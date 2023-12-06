10 best tablet deals you can get before Christmas

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

For savvy shoppers looking for a great deal on a tablet ahead of Christmas, you're in luck. Multiple retailers, including Amazon, are offering really generous deals on some of the latest tablets. Whether you'd like to treat yourself or someone on your holiday gift list to a new iPad, Android-based tablet, or even one that runs Windows, now's a great time to find a sweet deal and save some money.

Discover 10 great pre-Christmas deals on tablets

The consumer technology experts at CBS Essentials have curated this roundup of tablets that are currently on sale. But don't wait; we've already noticed that inventory is running low on popular tablet models and configurations.

Samsung 12.4" Galaxy Tab S9+ (2023): $949 ($51 off)

Amazon

If you're seeking a higher-end Android tablet, look no further than the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+. It offers a vivid, 12.4-inch (2,560 x 1,600 pixel resolution) AMOLED touchscreen display. It runs using the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and comes with a Samsung S Pen stylus. You also get 256GB of storage. And yes, it's IP68 rated, meaning it's one of the very few tablets out there that can be exposed to water without getting damaged. This is a key feature that sets the Tab S9+ apart from most other Android-based tablets.

For wireless connectivity, this tablet supports Wi-Fi 6E. You even get four built-in speakers that support Dolby Atmos, so whether you're streaming a movie, participating in a video call, or listening to music, the content will sound rich and immersive, without needing headphones.

Using this tablet's DeX Mode, you'll enjoy a more PC-like experience being able to multitask by opening multiple windows or folders at once and having the ability to drag-and-drop (or copy-and-paste) content between them. This is the current model, Wi-Fi only, 8th generation version of the Galaxy Tab S9+ tablet.

Right now, you can save 5% when you purchase this tablet at Amazon, so you'll pay just $949 and save $51. Other configurations of this tablet are currently available on Amazon, but they're not on sale. While the S Pen stylus is included, the detachable keyboard is not.

Apple iPad (10th Generation): $399 ($50 off)



Amazon

The current version of the entry-level iPad (10th Generation) is currently on sale at Amazon for 11% off, which represents a savings of $50. It's the Wi-Fi-only version of the iPad and it's available in your choice of four casing colors -- yellow, blue, pink or silver. The version that's on sale for $399 includes 64GB of internal storage You can upgrade the iPad to 256GB of storage for $549 (which represents 8% off its regular $599 price).

The iPad (10th Generation) features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with 2,360 x 1,640 pixel resolution. It supports Wi-Fi 6 and includes a 12MP camera on both the front and back of the tablet. Battery life is up to 10 hours per charge. The iPad runs using Apple's A14 Bionic processor and comes with the latest version of iPad OS (along with a nice collection of apps) preinstalled.

The Apple Pencil (1st Generation) stylus ($80) and a detachable Magic Keyboard Folio ($179) are available as optional accessories.

Apple 11" iPad Pro: $929 ($70 off)

Amazon

If your tablet needs require an iPad with a lot of processing power, check out the iPad Pro (4th Generation). It's now on sale at Amazon for $929 (a savings of $70). This tablet boasts a bright and detailed 11-inch Liquid Retina (2,388 x 1,668 pixel resolution) display and comes with 128GB of internal storage. It's the Wi-Fi + Cellular version, so you can activate 5G cellular service (for a monthly fee), or just take advantage of Wi-Fi 6E for internet connectivity.

On the front of the iPad Pro, there's a 12MP camera for selfies. It also allows you to take part in video calls. On the back, you'll find a 12MP main camera and a second 10MP camera. The tablet is powered using Apple's own M2 processor. Battery life is up to 10 hours per charge. It comes with the latest version of iPad OS (along with a nice collection of apps) preinstalled.

Other configurations of the iPad Pro are currently available from Amazon, but this is one of the only versions on sale at the moment. However, if you want to boost this tablet's internal storage to 2TB, that configuration is also on sale for 7% off and is currently stock, so you'll pay just $1,949.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022): $200 (43% off)

Amazon

One of the benefits of Android-based tablets (compared to Apple iPads) is that they're often less expensive. And when a tablet like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is on sale for 43% off, it becomes an even better deal. While this is not a high-end tablet in terms of its hardware configuration, it's certainly highly functional.

The Tab S6 Lite utilizes a 10.4-inch LCD touchscreen (2,000 x 1,200 pixel resolution) display. It offers stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. You get a 5MP front-facing camera (for video calling) and an 8MP rear-facing camera. A Samsung S Pen stylus is included, so when using compatible apps, you can handwrite or draw directly on the screen.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, this tablet runs Android 12 and comes with a nice collection of preinstalled apps. While the internal storage is extremely minimal (just 64GB), the tablet has an integrated microSD memory card slot, so you can expand storage by inserting an optional microSD memory card with up to 1TB capacity. The tablet weighs in at 1.03 pounds. If you want to boost the internal storage of the tablet to 128GB, Amazon has this configuration on sale for $259 (which is 40% off).

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 (2022): $1,131 ($169 off)

Amazon

The main reason why people love the Microsoft Surface Pro tablets is because they run Windows 11, so if you're already a Windows PC user, all of your data, documents, files and photos with automatically sync between your computer and tablet via the free Microsoft OneDrive cloud-based service.

This 2022 version of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is currently on sale at Amazon for 13% off, so you'll save $169 on this configuration. Another great thing about the Surface Pro 9 is that it's designed to be a 2-in-1 device. On its own, it's a full-featured tablet that offers a 13-inch touchscreen display with a 120Hz refresh rate. When you add the optional Surface Pro Signature Keyboard ($132), you get more traditional laptop-like functionality. This Surface Pro 9 also supports the Microsoft Surface Slim Pen 2 stylus ($106), so you can handwrite or draw directly on the screen when using a compatible app.

The configuration that's on sale right now is powered using the SQ3 (Snapdragon S3) processor. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. This is the Wi-Fi + 5G version, so you have the option of activating 5G cellular connectivity (for a monthly fee). Otherwise, you can use the Surface Pro 9 with just Wi-Fi for internet connectivity. Battery life is up to 19 hours. Another nice feature is that using the Microsoft Phone Link app, linking your Android-based smartphone to the tablet is easy and convenient.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: $150 (35% off)

Amazon

For slightly more than what Apple charges just for the Apple Pencil 2 stylus, you can purchase an entire Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 tablet, especially when it's on sale for 35% off on Amazon.

The 2022 version of the Tab A8 features a 10.5-inch (1,920 x 1,200 pixel resolution) touchscreen display with 32GB of internal storage. However, there is a microSD memory card slot, so you can insert an optional microSD memory card with up to a 1TB capacity.

The processor and screen quality offered by this tablet is entry-level, but it's a great option if you want a low cost tablet for a child. Just make sure you invest in a durable kid-friendly case to protect it from drops and other abuses a young person might inflict on it. For younger users, the Tab A8 can be used with the Samsung Kids service, which offers curated games, e-books and videos that are kid-friendly and age appropriate.

The tablet comes with Android 11 and a versatile selection of apps preinstalled. It runs using an MediaTek Cortex A53 processor.

Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen, 2023): $78 ($32 off)

Amazon

This is not a typo -- you can purchase this Lenovo Tab M8 tablet for just $78 at Amazon (which is a savings of $32). This is the 2023 version of the tablet. It offers an 8-inch (1,28 x 800 pixel resolution) touchscreen display. This is a low-end tablet in terms of its capabilities, so it can only handle basic tasks, like web surfing, streaming email management, and other tasks that do not require a lot of processing power or involve a lot of advanced graphics.

You only get 2GB of RAM and a mere 32GB of storage in this tablet. It does, however, have a microSD memory card slot, so you can use an optional microSD memory card to expand the tablet's storage capacity.

The Tab M8 runs Android 12 (Go Edition). Battery life is up to 16 hours per charge. Keep in mind, this tablet does have integrated parental control features, so it's a good Android-based tablet option for a child. The tablet is powered using a MediaTek ARM Cortex processor. It weighs a mere 0.71 pounds.

Apple 11" iPad Pro (4th Gen, 2022): $1,949 ($150 off)

Amazon

Here's a version of the popular and powerful Apple iPad Pro that's equipped with an 11-inch Liquid Retina display with 2,388 x 1,668 pixel resolution. It supports Wi-Fi 6E for wireless connectivity and comes with a whopping 2TB of internal storage. This is the Wi-Fi + Cellular version, so you have the option of activating 5G cellular connectivity (for a monthly fee).

The tablet is powered using Apple's M2 processor. It comes preinstalled with the latest version of iPadOS and a versatile selection of popular apps. The Apple Pencil (2nd Generation, $90) stylus and the detachable Magic Keyboard ($269) are sold separately.

On the back of the tablet, you'll discover a 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, there's a 12MP ultra-wide, TrueDepth camera which is ideal for video calling and participating in virtual meetings. Battery life is up to 10 hours per charge. Right now, if you purchase this iPad Pro from Amazon, you'll save $150.

OnePlus Pad: $430 (10% off)

Amazon

Our consumer tech experts like the OnePlus brand because it typically offers higher-end technology that's packed into devices that are sold for less than what the competition charges for comparable products. This is the case with the OnePlus Pad, which is on sale right now at Amazon for just $430 (that's 10% off).

This tablet offers an 11.6-inch LCD (2,800 x 2,000 pixel resolution) touchscreen display with a 144Hz refresh rate and unique 7:5 aspect ratio. The display has a maximum brightness of 500 nits and supports Dolby Vision. And the speakers support Dolby Atmos. So, when you stream movies on it, they'll look and sound fantastic, even without headphones. This tablet has a display and processor that also makes it suitable for gaming.

This version of the OnePlus Pad comes equipped with 8G of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It runs Android 13.1 using the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor. Another selling point of the OnePlus Pad is its thickness (or lack of it). It's just 6.54mm thick and it weighs just 19.47 ounces.

Boox Tab Mini C: $400 (11% off)

Amazon

The Boox Tab Mini C is rather unique. It's an Android 11-based tablet, but it features a 7.8-inch, full-color e-ink display. It offers 64GB of internal storage and comes with a stylus, so you can handwrite or draw directly on the screen when using a compatible app.

In full-color mode, the display offers 150 pixels-per-inch (ppi) resolution. In B&W more, the resolution doubles to 300 ppi. Because this is a unique e-ink display that can showcase up to 4,096 colors, it's an ideal note taking device and advanced e-reader (for reading full-color e-books or digital editions of newspapers or magazines). This tablet does not do a good job displaying any type of video or animated graphics, but illustrations and photos typically look fine.

So, while this is technically a full-featured, Android-based tablet, it's more of a souped-up e-reader that can also run Android-based apps that are not too graphic intensive. You can forget about streaming TV shows or movies using this tablet, but it does a wonderful job playing podcasts and audiobooks, or streaming music.

The biggest benefit of the e-ink display is that it uses very little power, so the tablet's battery will lasts for several weeks (not mere hours). The display also does not cause eye strain or fatigue. This Boox device supports 24 digital file formats. When viewing a file, you can use the included stylus to annotate and then share them. If you're looking for a powerful e-reader with a full-color screen that has basic tablet functionality, the Boox Tab C Mini is a viable and rather affordable option. However, if you're seeking a full-featured tablet that you can use to watch movies, edit and view photos or use to play graphic-intensive games, this is not the best tablet choice.

