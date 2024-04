Rep. Summer Lee says "we don't" hear if college students are excited to vote for Biden Summer Lee, a Democrat from Pennsylvania who last week won a primary from a centrist challenger, tells "Face the Nation" that she recently visited pro-Palestinian protesters at a Pittsburgh campus, but "we don't" hear from these students if they are excited to vote for President Biden in November. But, she says, what she has mainly heard from protesters is that "they want to see a ceasefire in Gaza."