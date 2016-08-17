Campaign 2016
The latest news, interviews, videos and photo galleries on the 2016 election
Latest
-
Donald Trump Christmas ornament @ $149
Donald Trump Christmas ornament turns icon of winning presidential campaign into bauble
-
Will Melania Trump move to the White House?
There is "obvious sensitivity" to pulling her son out of school mid-year, according to the Trump transition team
-
Top Trump adviser speaks out on agenda, white nationalism
Steve Bannon, chief strategist for Donald Trump's White House, discusses his "economic" nationalism, why "darkness is good"
-
Donald Trump demands apology from "very rude" "Hamilton" cast
Donald Trump calls for the theater to be a "safe and special place" after he says Vice President-elect Mike Pence was “harassed” at "Hamilton" show
-
Donald Trump's national security picks signal sharp shift
Jeff Sessions tapped to serve as attorney general in trio of picks for Donald Trump's national security team
-
Congressional Dems concerned by Trump's early appointments
The Congressional Black Caucus called attorney general pick Jeff Sessions’ civil rights record “appalling”
-
Trump's team
A look at President Donald Trump's cabinet and inner circle
-
Donald Trump taps Republican congressman for CIA director
GOP incumbent member of Congress picked to run Central Intelligence Agency
-
Fake news creator claims he put Trump in White House
"Honestly, people are definitely dumber," Paul Horner told The Washington Post to explain the explosion of his made-up content
-
San Francisco teacher's Trump lesson plan stirs controversy
High school teacher takes on post-election question of whether teachers are supposed to educate or advocate
-
GOP senator, a Trump critic, weighs in on Steve Bannon, Cabinet picks
Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona comments on Steve Bannon as a top White House strategist, Rudy Giuliani as a possible secretary of state
-
Live updates: Trump transition to the White House
The latest news on what's going on with the presidential transition - Trump reacts to Fidel Castro's death, pans Green Party's recount efforts
-
Trump on Clinton prosecutor: "I'm going to think about it"
Clinton "did some bad things," Trump told "60 Minutes," but said the Clintons are ultimately "good people"
-
Trump hedges on some campaign promises on "60 Minutes"
When it comes to marriage equality, health care, and divisive rhetoric, Trump indicates to "60 Minutes" his views are complicated
-
Trump aide: Clinton, Obama must quell protests
Kellyanne Conway, who ran Trump's campaign, said Sunday that the GOP businessman won a "decisive victory" in the Electoral College and has a "mandate" to govern
-
Gingrich: Trump needs a “very aggressive first year”
The former House speaker told "Face the Nation" that D.C. requires winners to give it a good shove early on, otherwise nothing happens
-
Sanders on Trump: We must "hold him accountable”
The former 2016 hopeful says Democrats need to think hard about why they lost and focus less on fundraising among the "liberal elite"
-
The view of voters in West Virginia coal country
Ted Koppel visits McDowell County, where Trump bested Clinton by a four-to-one margin, and finds voters in desperate straits
-
Top Trump aide gives new details on president-elect's next move
President-elect has busy few days ahead of him as he enters into flurry of transitioning to the White House
-
Universities struggle with racially charged incidents after Trump victory
University of Oklahoma student has been temporarily suspended for racist messages sent on group chat to black freshman at University of Pennsylvania
-
Clinton's loss spurs supporters to leave uplifting messages for campaign
Democratic presidential nominee's supporters mourn her defeat in some touching ways
-
On "60 Minutes," Trump weighs Twitter use as president
President-elect frequently used social media tool over the last year to wage White House campaign
-
Trump transition team begins minority outreach
The ten-point policy outline includes a "plan for urban renewal"
-
Shots fired during Trump protest in Oregon
Confrontation turns violent as hundreds marched through Portland, disrupting traffic and spray-painting graffiti
-
WATCH: Donald Trump on "60 Minutes" back in 1985
These five nuggets from Donald Trump's first interview with "60 Minutes" in 1985 give a rare glimpse into the personal life, habits and beliefs of the man set to become America's 45th president