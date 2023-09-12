CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Rimowa

Fall travel (and even holiday travel) season is here. If you're planning any upcoming trips, make sure your personal items arrive safely (and in style) with some of the best luggage with a lifetime guarantee. Whether you're looking for a new carry-on bag or scoping out the best check-in luggage options, you'll want to make sure that you're not only getting a good deal but also choosing luggage that will last.

Buying from a luggage brand with a lifetime guarantee can give you better peace of mind that your luggage will last. We've found luggage brands with lifetime guarantees that are made to be durable, long-lasting and always in style. Some of these must-have pieces are even on sale now. The ones that aren't are still worth it -- a lifetime guarantee will protect your investment. If something breaks or you discover a defect, a lifetime guarantee will help you get your luggage repaired or replaced.

Best luggage with a lifetime guarantee

Invest in luggage that will last a lifetime with these top options from Rimowa, Away, Monos and more. Some of these must-have pieces are on sale now.

Rimowa

Rimowa pioneered the aluminum luggage trend, introducing them to the market in the 1930s. The company unveiled the very first polycarbonate suitcase in 2000, eventually adding a hybrid of the two materials to its collection. All of Rimowa's designs feature its trademark grooves, inspired by the first all-metal airplane.

Aside from its quality materials and construction, one of the greatest benefits of buying a piece of Rimowa luggage is peace of mind. The brand includes a lifetime-guarantee on all new suitcases, covering all functional aspects (but excluding wear and tear). Rimowa also offers in-store repairs and even in-hotel repairs at participating international locations.

Why we like Rimowa luggage: Rimowa's aluminum construction protects your belongings much better than soft-sided or polycarbonate luggage. The suitcases come with a lifetime warranty,

Rimowa suitcases come in a lot of shapes and sizes, materials and colors. Size and color combinations vary per collection, but most come in a few cabin (carry-on) and checked luggage options. There is also a trunk, an extra large piece of luggage designed for trips two weeks or more. Some of our favorites from the brand include:

Away

Away luggage is incredibly durable and well made. It comes in multiple sizes, color offerings and has cool features such as a removable, rechargeable battery for on-the-go phone charging. If you're traveling soon and want to upgrade your luggage, check out our favorite pieces from Away.

Away offers a limited lifetime warranty on its polycarbonate, aluminum and nylon luggage. The warranty covers cracks or breaks in the luggage shell, wheels or handles that break or become unusable, broken zippers and fabric tears that make the front pocket unusable. It does not cover cosmetic damage or any Away luggage purchased through resell. You can view the full warranty policy on Away's website.

Away has become one of the most recognizable brands on the luggage carousel. The popular luggage brand makes some of the best luggage in 2023. Away makes customer-loved carry-on and checked luggage made with sturdy polycarbonate and aluminum.

Why we like Away luggage: Away's 360-degree spinner wheels make their bags easy to roll through the airport. Away offers a lifetime limited warranty. The brand offers a variety of options including polycarbonate and aluminum luggage.

Some of our favorites from the brand include:

Monos

Monos manufactures high-quality, affordable polycarbonate suitcases for the discerning frequent flyer. The product line features multiple carry-on and checked bag options, including a basic suitcase and a "pro" style with a built-in front pocket for tech, plus a line of hybrid suitcases that incorporate aluminum into their construction.

Monos boasts a 100-day trial period and lifetime warranty. The warranty covers cracks or breaks in the shell, broken zippers and wheels or handles that are no longer usable. It does not cover cosmetic damage, replacement of non-defective parts or damage caused by intentional tampering or abuse.

Why we like Monos luggage: Monos offers a 100-day trial period and a limited lifetime warranty. We've tested the Monos carry-on and found it durable and easy to maneuver.

The suitcases come in a bunch of great colors with features, like an effortless telescopic handle, lots of pockets and compartments with zippers and an easy-to-use lock. Some of our favorites from the brand include:

Travelpro

Travelpro is a leading luggage brand loved by travelers and airline crews worldwide. The brand creates ultra-durable, lightweight luggage with it's patented PrecisionGlide technology for seamless mobility.

The brand offers a limited lifetime warranty on its core luggage products that covers defects in materials and workmanship for wheels, handles and zippers. Full warranty information is available on Travelpro's website.

Why we like Travelpro luggage: The brand offers a limited lifetime warranty. Traveler suitcases are made with high-quality, durable materials.

Explore some of Travelpro's top luggage options below.

Briggs and Riley

Briggs and Riley is a premium luggage brand that prides itself for its high-quality, durable luggage and its exceptional lifetime guarantee. The brand offers a "Simple as That Lifetime Guarantee" that states that the brand will repair broken and damaged bags for free with no questions asked. Unlike other brands, Briggs and Riley does not require proof of purchase to take advantage of this warranty. Though like most warranties, it does not cover cosmetic damages.

Why we like Briggas and Riley luggage: The company offers a generous lifetime guarantee that is easy and hassle-free for customers. The brand's luggage pieces have received lots of positive reviews from customers.

Briggs and Riley offers a wide array of durable and well-crafted luggage options. Some of the brand's bestsellers include:

More top-rated luggage options

Are the above suitcases not quite right for you? No worries -- your friends at CBS Essentials have compiled a number of luggage roundups designed to help you shop for your next bag or suitcase. Check out our luggage coverage here:

Related content from CBS Essentials