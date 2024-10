Menendez brothers should be resentenced, Los Angeles County DA says Lyle and Erik Menendez should be resentenced in the 1989 killings of their parents, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Thursday. The case will now go before a Los Angeles Superior Court judge who will decide to formally resentence both men and determine if the brothers should be released from prison. CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson breaks down the decision.