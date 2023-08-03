CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're dealing with back pain, it may be time to consider buying a new mattress. While your doctor is the one who can help you understand the potential causes and treatments for back pain, a good, supportive mattress can go a long way in helping the situation.

"It's important to understand that not all back pain has the same underlying cause," board-certified orthopedic spine and neck surgeon Dr. Rahul Shah told CBS Essentials. "If you experience significant and persistent back discomfort, it's advisable to seek a diagnosis from a physician.

"They can identify the particular areas of support needed for your specific situation, maximizing the chances of finding the correct mattress fit to address your back pain."

Next, consider some of these reviewer-loved mattresses for back pain to replace your old model. Whether you have lower back pain, neck pain, shoulder pain or more, a comfier night's sleep may be ahead, no matter your sleep position.

The best mattresses for back pain

Here's a quick look at the best mattresses for back pain.

Try these mattresses for back pain from Saatva, Leesa and more. Prices are listed for queen models, but all come in multiple sizes. Also be sure to pick up the best pillow for your new mattress.

Best cooling mattress : Nora medium hybrid mattress

Wayfair

Check out this deal on the Nora hybrid mattresses.

What exactly is a hybrid mattress?

"Hybrid mattresses have a combination of springs and foam or latex," board-certified neurosurgeon Dr. Krishna Satyan told CBS Essentials. "They offer a balance of support, comfort and cooling."

This mattress is 12 inches thick (that's on the plusher side for mattress thickness) and features temperature-regulating technology, so you can get a comfortable night's sleep. This best cooling mattress is available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California king sizes.

This mattress is currently nearly 50% off. Typically available for $1,020, shoppers can nab this mattress in a queen size for just $520.

Best for:

Sleepers who need temperature regulation

Those seeking a hybrid mattress

Back pain

Great for side sleepers : Saatva Classic mattress

Saatva

Licensed clinical psychologist and insomnia specialist Dr. Kristen Casey told CBS Essentials that this top-rated Saatva mattress is not only comfortable but also "may reduce shoulder or neck pain."

You can select the firmness level you would like in Saatva's Classic mattress, so it's easy to find an option to support side sleepers and more. Improve your sleep quality with this mattress that's available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, split king, California king and split California king sizes.

Right now, shoppers can save $300 by shopping this popular Saatva mattress. The queen size, which typically sells for $1,995, is currently available for $1,695.

Best for:

Side sleepers

Shoulder or neck pain

Great for hot sleepers : Serta Arctic Premier mattress

Serta Store via Amazon

Are you also a hot sleeper? This mattress does double duty. The Serta Arctic memory foam mattress delivers all-night cooling relief. Serta's Reactex System disperses heat away from the body, resulting in a bed with 15 times better cooling power than any other Serta mattress.

The mattress is available in foam and hybrid models, using Serta's CustomFit HD memory foam and EverCool Fuze Gel memory foam materials. Improve your sleep quality with this mattress that's available in twin XL, queen, king and California king sizes.

This mattress is currently available for 15% off the original list price ($3,899 for queen size) on Amazon.

Best for:

Hot sleepers

Shoppers who want to a choice between foam and hybrid

Back pain

Generous trial period : The Nectar Sleep Premier mattress



Nectar

Nectar Sleep's most popular mattress, the Nectar Sleep Premier, is its best option for hot sleepers.

The mattress is made with Nectar's dual-action cooling technology, which reacts to your body's temperature to help you sleep cool. It can be ordered as a memory foam mattress or as a hybrid mattress for an added cost. The Nectar Sleep Premier is available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, split king and California king sizes.

Thanks to a sitewide discount of 40%, this mattress is currently available in a queen size for $899 (as opposed to the typical total value of $1,499).

Best for:

People who like to try before they buy

Hot sleepers

Back pain

Best memory foam mattress : The Casper mattress

Casper

This new option is Casper's most affordable mattress yet. Inspired by the original Casper mattress, this bedroom essential features layers of Casper's signature foam and premium memory foam, as well as the brand's AirScape Technology for pressure relief, help you stay cool through the night and provide long-lasting support.

It's the classic Casper experience you love, only at a better price. Sleep on this best memory foam mattress that's available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California king sizes.

Best for:

People who prefer memory foam

Hot sleepers

Back pain

Personalized : Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud mattress

Tempur-Pedic

This mattress is customizable for your most comfortable sleep. Choose from a medium-firm classic mattress, or a medium-firm hybrid mattress. Both offer motion isolation, so your partner's movements won't disturb you. Improve your sleep quality with this mattress adapts to your body weight and shape for maximum comfort.

Best for:

Those sharing a bed

Side sleepers

Back pain

Best hybrid mattress : Leesa Sapira hybrid mattress



Leesa

Check out this deal on the Leesa hybrid mattress.

This five-layer mattress includes a breathable, hole-punched layer to let airflow through, as well as a memory foam layer to help relieve pressure on your back, hips and shoulders. Sleep easy on this best hybrid mattress that's available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California king sizes.

Want your mattress purchase to make a difference? Leesa donates one mattress to non-profits for every ten mattresses sold.

Best for:

Hot sleepers

People with hip or back problems and who may need pressure relief

What is the best mattress for back pain?

Don't know where to start when it comes to finding the right mattress?

"Generally, memory foam mattresses and hybrid mattresses with targeted support zones can provide pressure relief and promote spinal alignment, potentially alleviating back pain," Shah says.

And do you need a firm mattress? Or what about a soft mattress?

"The conventional wisdom used to be go with a very firm mattress for back pain, but some small trials have shown softer mattresses that conform to the spine have been better for chronic pain," sleep medicine specialist Dr. David Rosen told CBS Essentials. "You just need to make sure it's not too firm, like you're sleeping on board or so soft that you're sinking in and your joints are getting uncomfortably out of alignment. So when you're choosing a mattress, just pay attention to just what feels comfortable for you."

How we chose these mattresses

When picking the best mattresses for back pain, we considered a number of important factors. For a better look at how we review products (especially mattresses), here is what we prioritized:

Customer reviews: We combed through verified customer reviews -- in other words, real buyers -- to ensure they were consistently pleased with these brands and models.

We combed through verified customer reviews -- in other words, real buyers -- to ensure they were consistently pleased with these brands and models. Expert recommendations: We spoke with board-certified orthopedic spine and neck surgeon Dr. Rahul Shah, licensed clinical psychologist and insomnia specialist Dr. Kristen Casey, sleep medicine specialist Dr. David Rosen and board-certified neurosurgeon Dr. Krishna Satyan for their thoughts on mattresses.

We spoke with board-certified orthopedic spine and neck surgeon Dr. Rahul Shah, licensed clinical psychologist and insomnia specialist Dr. Kristen Casey, sleep medicine specialist Dr. David Rosen and board-certified neurosurgeon Dr. Krishna Satyan for their thoughts on mattresses. Star rating: All of these products have a four-star rating or higher.

All of these products have a four-star rating or higher. Your needs: We picked mattresses for a variety of budgets and needs, such as affordability, durability and more.

