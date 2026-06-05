Homan says New Jersey ICE detention center may not be a "five-star resort" but is still "well run"

White House border czar Tom Homan defended the conditions and services at a federal immigration detention facility in New Jersey that has been at the center of protests for over a week, calling allegations of substandard conditions there "not factual."

"I toured the whole facility. Is it a five-star resort? No. But is it a well-run detention facility? Yes," Homan told CBS News in his first broadcast interview since visiting Delaney Hall on Saturday.

Homan mentioned he had some of the food offered to detainees during the visit.

"The spaghetti was good," he said. "And I'm a pretty big guy and I didn't finish the meal. I couldn't finish the meal."

Since Memorial Day, protests and clashes between demonstrators and law enforcement officials have erupted outside of Delaney Hall, the largest Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in New Jersey. Democratic lawmakers visited the facility that day, saying that detainees had staged a hunger strike to protest poor conditions. The Department of Homeland Security has denied that a hunger strike took place and rejected claims of subpar conditions.

The protests there have been among the most high-profile demonstrations over President Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration since the controversial immigration operation in Minneapolis, where two U.S. citizens were fatally shot by federal agents in January.

On Tuesday, the New Jersey Attorney General filed a lawsuit against GEO Group, the for-profit prison company operating Delaney Hall under a contract with ICE, alleging that state health inspectors had been denied full access to the center. The lawsuit, which seeks to force the company to give health inspectors unfettered access, cited reports of "overcrowding," "lack of ventilation," "inadequate medical care," "unsanitary food and drink preparation" and the "unchecked spread" of communicable diseases.

In the interview, Homan claimed the allegations about Delaney Hall stem from lawmakers opposed to ICE's mission.

"This is about shutting down that facility," he said "And the politicians on the Hill, it's about abolishing ICE."

He called reports of overcrowding at Delaney Hall "false," saying the 1,000-bed facility is holding 706 detainees.

Asked if he has a single concern about the facility, Homan said improvements could be made but that the health of detainees is not a risk.

"It can always improve," he added. "I'm not saying this facility is perfect."

Pressed on whether he would let CBS News and other journalists inside Delaney Hall so the public can see the conditions for themselves, Homan deferred to Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin but said he supports transparency. CBS News has asked DHS for access to Delaney Hall.

Separately, Homan confirmed plans to ramp up ICE operations in New York, though he did not provide specific details.

"There is going to be increased activity in New York," Homan said, arguing more agents were needed there due to so-called "sanctuary" policies that limit local law enforcement cooperation with ICE.

Asked about ICE's role at the World Cup, Homan said the agency's "primary focus" will be security, not immigration enforcement. He said ICE would take action against people in the U.S. illegally if they pose national security concerns.

"There's no priority to do an immigration enforcement action … at those events," Homan said.