Amazon's bestselling portable air conditioner is on sale now, ahead of sweltering summer heat

Amazon's No.1 bestselling portable air conditioner is marked down right now, just in time for the blistering heat to come this summer.

We know it's getting hot out there. If your home doesn't have central air or if your AC simply isn't getting the job done, consider a portable air conditioner. Amazon has slashed the price of its bestselling 4.3-star-rated Black + Decker portable air conditioner, which comes in a range of British thermal unit (BTU) ratings. We love that it's super portable, so you can move it from room to room and only cool down the areas of your home that are occupied. That can be a real saver on your summer utility bills.

Black + Decker portable air conditioner with remote: $310

The Black + Decker air conditioner is on sale in several BTU ratings. It also functions as a dehumidifier and fan, and comes with a remote control. Its filter is washable and the air conditioner has a 24-hour timer. This portable AC comes with a window kit, as it has an exhaust hose. You can store it away once temperatures cool down.

What is a BTU? How to size an air conditioner

What's a BTU? The greater the BTU rating, the more square feet an air conditioner is able to cool. According to a guide published by Lowe's, these are the BTU numbers you want to keep in mind when shopping for air conditioners:

5,000 to 8,000 BTU: generally cools 150 to 350 square feet

8,000 to 12,000 BTU: generally cools 350 to 550 square feet

12,000 to 18,500 BTU: generally cools 550 to 1,050 square feet

More window AC units to consider

If you'd prefer a more permanent window AC unit, check out these options from Amazon, Wayfair and Walmart to keep you cool this summer. These window AC units are all rated at least 4 stars (out of 5) on their respective sites. They work for a variety of room sizes, and boast a range of features.

GE 5,000 BTU air conditioner

This affordable, quiet AC unit from GE has 10 temperature settings and two fan speeds. This simple air conditioner is ideal for small spaces. Rated 4.4 stars.

GE 5,000 BTU air conditioner, $164 (reduced from $189)

Frigidaire 5,000 BTU window-mounted room air conditioner



This window air conditioner has a washable filter and expandable side panels (to help you fit it in a window properly). It comes with an extra-long power cord. Choose from six BTU ratings. Rated 4.4 stars.

Frigidaire 5,000 BTU window-mounted room air conditioner, $159 (reduced from $179)

LG 14,000 BTU dual inverter window air conditioner



This smart window AC unit by LG has four cooling and fan speeds. It has a 24-hour timer so you can create a cooling schedule, and it comes with a remote control. The unit controls air humidity; its air filter is washable. Choose from four BTU ratings. Rated 4.5 stars at Walmart.

LG 14,000 BTU dual inverter window air conditioner, $600

Midea 12,000 BTU smart window air conditioner

This energy-efficient window AC unit promises to be ultra-quiet. It sports a U-shape design that allows you to keep your window open even while it's sitting in it. It also has an anti-theft mechanism that locks your closed window. As a smart AC unit, it can be controlled with your phone or via voice assistant. Choose from three BTU ratings. Rated 4.4 stars on Amazon.

Midea 12,000 BTU smart window air conditioner, $459 (reduced from $499)



