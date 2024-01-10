The 5 best mattresses you can buy on Amazon right now

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Are you tired of being, well, tired? You deserve a mattress that you look forward to diving into every night, not something that puts up a fight before you finally fall asleep.

Are you ready to upgrade your home with the most important purchase you may make all year? There are countless options to choose from, from the best organic mattresses to ones that offer the best sleep for back or side sleepers, so you might want a bit of help in finding the right mattress for you. So we scoured Amazon for the best mattresses money can buy.

These are the five best mattresses on Amazon right now

Ready for the best sleep you've ever had?

Best hybrid: DreamCloud

Highest rated: Linenspa

Best pressure relief: Vibe

Best memory foam: Ashley Chime

Best for hot sleepers: Nectar

Best hybrid: DreamCloud 14-inch luxury hybrid gel memory foam mattress

Anyone looking for a top-quality mattress from Amazon is in luck. This 14-inch hybrid mattress by DreamCloud offers sleepers seven blissful layers of comfort engineered to provide the best sleep possible. Owners of this mattress get to doze off on luxury materials including a breathable cashmere cover, contouring support foam, and comforting gel memory foam.

This mattress is best for sleepers of any kind, thanks to a combination of support and comfort provided by a mix of individually wrapped coils and several layers of responsive and comfortable foam.

Highest rated: Linenspa 10-inch memory foam and spring hybrid mattress

One of the most popular mattresses on Amazon today, this 8-inch memory foam mattress by Linenspa has generated plenty of buzz by satisfied customers. This mattress boasts more than 130,000 reviews with a rating of 4.5 out of five stars. Many reviewers praised this mattress for its durability and comfort, highlighting it as a great pick for sleepers with back pain.

This mattress comes in three styles: eight-, ten-, and 12-inch. Pick up the shorter mattress for the perfect addition to a child's bedroom or splurge on one a ten or 12-inch mattress to bring unparalleled sleep comfort to your own bedroom.

Some sizes are currently on sale at Amazon: shoppers who don't dilly-dally can save $20 off a queen-size, ten-inch mattress (typically $320) and up to 13% off other sizes and styles.

Best pressure relief: Vibe 12-inch gel memory foam mattress

If you're tired of tossing and turning, you might need a mattress that offers next-level pressure relief. May we present the Vibe 12-inch gel memory foam mattress? One of our favorite bed-in-a-box picks, this mattress offers multiple layers of memory foam that contour to your body for optimal comfort.

Shop this comfy, cloudlike mattress today in a queen size to save over 40% on the list price, paying just $349 for a mattress that typically sells for $599.

Best memory foam: Signature Design by Ashley Chime 12-inch mattress

Sleepers looking for the best memory foam option should consider this highly rated Amazon mattress. This 12-inch memory foam mattress by Signature Design by Ashley is CertiPUR-US certified, which means you're not just sleeping on foam that's incredibly comfortable; CertiPUR-US certified foams are also eco-friendly and free of chemicals such as fire retardants like fiberglass that could be hazardous to your health.

Best for hot sleepers: Nectar 12-inch gel memory foam mattress

The Nectar 12-inch gel memory foam mattress is one of Amazon's most popular mattress purchases, with over 6,000 reviews and a 4.3 out of five star rating to date. This mattress offers a medium-firm build for exceptional support, but the biggest draw is its cooling technology.

This memory foam mattress provides two inches of therapeutic gel memory foam atop 10 more inches of stabilizing support via a dynamic transition layer and thick base. Everything is super breathable, from the airy base layer to the refreshing cooling cover, making this one of the best mattresses for hot sleepers.

This memory foam mattress is currently marked down by 27% -- pick up a queen size Nectar mattress for $659 today (typically $899).

What is the best mattress on Amazon?

A lot goes into shopping for the perfect mattress. Everyone has different needs, preferences and sleep styles, so it's important to leave no stone unturned when comparing mattresses. Here's what we prioritized while building this list of the best Amazon mattresses:

Customer reviews: We combed through verified Amazon customer reviews -- in other words, real buyers -- to ensure they were consistently pleased with these brands and models.

We combed through verified Amazon customer reviews -- in other words, real buyers -- to ensure they were consistently pleased with these brands and models. Star rating: All of these products have a four-star rating or higher, so you know you're getting your money's worth with these top-tier mattresses.

All of these products have a four-star rating or higher, so you know you're getting your money's worth with these top-tier mattresses. Your needs: We picked mattresses for a variety of budgets and needs, such as affordability, durability and more., to make sure there was truly something for everyone.