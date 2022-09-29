Christmas toys 2022: We are obsessed with the Little Live Pets Gotta Go Turdle, a singing, pooping purple turtle toy

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Little Live Pets via Amazon

Here at CBS Essentials, we do a lot of serious research into toys to find the hottest gifts of the 2022 holiday season. And that's why we're writing about a purple pooping turtle today.

4.3-star-rated turtle that wiggles and poops: Little Live Pets Gotta Go Turdle value pack, $33 (reduced from $35)

See Amazon's top toy picks of 2022: Amazon Toys We Love 2022 List

See Walmart's top toy picks of 2022: Walmart 2022 Top Toy List

Barbie Dreamcamper, $89 (reduced from $100)

The Little Live Pets Gotta Go Turdle is a battery-powered toy that's sure to be one of the hottest Christmas gifts of 2022. The 13.4-inch-tall turtle value pack comes with a bib and some Turdle food. You feed your Gotta Go Turdle, and then shortly after, the toy sings "Uh oh, gotta go!" You then place it on the included toilet, which it poops into. The so-called magic poop can be reclaimed from the water and turned back into Turdle food when dried.

You can also record sounds for the Little Live Pets Gotta Go Turdle to play back. But let's be honest, the real thing younger kids will love about this thing is that it poops. (It makes a fun gag gift for adults, too!)

Little Live Pets are poised to be some of the hottest Christmas gifts of 2022. Little Live Pets Mama Surprise, a guinea pig toy that gives birth, is on Amazon's Toys we Love 2022 list -- and on rival retailer Walmart's top toys list, too.

Little Live Pets Gotta Go Turdle is on sale at Amazon now

Little Live Pets via Amazon

The 4.3-star-rated Little Live Pets Gotta Go Turdle is wildly popular with Amazon reviewers, who say it's great for potty training. Writes one: "Bought this for my 3 year old great grandson for his birthday and he loved it!"

"It's very hilarious to know he has to go," writes another verified Amazon buyer.

Right now, this top-rated purple pooping turtle is $2 off at Amazon.

Little Live Pets Gotta Go Turdle value pack, $33 (reduced from $35)

Little Live Pets Gotta Go Flamingo

Little Live Pets via Amazon

Is a pooping turtle not quite the right gift? Well, good news: Little Live Pets also makes a pink pooping flamingo named Sherbet.

Little Live Pets Gotta Go Flamingo value pack, $35

The top toys of 2022, according to Amazon

Want even more presents to put under the Christmas tree this year? Amazon has released its Toys We Love 2022 list, with more than 100 gift ideas, many under $50. Here are some of the highlights from Amazon's list.

Lego Ideas Tree House

Lego via Amazon

This incredibly detailed, 4.8-star-rated Lego tree house features three cabins, a tree with interchangeable summer and fall leaves and play-inspiring features including a crane, swing and a treasure chest. The 3,036-piece Lego set isn't for amateurs, though -- it's designed for ages 16 and up.

Lego Ideas Tree House, $199 (reduced from $249)

Squishmallows Platypus

Amazon

Add to your little one's Squishmallows stuffed animal collection with this 14-inch rainbow platypus named Brindall.

Squishmallows Platypus, $25

Lego Marvel: I am Groot

Amazon

Build a moveable Baby Groot from Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" with this 476-piece Lego set. It also comes with a pretend cassette tape and display nameplate.

Lego Marvel: I am Groot, $55

Funko Pop! Deluxe: Star Wars Duel of The Fates

Amazon

This Amazon-exclusive, Duel of the Fates Qui-Gon Jinn bobblehead is one of three collectibles from "Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace." Combine all three bobbleheads to create a cohesive shelf display that sets the scene.

Funko Pop! Deluxe: Star Wars Duel of The Fates, $30

Bluey Ultimate Lights and Sounds playhouse and toy box

Amazon

This 17-inch tall "Bluey" playhouse offers hours of fun. Just press the octopus to activate lights and over 50 sounds and phrases. It includes figures of Bingo, Bluey, Chattermax and Nana. There's even a moving dance floor where kids can recreate the opening dance scene of the show. Rated 4.5 stars.

Bluey Ultimate Lights and Sounds playhouse and toy box, $90 (reduced from $100)

UNO Jurassic World Dominion card game

Amazon

This classic UNO card game has themes inspired by "Jurassic World: Dominion" on it. Play with two to 10 friends.

UNO Jurassic World Dominion card game, $10 (reduced from $11)

Fisher-Price interactive baby and toddler learning toy

Amazon

This baby and toddler learning toy bounces and plays music. It teaches the alphabet, colors, counting to 10 and opposites. It also plays more than 75 songs, sounds and phrases, complete with multi-color lights. Toddlers can press the mic button to record and playback sounds with fun remix effects too.

Fisher-Price interactive baby and toddler learning toy, $40 after coupon (reduced from $45)

Play-Doh Kitchen Creations ultimate ice cream truck toy playset

Amazon

This toy ice cream truck has a Play-Doh soft serve machine, a scooping station, a sprinkle maker and tools and molds. Ring up customers at the register and play ice cream truck jingles. This playset comes with 12 Play-Doh colors.

Play-Doh Kitchen Creations ultimate ice cream truck toy playset, $95

The Walmart Top Toys List 2022

Here are some of Walmart's picks for the hottest toys of the 2022 holiday season. You can see the full Walmart Top Toys List here, or read on and check out some toy highlights ahead.

Nerf Elite 2.0 Motoblitz motorized Nerf blaster

Nerf via Walmart

This battery powered Nerf toy can launch ten darts in a row when in motorized blaster mode, or six darts at once with air pressurized pump action. The Nerf Elite 2.0 Motoblitz comes with a blaster, a clip, 22 darts, four AA batteries and instructions.

Nerf Elite 2.0 Motoblitz motorized Nerf blaster, $35 (reduced from $42)

Barbie Dreamcamper

Walmart

The Barbie Dreamcamper comes with more than 60 accessories, including a pool and a tall slide. The camper has a kitchen, dining area, sleeping area, bathroom and den with a TV for Barbie to hang out in.

Barbie Dreamcamper, $89 (reduced from $100)

Little Live Pets Mama Surprise

Walmart

Surprise! This Little Live Pets Mama Surprise guinea pig gives birth to three babies. Feed and brush mama until her heart starts to glow. Then place her in her hutch, and she will have a baby that comes with a special care package. Repeat the process and she will birth three babies in total.

Little Live Pets Mama Surprise, $59

FurReal Cinnamon My Stylin' Pony toy

Walmart

This sweet FurReal pony has more than 80 sounds and reactions. She blink and moves her ears, head and neck, responding when you feed her and pet her.

FurReal Cinnamon My Stylin' Pony toy, $73 (reduced from $85)

Jetson Bolt folding electric ride-on with twist throttle

Walmart

Why not put an electric bike under the tree this Christmas? This folding electric bike goes up to 16 miles per hour and runs for up to 15 miles on a rechargeable battery. It has twist throttle and cruise control settings. It also has a bright LED light for riding in the dark. This bike is recommended for ages 13 and up.

Jetson Bolt folding electric ride-on with twist throttle, $398

Huffy Disney 'Frozen' bike with doll carrier sleigh

Walmart

Your little "Frozen" fan will squeal with joy over this Disney bike with a doll carrier sleigh by Huffy. This 12-inch bike has training wheels and its frame has graphics of Elsa. It features sparkling streamers and ice tread tires.

Huffy Disney "Frozen" bike with doll carrier sleigh (12 in.), $94

You can also get a 12-inch Marvel Spider-Man bike by Huffy for the same price.

Huffy Marvel Spider-Man bike (12 in.), $94

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for PlayStation 5

Walmart

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has scenes from all nine Star Wars films. Control hundreds of characters, ships and vehicles and journey through the galaxy in this game. It's rated 4.7 stars at Walmart.com.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for PlayStation 5, $50 (reduced from $60)

L.O.L. Surprise fashion show mega runway playset with 80 surprises

Walmart

Kids won't get bored with this L.O.L. Surprise playset that offers 80 surprises, including 12 exclusive dolls with accessories to make over 1,500 mix-and-match looks. The included runway has four different play areas.

L.O.L. Surprise fashion show mega runway playset with 80 surprises, $129

Lego Disney 'Encanto' the Madrigal house building kit

Walmart

Build the Madrigal house from "Encanto" with 587 Lego pieces. It's a three-level house that comes with a sticker sheet for decorating. It comes with two mini-doll figures and one micro-doll figure (of Abuela, Mirabel and Antonio), as well as capybara and butterfly figures.

Lego Disney "Encanto" the Madrigal house building kit, $48

