Best Black Friday Samsung deals this week

Samsung

Samsung has something for everyone on your list this holiday season. The brand's top-rated tablets, smartphones, laptops, robot vacuum cleaners and other devices will make memorable gifts for friends or family. This week, you'll find many of Samsung's most popular products on sale now, ahead of Black Friday.

Black Friday 2022 is still a week away, but that doesn't mean it's too early to start shopping for gifts. In fact, now is the perfect time to start picking out (and even buying!) holiday gifts for your friends and family. Getting a head start on your holiday shopping can help you avoid the stress of crowded malls and last minute holiday shopping. It also ensures that you'll have all the gifts you need in time for Christmas and Hanukkah.

To make your holiday shopping even easier, we've compiled this Samsung gift guide with all of the hottest gifts for this holiday season. Samsung offers a ton of high-quality products to fit different needs and budgets, so you can find something for every person on your list. Keep reading to find the best Black Friday deals on Samsung devices.

The best Black Friday deals on Samsung tablets

An Android-powered Samsung tablet makes an excellent gift for family members of all ages -- especially artists and note-takers. Check out the best tablets from Samsung to give as a gift this year.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: $900

Samsung

The top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a great gift for the holidays. It comes with a massive 14.6-inch screen (120 Hz), an ultra-wide dual front camera that records video in 4K and an upgraded Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. An S Pen is included.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, $900 (reduced from $1,099)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (256 GB): $700

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is a portable 2-in-1 device with PC and tablet functionality. It features Microsoft 365 integration for a better PC experience. Right now you can save on this powerful and versatile tablet on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (256 GB), $700 (reduced from $780)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: $195

Samsung

The 4.6-star-rated Galaxy Tab A8 offers a 10.5-inch LCD display, 32 GB of storage and fast-charging capabilities. Now on sale at Amazon for $160, the Galaxy Tab A8 is a great budget tablet for gifting.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (32 GB), $195 (reduced from $230)

The best Black Friday deals on Samsung smartphones

Samsung's top-rated smartphones also make a great gift. You can choose the popular Samsung Galaxy S22 or one of the brand new smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy Flip or Z Fold.

Samsung Galaxy S22: Save $100

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S22 line is one of the best Android smartphone options for 2022. It has a high-quality camera, a durable design and fast charging capabilities. One luxe feature of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is its aluminum-Gorilla Glass construction. It's a protective design that is perfect for those prone to dropping their phones.

Right now, you can save $100 on the S22 on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB), $700 (reduced from $800)

If the person that you're shopping for likes to take a lot of photos or videos, consider gifting the S22 with 256GB of storage to give them more room to store their content.

Samsung Galaxy S22 (256GB), $750 (reduced from $850)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Save $320



Samsung

If you really want to wow the recipient, you can also gift the upgraded Ultra version. The S22 Ultra features a 6.8-inch screen, compared with the standard S22's 6.1-inch screen. It also offers a 40MP front camera, compared with the standard 10MP front camera for better selfies. The back camera is also enhanced with a better wide-angle camera and stronger zoom functionality.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (256GB), $980 (reduced from $1,300)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (512GB), $1,090 (reduced from $1,400)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: $878



Amazon

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers enhanced charging support, an upgraded processor chip and some notable camera upgrades. It also includes aesthetic improvements such as a slimmer design and a new Bespoke edition.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 includes two rear cameras -- a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide. The rear cameras convert to front-facing selfie cameras with a flip of the phone. The Galaxy Flip 4's Flexcam camera captures vivid photos at a wide range angles. It also offers a mode to capture better photos at night.

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch foldable display screen with Gorilla Glass Victus Plus. This upgraded Gorilla Glass offers improved scratch resistance and durability. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 supports 25 W wired charging and features 15 W wireless charging support, another upgrade from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (256 GB), $878 (reduced from $1,100)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: up to $450 off and enhanced trade-in credits

Samsung

The brand new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 offers a 6.2-inch outer display with a folding design. The Galaxy Fold 4 is also a bit lighter than the previous model and includes a slimmer hinge.

The smartphone offers a 50-megapixel primary camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 10-megapixel telephoto camera on the back. It also includes a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the front. A new taskbar is designed to make multi-tasking easier. The 120 Hz refresh rate supports seamless gaming when in immersive mode (that is, when the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is fully folded out for a flat tablet-like design).

Right now you can save up to $450 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 through this exclusive early-access sale. You can also get up to $1,000 in enhanced trade-in credits.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (256 GB), $1,350 (reduced from $1,800)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (512 GB), $1,470 (reduced from $1,920)

The best Black Friday deals on Samsung robot vacuums and mops

Samsung's robot vacuums and mops are a great gift for friends and family. Give the gift of a clean home and fewer chores this holiday with these top-rated cleaning appliances.

Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum with Clean Station: $650



Amazon

While this more affordable Jet Bot+ robot vacuum by Samsung doesn't feature 3D recognition with AI, it does have LiDAR sensor navigation, five watts of adjustable suction and the all-important self-emptying Clean Station.

Mapping can be controlled via your phone with the Samsung SmartThings App. Remotely check the Jet Bot+'s cleaning status, pause or stop cleaning and view the cleaning history.

Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum with clean station, $650 (reduced from $799)

Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum with object recognition: $249 (save $1,050)

Samsung

The Samsung Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum has a bunch of cool features, including 30 watts of adjustable suction, 3D object recognition with AI and powerful LiDAR navigation. This robot vacuum can recognize what objects to avoid, so you won't have to deal with it constantly crashing into the couch or a pile of laundry on the floor.

You can even watch your robot vacuum operate no matter where you are, using Samsung's SmartThings App. The Jet Bot AI+ comes with a front camera that can live stream in real time. It boasts its own no-touch "Clean Station" that will empty your dustbin using Samsung's Air Pulse technology. The vacuum's 0.2 liter dustbin is fully washable.

Originally priced at $1,299, you can get this 4.5-star-rated Samsung robot vacuum for $249 at Walmart.

Samsung Jet Bot robot vacuum, $249 (reduced from $1,299)

Samsung Jetbot mop $299

Amazon

The Samsung Jetbot Mop robot mop is good for cleaning tile, vinyl, laminate and hardwoods. Plus, you can use it in hand-held mode to clean bathroom walls, countertops and more.

Samsung Jetbot mop, $299

The best Black Friday deals on Samsung smartwatches

Smartwatches are likely to be one of the most highly requested gifts this holiday season. And while the Apple Watch 8 ($429) is highly rated (and a 100 most wanted holiday gifts pick), it simply won't work (well) when paired with an Android phone.

Fortunately, Samsung just came out with some brand new smartwatches that make perfect gifts for Android owners -- and they're on sale now.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: $299

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is an upgrade from the popular Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. It features 10W smart-charging capabilities, a notable upgrade from the slower 5W charging offered by the prior model. It also offers an advanced workout algorithm and sleep tracking technology.

The Galaxy Watch 5 features an advanced bioactive sensor that collects more accurate data. This data can be managed and tracked in the Samsung Health app.

This is the first time that Samsung is offering its sapphire glass on its non-premium smartwatch options. (Sapphire glass isn't actually glass. It is a ceramic that mimics the transparency of glass and offers more durability.)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, $299 (reduced from $379)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: $399

Samsung

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro offers a bigger and stronger smartwatch option. The watch face and battery are larger in the Pro model. The Pro model features a titanium case and sapphire glass. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro also boasts improved navigation with track-back mode to help you navigate your way to back your starting point.

The Watch 5 Pro is available in two colors. It comes in one size, 45mm.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, $399 (reduced from $450)

The best Black Friday deals on Samsung laptops

If someone you know if still using an old run-down laptop, a brand new Windows 11 laptop can be a practical (yet fun!) holiday gift.

15.6" Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro (Intel Core i7): $900

Samsung via Amazon

Like the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro, the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro includes 16 GB of memory and 512 GB storage. This lightweight laptop features a powerful Intel Core i7 processor inside.

15.6" Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro (i7 processor), $900 (reduced from $1,300)

15.6" Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 (Intel Core i7): $950



Samsung

Give them the power and features of the Samsung Galaxy Book2 combined with the convenience of a tablet. The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 has a 360-degree hinge that flips the device between laptop mode and tablet mode. It also has a AMOLED touchscreen, an Intel Core i7 processor and Samsung's longest-lasting battery.

15.6" Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 (8GB RAM, 512GB), $950 (reduced from $1,450)

The best Samsung earbuds to gift

Earbuds are another popular gift this holiday season. If you're feeling extra generous, these compact items can also be used as stocking stuffers.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2: $120

Samsung

Samsung's highly coveted earbuds, the Galaxy Buds2, are an excellent gift for fitness enthusiasts or music lovers. Featuring active noise cancelation and ambient sound passthrough, the lightweight Galaxy Buds2 are built for users with an active lifestyle.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2, $120 (reduced from $150)

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro: Get a free wireless charger with purchase

Samsung

There is a special offer on Samsung's highly coveted earbuds, the Galaxy Buds2 Pro, during the Samsung Black Friday early access sale. For a limited time, buyers will get a free wireless charger with purchase.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro with free wireless charger, $155 (reduced from $230)

Samsung Galaxy Live: $69

Samsung

Not to be beaten by the Samsung Galaxy Buds, the Samsung Galaxy Live earbuds are available at an even deeper discount. Samsung designed these earbuds with 12mm speakers and a form factor that allows them to deliver spacious sound quality, resulting in an immersive, concert-like experience. Fans of live shows may want a pair.

Samsung Galaxy Live Buds, $69 (reduced from $149)

More early Black Friday 2022 deals to shop now

While there's still some time to wait until the official Black Friday 2022 sales start, there are plenty of great deals you can get right now. Check out our early Black Friday deal articles.

