Best mattresses for side sleepers in 2024

If you're a side sleeper, you're in luck, as this sleeping position is often recommended as best for your health. As Labor Day arrives -- with deep discounts popping up on mattresses like the Nolah Evolution by Nolah Mattress (up to $925 off) -- you deserve nothing but the absolute best mattress at the end of the night, so what kind of mattress should you sleep on?

We asked our experts to weigh in.

"Side sleepers should look for a mattress that provides good support while alleviating pressure on the hips and shoulders," board-certified neurosurgeon Dr. Krishna Satyan told CBS Essentials, "and also should look for a mattress that prevents a lot of motion during sleep."

Allow us to be your dedicated mattress advisor. Ahead, more information on what mattress type and features are best for side sleepers, plus models you can order online now for this sleeping position.

Best customizable mattress : Saatva Classic mattress

Licensed clinical psychologist and insomnia specialist Dr. Kristen Casey told CBS Essentials that this top-rated Saatva mattress is not only comfortable but also "may reduce shoulder or neck pain."

You can select the mattress firmness you would like in this model, so it's easy to find an option to support side sleepers and more. It's available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, split king, California king and split California king sizes.

Best mattress for those who share a bed : Tuft & Needle Mint mattress



Tuft & Needle says this is the right mattress for back and side sleepers, as well as those who share a bed. The mattress is topped with adaptive foam to reduce motion transfer and provide pressure relief. Its reinforced support edges help you get in and out of bed without disturbing your partner.

This mattress features a removable, washable cover. It's available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California king sizes.

Right now, you can score this mattress for $299 off your purchase ahead of Labor Day.

Mattress with the most generous free-trial period : The Nectar Sleep Premier mattress



Nectar Sleep's most popular mattress, the Nectar Sleep Premier, is its best mattress for a hot sleeper. There's little risk to trying it out: Nectar offers a 365-day trial period with its mattresses.

The mattress is made with Nectar's dual-action cooling technology, which reacts to your body's temperature to help you sleep cool. It can be ordered as a memory foam mattress or as a hybrid mattress for an added cost. This Nectar mattress is available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, split king and California king sizes.

Regularly sold for $1,499, this cool mattress is currently marked down by more than 35% for Labor Day. Don't wait to buy and miss out on an impressive bit of savings -- after the first night's sleep on this mattress, your future self will thank you.

Best memory foam : The Casper mattress

This new option is Casper's most affordable mattress yet. Inspired by the original Casper mattress, this bedroom must-have features layers of Casper's signature foam and premium memory foam, as well as the brand's AirScape Technology to help ease pressure, help you stay cool through the night and provide long-lasting support.

It's the classic Casper experience you love, only at a better price. This mattress for the hot sleeper available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California king sizes. Buy today and you can get this mattress on sale for 30% off, saving you $346.

Personalized : Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud mattress

This mattress is customizable for your most comfortable sleep. Choose from a medium-firm classic mattress, or a medium-firm hybrid mattress. Both offer motion isolation, so your partner's movements won't disturb you. This mattress adapts to your body weight and shape for maximum comfort.

The Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud mattress is currently on sale, offering a savings of $600 off your purchase.

Best hybrid: Nolah Evolution by Nolah Mattress

The Evolution by Nolah Mattress is impressive with its seven-layer design, which was made to provide the utmost support to side sleepers. It also comes with a quilted topper for added comfort and contains cooling technology to help side sleepers who have a habit of overheating through the night.

You can select your desired firmness -- plush, luxury firm and firm -- in addition to size. Sizes include twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king and split king.

Like other mattress brands, Nolah has started its Labor Day sale early. You can save 35% off sitewide and score a free set of pillows when purchasing select mattresses. What's more, if you add our exclusive, stackable promo code (CBSNEWS50) at checkout, you'll save an extra $50 off. Our promo is valid from now until September 9, 2024.

What mattress features should side sleepers look for?



"Side sleepers often benefit from mattresses that offer excellent pressure relief and contouring to alleviate stress on the shoulders and hips," board-certified orthopedic spine and neck surgeon Dr. Rahul Shah told CBS Essentials. "Memory foam mattresses are known for their ability to conform to the body's curves, providing targeted support and reducing pressure points. Hybrid mattresses with a softer comfort layer can also offer a good balance of support and cushioning for side sleepers."

How we chose these mattresses

When picking the best mattresses for side sleepers, we considered:

Customer reviews: We combed through verified customer reviews -- in other words, real buyers -- to ensure they were consistently pleased with these brands and models.

We combed through verified customer reviews -- in other words, real buyers -- to ensure they were consistently pleased with these brands and models. Expert recommendations: We spoke with board-certified orthopedic spine and neck surgeon Dr. Rahul Shah, licensed clinical psychologist and insomnia specialist Dr. Kristen Casey and board-certified neurosurgeon Dr. Krishna Satyan for their thoughts on mattresses.

We spoke with board-certified orthopedic spine and neck surgeon Dr. Rahul Shah, licensed clinical psychologist and insomnia specialist Dr. Kristen Casey and board-certified neurosurgeon Dr. Krishna Satyan for their thoughts on mattresses. Star rating: All of these products have a four-star rating or higher.

All of these products have a four-star rating or higher. Your needs: We picked mattresses for a variety of budgets and needs, such as affordability, durability and more.