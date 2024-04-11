CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Spring is here, and summer is just around the corner. So now's a great time to get your patio, balcony, porch or backyard ready for outdoor lounging, dining and just vibing. Whether you're outfitting your outdoor space for the first time, or are looking to level up your current situation, we've rounded up the best places to buy patio furniture online, as well as our favorite pieces of furniture from our selected retailers.

Read on to see our favorite pieces from Wayfair, Walmart, Pottery Barn and more, which will suit patios and budgets big and small. And if you're in the market for a grill as well, check out our roundup of the best charcoal grills. Do you have a pool? We also got you covered with the best outdoor speakers.

Best overall place to buy patio furniture online: Wayfair

Wayfair

Wayfair's selection of outdoor furniture is vast, making it a great place to shop for patio pieces of all sizes and styles. The brand has shopping categories dedicated to patio furniture sets, including small-space patio furniture, patio bar furniture and more. You can filter your selection by material, such as wood, metal, wicker/rattan and plastic/resin.

We really like this affordable, three-piece conversation set that includes rocking chairs and a bistro table, perfect for the couple that loves having their morning coffee on the porch. There's also this larger, nine-piece patio dining set that comes with two built-in fire pits, perfect for summertime s'mores with family and friends.

Another thing to like? At Wayfair, shipping is typically free (and fast). Professional assembly of your new Wayfair furniture is available at an extra cost.

Most affordable patio furniture online: Walmart

Walmart

Those on a budget will appreciate the selection of affordable patio furniture at Walmart. You can score big patio furniture sets for less than $1,000, which is often a starting price at higher-end retailers. This seven-piece outdoor sectional set, which includes a glass-top table and can be configured into multiple different seating arrangements, is $586. It comes in three colors and is made of all-weather wicker.

We also like this stylish medium-sized set that has two end tables conveniently built into the sofa. You and your guests can set your drinks down there, or on top of the metal slat table the set comes with.

There's also our readers' favorite rattan patio dining set from Costway, which includes two lounge chairs, a loveseat and a glass-top table. It's available in five colors. This bestseller is currently on sale for $189, a whopping 48% off.

Shipping is free for most patio furniture at Walmart. (Check individual listings for confirmation that shipping is free to your address.)

Best place to buy single patio furniture pieces online: Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn is perfect for people who want an eclectic patio furniture set up, or for those who are looking to buy a couple of extra pieces for their space instead of an entire set. The brand has a great selection of seating arrangements, such as this Parisian-inspired outdoor bistro chair and this beautiful outdoor wicker dining bench for two. You'll also find a nice selection of outdoor rugs, cantilever umbrellas, end tables and even some fire pits.

As for sets, there are some, and they're stunning. These include this nine-piece dining table set, which includes eight chairs and a table, the top of which is crafted from teak. Teak is considered the best wood to use for outdoor furniture, as it won't get significantly damaged while sitting out in inclement weather. There's also this smaller, five-piece teak patio set, which comes with two cushioned chairs, accompanying ottomans and a table.

Best place to splurge on patio furniture: Frontgate

Frontgate

Frontgate is an elegant home brand that comes with a high price tag, but the quality and style of its furniture and products are worth the splurge. The brand has a wide range of eye-catching outdoor pieces, including this unique circular couch that can seat about seven people, and this three-piece, handwoven teak and resin wicker set that can seat four.

Frontgate also stands out for having a selection of outdoor kitchen furniture. This includes outdoor bar carts and entertainment stations such as the Westport Teak, which includes a built-in beverage hub, an umbrella holder, plenty of counter space for snacks and drinks, and trash cans that are concealed behind cabinets.

For the home chef who would love to cook outdoors, this Westport aluminum outdoor kitchen, complete with a grill cabinet, would be perfect for summer family barbecues.

Stylish patio furniture on a budget: Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond is an often slept-on retailer compared to Amazon and Wayfair, but we think it's a treasure trove when it comes to affordable furniture. Bed Bath & Beyond has so many pretty patio tables, chairs and more that will excite those looking for furniture that is both fashionable and functional. These include these rattan papasan lounge chairs, this very affordable rattan bistro set with black cushions and this striking white woven chaise lounge set from Safavieh.

The brand also has some unique furniture options that we can't say we've seen from other retailers. We love this fun wicker egg chair and this unique patio bench, which has two Adirondack chairs that are attached together via a center table. There's also this super fun swinging daybed, which is perfect for people who enjoy taking naps outdoors during the summer.

And if you look hard enough, you'll even find furniture that looks like its from a higher-end retailer, such as this impressive CB2 look-alike by Christopher Knight home, which is $558 less than the CB2 model.

Best place to buy modern patio furniture: Castlery

Castlery

If you're looking to add some modern flair to your outdoor space, be sure to check out the furniture available at Castlery. You'll find weather-resistant lounge chairs, outdoor loveseats, dining sets and more for your outdoor space in a variety of materials (acacia wood, aluminum, teak, rattan).

One of our favorite Castlery sets is the Maui outdoor loveseat, two lounge chairs and acacia wood table set ($2,249, reduced from $2,646) seen here. You can add a side table or protective cover for an additional charge. We also like the teak Rio line, defined by its modern, angular look. You can get a Rio sofa, lounge chairs and table set for $4,445. (You can add on individual pieces too, like a chaise sofa ($1,299) or L-shaped sectional ($3,697).

Castlery offers three delivery service options: standard, room of choice and white glove. Standard shipping is free to select cities with a purchase of $999 or more.