Best tech deals during the Amazon Black Friday 2023 sale

The Amazon Black Friday 2023 sale is already popping. That means it's time to fill your cart with some of the steepest discounts you'll find at the retailer all year, especially when it comes to your favorite tech brands like Apple, Samsung, Bose, and much more. Goodies on offer include smartwatches, laptops, video games, headphones, and much more.

You don't have to do anything special to take advantage of all these Black Friday tech deals. Just head on over to Amazon and take a look at the Black Friday selection. Need a suggestion on something to start with? One of our favorite deals right now is the recently released Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS, 41mm). It's on sale for just $329, which is $70 off its normal price. That's a savings of 18%, and one of the best prices you'll see this smartwatch going for.

Looking for more? We've curated some of our favorite Black Friday 2023 tech deals for you to peruse below. From VR headsets to iPads and everything in between, you can get shopping right now. Just click, add to cart, and enjoy. You'll probably have your loot before Black Friday ever arrives.

Top Black Friday 2023 deals available right now at Amazon

Don't want to wake up at the crack of dawn on Black Friday this year to track down the best deals online at Amazon? You don't have to. Some of the biggest deals this year are already live now. All you have to do is head on over to your computer and add your favorite deals to your cart.

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS, 41mm), 18% off

Save big on the latest Apple Watch model at Amazon this holiday season. This is the best Apple Watch that you can currently buy, outside of the Apple Watch Ultra 2. It comes in a variety of colors and boasts a large and bright always-on display. Plus, its new "double tap" gesture means you can tap your index finger and thumb together twice to end calls, turn off alarms, and much more.

Otherwise, this is the same Apple Watch you know and love, with a suite of health tracking features, sleep tracking, phone connectivity (make calls, text, and more). It's just new and improved, having just debuted this fall.

Right now, you can get the Apple Watch Series 9 for $329 at Amazon. That's $70 off its normal price and a savings of 18%. This price currently only applies to the 41mm GPS version of the watch. This is the lowest price we've seen the watch go for since it debuted, however.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, 29% off

Bose headphones are known for their outstanding sound. These earbuds are no exception, but they come with much more than that.

You'll also get active noise cancellation, deep and satisfying bass, and the inventive CustomTune technology that auto-adjusts music to help you find the best audio settings for you. And if you want to tune out noise while still being able to hear what's going on around you, Aware Mode can help accomplish that.

Plus, they're the perfect choice for exercising, going on walks, or going about your day-to-day life as you can tap the earbuds to navigate your playlist. With their six hours of battery life, (24 hours total with their charging case), they're a solid option for a lengthy day of listening.

You can get the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II right now at Amazon for just $199. That's $80 off and 29% off their usual price. This price currently applies to all three colorways, and all are in stock right now as Black Friday deals.

iPad 10th Gen (Wi-Fi + Cellular), 17% off

The most current version of the iPad is on sale and it's well worth grabbing as it's the lowest price we've seen in this model for some time. It comes with 64GB of internal storage, and it's also the Wi-Fi + Cellular version, meaning you can go online and browse at home or on the go if you add it to a data plan.

Not only does it support the Apple Pencil and include a large, crisp display, but it comes in four casing colors and serves up to 10-hour battery life. Pair it with a Magic Keyboard and you get a viable portable workstation. Or just use its great-looking screen to enjoy a few of your favorite TV shows and movies on the go.

Amazon is offering this version of the tablet on sale for 17% off right now for Black Friday, which brings the price down to just $499. That's an excellent price for this configuration, and it will likely sell out quickly. Add it to your cart quickly if you want to snag one.

Amazon Fire Max 11, 35% off

You don't have to spend an arm and a leg to get a tablet that can handle your everyday tasks and workload. The Amazon Fire Max 11 is a fantastic option that's not only affordable, but a viable replacement for tech like Apple iPads or Samsung Galaxy tablets, especially on sale.

It comes with a great-looking 11-inch touchscreen display, an octa-core processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It has a 14-hour battery life too, so it's good for all-day working, playing, or catching up on your favorite shows and movies. What's more, it even offers Wi-Fi 6 support for faster connections. But if you end up buying one, be sure you remember the apps you need to run will have to come from Amazon's app store instead of the Google Play Store, as the Fire Max 11 runs on a custom version of Android.

Amazon is selling the Fire Max 11 tablet right now for Black Friday for just $150. That's $80 off its normal price of $230, and a savings of 35%.

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless noise cancelling headphones, 18% off

Sony's WH-1000XM5 wireless noise cancelling headphones are some of the best options on the market when it comes to keeping noise out and your favorite music in. They're a top-of-the-line audiophile pick that get even better somehow when you have to pay less for them.

There's definitely a reason why we chose them as our best over-the-ear noise cancelling headphones in 2023. They offer an outstanding amount of listening time (30 hours per charge), Bluetooth compatibility, and they use Sony's proprietary noise cancelling technology to help filter out the kind of ambient noise that can drown out your favorite music. They also work to deliver superior call quality when you use them to make calls.

Amazon has these headphones on sale for just $328. That's $72 off their normal price and a savings of 18%. They're available for Black Friday, so if you fancy getting a pair for yourself, you're going to have to act quickly.

Samsung 65" Class S90C OLED 4K smart TV, 54% off

It's time to upgrade your home TV, so why not outfit your living room with a new 65-inch, 4K OLED display,? You can save big right now on the Samsung S90C OLED smart TV, just in time for Black Friday to roll around.

Explore your favorite content with the Tizen OS and take advantage of eye-popping 4K upscaling. In addition to rich, full (and accurate) colors due to the set's 8.3 million self-illuminating pixels, you'll get a crisp, detailed picture that aims to get as close to reality as possible.

Amazon is serving up this large, bright, and excellent-looking TV for just $1,598 right now. That's down from its usual price of $3,300 and a savings of 54%. It seems to have been hovering around this price point for a bit, but it won't stay this way for long.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, 50% off



Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

There's plenty to watch on Prime Video, and you can take advantage of it with an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. This small but powerful streaming stick lets you enjoy your favorite shows and movies in 4K Ultra HD.

Not only does it support Wi-Fi 6, but it offers smooth 4K streaming and lets you search and integrate with its Alexa Voice Remote. You can also use the included buttons to get to apps like Netflix if you want to surf away from what Prime Video has. There are over 300,000 free movies and TV episodes on the service with ad-supported streaming apps, too.

Amazon's Black Friday 2023 sale makes this great-looking streaming stick just $25, which is 50% off its normal price of $50. At this price, it's worth buying two for the price of one so you get sticks for multiple rooms in your home. That way, if one ever goes bad, you've got a replacement, too.

