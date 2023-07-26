CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Dreaming of a better night's sleep? It's time to invest in one of the best mattresses in 2023.

"While there are good options available at various price points, investing in a higher-quality mattress can often result in better comfort and longevity," board-certified orthopedic spine and neck surgeon Dr. Rahul Shah told CBS Essentials.

There are several factors to consider when buying a new mattress. You're going to need to know what mattress type you're looking for. There are spring mattresses, memory foam mattresses and hybrid mattresses. Then, what kind of sleeper are you? Do you know your sleep position? Back sleepers, side sleepers and stomach sleepers all have different mattress needs. Plus, how much do you want to spend?

Restorative sleep doesn't have to be a dream. Shop the best mattresses in 2023 and start sleeping better now. No matter if you're looking for a firm mattress or a soft mattress, or pocketed coils or foam, we've found the best mattress for you.

The best mattresses of 2023



Here's a quick look at the best mattresses you can buy online in 2023.

Try these mattresses from Saatva, Tuft & Needle and more. Prices are listed for queen models, but all come in multiple sizes.

Great for allergies: Signature Design by Ashley Chime mattress

Amazon

This multi-layer foam mattress has a medium-firm feel. It's a great option for people with allergies; it's made with pollen- and pet dander-resistant materials. It's available in twin, full, queen, king and California king sizes.

Best for:

Allergies

Sleepers who prefer a medium-firm feel

Signature Design by Ashley Chime mattress (queen), $365 (regularly $546)

Temperature regulating: Nora medium hybrid mattress

Wayfair

Check out this deal on the Nora hybrid mattresses. What exactly is a hybrid mattress?

"Hybrid mattresses have a combination of springs and foam or latex," board-certified neurosurgeon Dr. Krishna Satyan told CBS Essentials. "They offer a balance of support, comfort and cooling."

This mattress is 12 inches thick and features temperature-regulating technology, so you can get a comfortable night's sleep. It's available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California king sizes.

Best for:

Sleepers who need temperature regulation

Those seeking a hybrid mattress

Nora medium hybrid mattress (queen), $560 (reduced from $899)

Great for back and stomach sleepers: Helix Dusk mattress

Helix

Helix says its Dusk mattress its best model for back and stomach sleepers.

This four-layer hybrid mattress features Helix's most popular feel choice -- not too firm and not too soft. The Helix Dusk reacts and contours to your body, but limits motion transfer thanks to its latex-foam alternative comfort layer and body shape layer with hundreds of individually wrapped coils. It's available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California king sizes.

It's on sale now.

Best for:

Back and stomach sleepers

Those seeking a mattress that's not too firm and not too soft

Helix Dusk mattress (queen), $1,099 (regularly $1,374)

Most affordable: Sweetnight mattress in a box



Sweetnight via Amazon

This memory foam mattress is touted as sag-resistent -- a must for anyone who enjoys sleeping on their stomach but doesn't want to feel like they've sunken into their mattress.

The bedroom essential is constructed with individually wrapped innersprings and features gel memory foam for support and pressure relief. The medium-firm feeling mattress is available in full, queen and king sizes.

Best for:

Buyers on a budget

Stomach sleepers

Sweetnight mattress (queen), $271 with Amazon Prime (regularly $503)

Great for side sleepers: Saatva Classic mattress

Saatva

Licensed clinical psychologist and insomnia specialist Dr. Kristen Casey told CBS Essentials that this top-rated Saatva mattress is not only comfortable but also "may reduce shoulder or neck pain."

You can select the firmness level you would like in Saatva's Classic mattress, so it's easy to find an option to support side sleepers and more. It's available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, split king, California king and split California king sizes.

Best for:

Side sleepers

Shoulder or neck pain

Saatva Classic mattress (queen), $1,695 (regularly $1,995)

Great for those who share a bed: Tuft & Needle Mint mattress



Tuft & Needle

Tuft & Needle recommends this mattress for back and side sleepers, as well as those who share a bed. The mattress is topped with adaptive foam to reduce motion transfer and provide pressure relief. Its reinforced support edges help you get in and out of bed without disturbing your partner.

This mattress features a removable, washable cover. It's available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California king sizes.

Best for:

Those who share a bed

Back and side sleepers

Tuft & Needle Mint mattress (queen), $1,595

Top organic pick: Essentia Classic REM5 organic mattress

Essentia

Essentia's cooling technology incorporates activated quartz into its patented organic latex foam formula; the sleep surface of the Classic REM5 mattress is said to sleep up to five degrees cooler than other Essentia mattresses. It's available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California king sizes.

Best for:

People who value organic options

Hot sleepers

Essentia Classic REM5 organic mattress (queen), $4,207

Great for hot sleepers: Serta Arctic Premier mattress

Serta Store via Amazon

The Serta Arctic memory foam mattress delivers all-night cooling relief. Serta's Reactex System disperses heat away from the body, resulting in a bed with 15 times better cooling power than any other Serta mattress.

The mattress is available in foam and hybrid models, using Serta's CustomFit HD memory foam and EverCool Fuze Gel memory foam materials. It's available in twin XL, queen, king and California king sizes.

Best for:

Hot sleepers

Shoppers who want to a choice between foam and hybrid

Serta Arctic Premier mattress (queen), $3,499 (regularly $3,899)

Generous trial period: The Nectar Sleep Premier mattress



Nectar

Nectar Sleep's most popular mattress, the Nectar Sleep Premier, is its best option for hot sleepers.

The mattress is made with Nectar's dual-action cooling technology, which reacts to your body's temperature to help you sleep cool. It can be ordered as a memory foam mattress or as a hybrid mattress for an added cost. It's available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, split king and California king sizes.

Best for:

People who like to try before they buy

Hot sleepers

The Nectar Sleep Premier mattress (queen), $999 (regularly $1,999)

Best memory foam: The Casper mattress

Casper

This new option is Casper's most affordable mattress yet. Inspired by the original Casper mattress, this bedroom essential features layers of Casper's signature foam and premium memory foam, as well as the brand's AirScape Technology to help ease pressure, help you stay cool through the night and provide long-lasting support.

It's the classic Casper experience you love, only at a better price. It's available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California king sizes.

Best for:

People who prefer memory foam

Hot sleepers

The Casper mattress (queen), $995

What to consider before buying a new mattress

"Everyone has unique sleep health and needs," Casey says. "It's important to assess mattress comfort, support, breathability, pressure relief, durability and firmness. In addition, assessing the type of sleeper you are (e.g., side, back, or combination), and your usual temperature (e.g., hot sleeper, cold sleeper, neutral) is imperative."

"Someone may simply prefer a mid-firm mattress with comfort foam compared to a softer one because it helps with support for their back pain as they sleep overnight. Others prefer a softer firmness because their bodies don't necessarily need pressure relief. The most important factor to consider as you evaluate sleep products for your routine is comfort. Feeling comfortable assists with sleep initiation."

When is the best time to buy a new mattress?



According to the American Sleep Association, you should replace your mattress every eight to 10 уеаrѕ.

To extend the life of your mattress, use a washable mattress protector. A protector can keep your mattress clean and dry, prevent mold and resist dust mites. The ASA further advises rotating your mattress 180 degrees at least once every 90 days, for more even wear. If you have a double-sided mattress, you should also flip it. Double-sided mattresses are designed to be used on both sides.

Of course, if the mattress you own just isn't feeling comfortable anymore, now's a great time to replace it, regardless of when you bought it.

How we chose these mattresses

When picking the best mattresses of 2023, we considered:

Customer reviews: We combed through verified customer reviews -- in other words, real buyers -- to ensure they were consistently pleased with these brands and models.

We combed through verified customer reviews -- in other words, real buyers -- to ensure they were consistently pleased with these brands and models. Expert recommendations: We spoke with board-certified orthopedic spine and neck surgeon Dr. Rahul Shah, licensed clinical psychologist and insomnia specialist Dr. Kristen Casey and board-certified neurosurgeon Dr. Krishna Satyan for their thoughts on mattresses.

We spoke with board-certified orthopedic spine and neck surgeon Dr. Rahul Shah, licensed clinical psychologist and insomnia specialist Dr. Kristen Casey and board-certified neurosurgeon Dr. Krishna Satyan for their thoughts on mattresses. Star rating: All of these products have a four-star rating or higher.

All of these products have a four-star rating or higher. Your needs: We picked mattresses for a variety of budgets and needs, such as affordability, durability and more.

