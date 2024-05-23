Here's the full list of hurricane names for the 2024 season

The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season officially gets underway next week, and the list of 2024 hurricane names ranges from Alberto to William.

All hurricanes and tropical storms have a predetermined name set by the World Meteorological Organization before the season begins.

Hurricane season officially starts on June 1 and runs through the end of November. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting an "above average" hurricane season for 2024, with 17 to 25 named storms, 8 to 13 hurricanes, and 4 to 7 major hurricanes of category 3 or higher.

"Of note, the forecast for named storms, hurricanes and major hurricanes is the highest NOAA has ever issued for the May outlook," said NOAA Administrator Dr. Rick Spinrad.

The list of 2024 hurricane names

Here are the storm names for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.

These names can be applied to hurricanes, tropical storms and other systems that originate in the Atlantic Ocean.

Alberto

Beryl

Chris

Debby

Ernesto

Francine

Gordon

Helene

Isaac

Joyce

Kirk

Leslie

Milton

Nadine

Oscar

Patty

Rafael

Sara

Tara

Valerie

William

There are six alphabetical lists of names that are rotated through every six years, so the names that are used in 2024 will be used again in 2030.

The last time this list was used was in 2018.

The organization also has a supplemental list of storm names that will be used if alphabetic names run out. That has only happened twice in the past 15 years. Experts have previously warned that climate change could cause an increase in hurricane intensity and other severe storms.

The list of hurricane names from the 2023 season

The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season saw 19 named storms in the region, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The named storms during the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season were:

Tropical Storm Arlene

Tropical Storm Bret

Tropical Storm Cindy

Hurricane Don

Tropical Storm Gert

Tropical Storm Emily

Hurricane Franklin

Tropical Storm Harold

Hurricane Idalia

Tropical Storm Jose

Tropical Storm Katia

Hurricane Lee

Hurricane Margot

Hurricane Nigel

Tropical Storm Ophelia

Tropical Storm Philippe

Tropical Storm Rina

Tropical Storm Sean

Hurricane Tammy

The list of retired hurricane names



Every so often, storm names are retired and replaced. Typically, that only happens if a storm is so "deadly or costly that the future use of its name on a different storm would be inappropriate for obvious reasons of sensitivity," according to the National Hurricane Center.

According to World Meteorological Organization, 94 names have been retired since 1953. Some of the most notable retired names are:

How hurricanes get their names

The predetermined list of storm names is relatively new. The names used to be chosen more randomly, but using preassigned titles helps meteorologists and the public keep track of storms.

Previously, the storms would be named after they occurred and usually in relation to something that happened during the incident: For example, a storm that hit a boat named Antje and ruined its mast was called "Antje's hurricane." Others might be known by the area they hit.

The National Hurricane Center started using name lists in 1953. At first, storms were only categorized with women's names. In 1979, the lists started alternating between women and men's names. That's also when the six current lists entered the rotation.