debuts.

Are there refurbished Nintendo Switch consoles available?

If you really want to save money on a Nintendo Switch console and don't see a bundle that fits your budget, you still have options. You could seek out a refurbished or renewed system from a reputable retailer, like Amazon, Best Buy or GameStop. On Amazon, you can snag a renewed version of the Nintendo Switch OLED model on sale for just $289. Its normal price is $350. Sometimes, you may also be able to catch renewed original Nintendo Switch consoles on Amazon for just $279 or less, but they appear to be out of stock at the time of writing.



