This editor-loved Keurig coffee maker is nearly half price at Amazon today

Pod-based coffee is convenient and fast -- maybe the quickest way to make a cup of coffee on a cold winter day. If you're looking for a reliable, simple-to-use machine that delivers a great-tasting cup of coffee, you should check out the Keurig K-Classic coffee maker. It's the Keurig model our editor has owned and used for the last five years -- and he loves it.

Another great reason to check out the Keurig K-Classic coffee maker? Amazon has it on sale today for nearly half its regular price. You'll pay just $80, reduced from $150.

Keurig makes some of the best coffee makers you can buy. The brand is loved by our readers, too: Keurig machines are CBS Essentials bestsellers.

It doesn't take much to operate this coffee maker -- and that's why we like it. All you have to do is place your mug on the platform, pull up on the handle, place a K-cup of your favorite coffee, tea, hot chocolate or iced beverage in the receptacle, pull back down on the handle, and push the button corresponding to the size of drink you'd like (6, 8 or 10 ounces). Your drink is ready in less than a minute.

The process couldn't be easier or quicker, and is ideal for people who are always rushing in the morning to get themselves to work, or someone seeking a no-frills coffee drink that requires little to no effort on their part to make.

CBS Essentials Managing Editor Fox Van Allen loves the simplicity of this machine and appreciates the generous, 48-ounce reservoir that offers six cups of coffee before it needs a refill. "It doesn't need constant refilling the way smaller Keurigs do," he tells us. "I also love how reliable it is -- I've used it almost every day the past five years without issue."

The coffee maker also comes with convenient indicator lights to tell you when you need to add water and descale the machine. There is an auto shut off feature that shuts the machine down if it has been left on for two hours.

The Keurig K-Classic coffee maker has more than 63,000 five-star ratings from customers. One reviewer commented, "I know there are several options of coffee makers, and newer versions, but this is so worth every penny. I've had one for years and given it as a gift several times. It's just a great buy. Makes great cups of coffee and lasts forever."

Another customer wrote: "Why did we wait so long to buy this? ... Lovely machine, excellent quality, easy brewing. We are having a great time with the varieties of coffees available."