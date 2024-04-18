CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

West Elm

With summer weather on the way, you've probably removed the covers from your patio furniture and are starting to spruce up your outdoor space. If you're looking to refresh your backyard, patio, porch or balcony, consider livening up that space with brand-new outdoor decor.

Buying new decor, whether it's for indoors or out, can add up fast. That's why we rounded up the best outdoor decor under $50, including unique garden lights, joyful figurines, artistic planters and more. If you need some new patio furniture, check out our buying guide on where to buy the best outdoor furniture online.

Tonulax solar garden lights, four-pack: $31

Amazon

The Tonulax solar garden lights are a refreshing alternative to run-of-the-mill string lights. Instead of being hung or mounted on a wall, you install these into the ground next to your plants.

Each solar-powered light contains eight warm bulbs of varying lengths, and when illuminated, are meant to look like a cluster of fireflies. The bulbs are held up by a flexible metal that can safely sway in the wind. They are waterproof and heat-resistant.

The Tonulax solar garden lights have a 4.4-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "Look no further! These lights are super fun and light up as soon as they come out of the box. Liked them so much, I bought more for a total of 12. Have had them for a year and have only had to replace two of the batteries. The best part is that the stem of the lights have now had time to spread out a little so that they swing in the breeze and look so pretty at night! Good amount of light too!"

Spotted Wellies Garden Ducks: $30

Uncommon Goods

Lawn animals can add flair to your space and spark joy in the process. These wooden ducks outfitted in polka dot wellies fit the bill perfectly.

Each is hand-carved and made of bamboo and reclaimed teak wood, the latter of which is the best type of wood to use for outdoor furniture. The ducks are sold separately, and the price depends on the size, with the littlest duckling being $30.

The spotted wellies garden ducks have a 4.9-star rating on Uncommon Goods. One reviewer called them "the cutest thing ever," adding: " I smile every time I see them. Their quality construction is evident. They stand up easily and don't fall over. They are going to live on my covered porch for all to enjoy."

Juvale floral doormat: $22

Amazon

An inexpensive way to add style to your outdoor space is by getting a doormat. We love this Juvale doormat from Amazon, which depicts growing lavender.

The doormat is made of coir, which is known for its ability to withstand being outdoors. You can use this doormat to dust debris off from the bottom of your shoes without the coir incurring significant damage. What's more, it comes with a layer of rubber on the bottom to keep the mat non-slip.

The Juvale floral doormat has a 4.7-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "Looks great on my front porch. Sturdy. The color holds up very well. Looks like new even after 6 months."

Regularly $25, get it now at Amazon for $22.

Fleur De Lis Living Colona metal wall planter: $39

Wayfair

This elegant planter from Wayfair can easily double as wall decor in your outdoor space thanks to its elegant, scrollwork pattern. The pattern serves a function too; it can be used as a trellis to support growing plants and their vines.

The planter/trellis comes with three small, six-inch pot holders, and is made of a cast iron that has been powder-coated, allowing the material to hold up well outside.

The Fleur De Lis Living Colona metal wall planter has a 4.6-star rating on Wayfair. One reviewer wrote, "Looks amazing! I have rather plain white vinyl siding and this made my side entrance much prettier. Fits 6" pots perfectly."

Regularly $42, it's currently on sale for $39 at Wayfair.

LaLaGreen 6" hanging planters (10 pack): $27

Amazon

These metal plant pots will add plenty of color to your balcony or porch. You'll find all colors of the rainbow in this ten-pack, with each able to hold a six-inch or smaller plant.

The removable handle on each can accommodate railings and fences that are up to 2.6 inches wide, and each pot comes with a drainage hole, making planting easier. (If you don't have somewhere to hang these planters, you could always invest in this wood vertical planter, which will add a rustic vibe to your outdoor space.)

The LaLaGreen 6-inch hanging planters have a 4.3-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "These pots add a wonderful splash of color to my porch. I kinda expected them to be a little flimsy and maybe not hang so well, but they are perfect. The pots and hangers are strong as well as pretty."

Get this ten-pack on Amazon for $27.

La Raya indoor/outdoor pillow: Starting at $35

West Elm

Enhance the look of your outdoor furniture by adding stylish throw pillows in the mix.

The La Raya outdoor pillows from West Elm are handwoven and offer a refreshing mix of colors that will add vibrancy to your outdoor space.

The pillow material is water-resistant and the fill is made from recycled plastic bottles. There are three color mixes to choose from and two sizes, including 12" x 21" and 20 x 20", though size availability varies by color.

Burroughs 48' outdoor string light bulbs: $34

Wayfair

No outdoor space is complete with good lighting. String lights are a versatile option because you can hang them just about anywhere, adding light and ambiance where you need it. This set measures 48 feet, with 15 Edison-style LED bulbs. (A replacement bulb is included.) Multiple strands can be plugged in end-to-end.

"Very heavy duty," says one verified Wayfair reviewer. "I will have these lights forever. The cord is very thick and I can't imagine it will wear out anytime soon. [The] lighting is incredibly beautiful!"

You can find the 4.8-star-rated Burroughs outdoor string lights for $34 at Wayfair, reduced from $38. Find them in black and green cord colors.