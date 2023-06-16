CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon has discounted a variety of name-brand refrigerators ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023. The retailer has slashed the prices on select refrigerator models from Samsung, LG, Frigidaire and more. These customer-loved home appliances have a four-star rating or higher and include tons of positive reviews.

If for some reason Amazon doesn't have the refrigerator you're looking for, the experts at CBS Essentials have rounded up the best refrigerator deals in 2023 from a ton of major retailers. Shop these deals right now and save up to $1,000 on a smart refrigerator. Ready to transform your kitchen with a new fridge, without breaking the bank? Keep reading to shop the best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on refrigerators.

Top products:

LG refrigerator with bottom freezer, $995 (reduced from $1,200)

Samsung Bespoke 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub+, $3,999 (regularly $4,999)

Samsung bottom freezer refrigerator, $1,484 (regularly $1,649)

When is Prime Day 2023?

Amazon has not yet announced the dates for Amazon Prime Day 2023. It typically occurs in late June or mid-July.

Last year, the event took place from Tuesday, July 12 to Wednesday, July 13. As such, some people are predicting that this year's event will begin on Tuesday, July 11 and end on Wednesday, July 12. Though in 2021, Amazon chose June 21-June 22 as the Prime Day sale dates, so it's worth noting that there can be quite a bit of variation in the sale dates.

Keep checking back to CBS Essentials for the latest updates on the Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale.

Who can participate in Prime Day 2023?

Amazon Prime Day deals have historically been available only to shoppers with an active Amazon Prime subscription. Those who have never been Amazon Prime members can get a 30-day free trial.

An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month (plus taxes) or $139 per year. It includes much more than access to Prime Day deals: You get free, two-day shipping on most Amazon products (and free same-day delivery in some areas), access to TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video plus special deals at Whole Food Market and more.

You can see a full list of Amazon Prime benefits by clicking here. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime by clicking the button below.

Best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on refrigerators

Shop deals on customer-loved refrigerators below. These kitchen appliances all have a four-star rating or higher and include many positive reviews. Hurry -- we don't know how long these refrigerator deals will last so you'd better snag one soon.

Samsung bottom freezer refrigerator



Samsung via Amazon

You can get a great deal on a Samsung refrigerator at Amazon now, ahead of Prime Day. This 4.5-star-rated bottom freezer refrigerator features a stainless-steel exterior with a fingerprint-proof finish. The slim, 11.3-cubic-foot kitchen appliance includes LED lighting and an easy-slide shelf so you can access your food items, even when they're all stacked up in the back.

This on-sale fridge is Energy Star certified.

Samsung bottom freezer refrigerator, $1,484 (regularly $1,649)

LG refrigerator with bottom freezer



LG Store via Amazon

This 10.1-cubic-foot LG refrigerator is a great option for smaller spaces. It includes two glass shelves, five storage bins and a crisper bin.

The 4.1-star-rated refrigerator features LG's Multi-Air Flow Freshness System, which monitors and maintains temperature conditions to help keep food fresh.

LG refrigerator with bottom freezer, $995 (reduced from $1,200)

Frigidaire 2-door fridge and freezer

Frigidaire Store via Amazon

This 3.1-cubic-foot refrigerator is smaller than your average refrigerator but bigger than a mini fridge.

The 4.2-star-rated fridge includes a large vegetable crisper, integrated door shelving for tall bottles, two full-width glass refrigerator shelves and a freezer.

"I am a senior citizen in a nursing home, so very little room to my room, but this fridge/freezer is ideal as the fully separated freezer is big enough to hold frozen foods, ice cream and ice as well as room in the door for extras," raved an Amazon customer. "The fridge part is roomy as well, and keeps things cold very well. Everyone who has seen it loves it!"

Frigidaire 2-door fridge and freezer, $198 (regularly $220)

Nutrifrost top-mount refrigerator

Nutrifrost via Amazon

This 4.1-star-rated refrigerator features an automatic humidity keeping function, three electronic temperature control sensors and a two-way airflow system for maximum energy efficiency.

"It can hold a lot of things! Perfect for our big family of three kids," wrote an Amazon customer. "The top layer is freezer and the bottom layer is refrigerated. There's also a place for an ice maker on top! I put vegetables and fruits in the transparent drawer below, which is very convenient!"

Nutrifrost top-mount refrigerator, $980 with coupon (regularly $1,310)

More refrigerators on sale now

The CBS Essentials team scoured the internet to find you the best deals on top-rated refrigerators. Keep reading for massive savings on the essential kitchen appliance.

Samsung Bespoke 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub+: Save $1,000

Samsung

Samsung's latest Bespoke fridge features a Family Hub touch screen that's double the size of the brand's original smart refrigerator touch screen. The smart tech can also help you save energy thanks to it's new energy-saving tech, Samsung's SmartThings Energy. The smart program allows you to see and manage your compatible Samsung appliance energy use and offers ways to save energy using AI Energy Mode. The new mode will even automatically optimize appliance settings to reduce the amount of energy consumed.

Like all Samsung Bespoke appliances, this refrigerator comes in a variety of colors and finishes to complete the look of your kitchen. The new Samsung Bespoke 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub+ is available now. You'll also receive free delivery and installation.

Samsung Bespoke 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub+, $3,999 (regularly $4,999)

Samsung smart 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub

Samsung

"This design is brilliant," wrote a Samsung customer. "Each door is small enough to open. There are no handles which makes it being against the wall so much easier. There's no ice maker on the left side of the door to hinder how much you can see on the left side. Opening it at a 90-degree angle is all you need to do everything that you need. It's completely flat which makes opening it to the wall so much easier (if you notice a lot of fridges are domed at the front which does not give you space to open door against the wall)."

Samsung smart 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub, $3,099 (reduced from $4,500)

Samsung large capacity 3-door french door refrigerator with Family Hub

Samsung

This full-depth Samsung refrigerator is rated 4.5 stars. Use this refrigerator's Samsung's Family Hub feature to control your smart appliances and devices straight from your fridge door.

The fingerprint-resistant refrigerator features a full-width bottom drawer big enough to hold party platters, beverages and more. The Samsung kitchen appliance includes an external filtered-water-and-ice dispenser, as well as all-around cooling and multi-vent technology to maintain even air circulation on every shelf.

Samsung large capacity 3-door French door refrigerator with Family Hub, $2,299 (regularly $3,099)

Samsung Bespoke 4-door Flex refrigerator

Samsung

The 4.6-star-rated fridge features customizable and changeable door panels in a variety of colors and finishes. The top-rated kitchen appliance features a concealed beverage center with a water dispenser, an autofill water pitcher and an ice maker.

Samsung Bespoke four-door Flex refrigerator, $2,699 (regularly $4,199)

LG french door counter-depth smart refrigerator with InstaView



LG via Best Buy

This LG fridge is equipped with an InstaView window. Knock twice on the glass panel to instantly view whatever is inside your fridge. This 4.5-star-rated kitchen appliance features a slightly shallower depth, so it can stand flush with your countertop for a sleek look.

It features an internal water dispenser.

LG french door counter-depth smart refrigerator with InstaView, $2,300 (regularly $2,900)

LG side by side refrigerator with SpacePlus ice

LG via Best Buy

This side-by-side refrigerator includes flat panels, discreet pocket handles, top-to-bottom shelving and sleek touch controls hidden away inside your refrigerator. Its space-saving SpacePlus ice feature maximizes freezer space without sacrificing your access to ice on demand.

This fridge is fingerprint and smudge-resistant.

LG side by side refrigerator with SpacePlus ice, $1,250 (regularly 1,832)

LG door-in-door refrigerator

LG via Best Buy

Maximize food-and-beverage space with a door in your refrigerator door. This 4.5-star-rated LG appliance has been described as "beautiful" by a Best Buy reviewer.

"This refrigerator is quiet, makes great ice cubes and craft ice (spheres). The outer door is great for those items we use often, but saves money because we're not opening the entire refrigerator door. The full conversion drawer is an amazing feature," they wrote, shouting out this fridge's middle drawer that can fully convert from chill to freeze with one quick touch.

LG door-in-door refrigerator, $3,000 (regularly $4,400)

