Tropical Storm Nadine to make landfall Saturday in Belize

Tropical Storm Nadine has formed in the western Caribbean and is moving westward toward the Yucatan Peninsula. Nadine will make landfall in Belize on Saturday, bringing gusty winds and heavy rain to Central America, the Yucatan Peninsula and southern Mexico.

A tropical storm warning was issued on Saturday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As Nadine approaches the coast of Belize, heavy rain will continue across Honduras to the Yucatan Peninsula and expand westward into southern Mexico through the weekend. This heavy rain can lead to flash flooding and travel delays, especially near where the storm makes landfall and in the mountains of Oaxaca into Veracruz.

Locally gusty winds are expected on Saturday for Quintana Roo, Mexico, much of Belize and far northeast Guatemala as Nadine approaches the coast. Gusty winds can lead to downed trees and power outages.

A tropical rainstorm is north of Hispaniola and will continue to move westward and then southwestward through the weekend. Heavy rain is expected to expand across parts of the northern Caribbean over the weekend, which can lead to flooding, especially in the Turks and Caicos and eastern Cuba. Locally gusty winds are also expected across those same regions, which can lead to downed trees and some power outages.

No other development is expected over the next seven days, and AccuWeather hurricane experts believe that there is no risk of any landfalling tropical systems in the United States or direct impacts from a tropical system in general in the United States through at least the rest of October.

In Florida, Gulf Coast communities are struggling in the wake of back-to-back hurricanes, as Hurricane Helene rammed into the region less than two weeks before Hurricane Milton arrived.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially began on June 1 and finishes Nov. 30, with most activity occurring between mid-August and mid-October. Hurricane activity tends to peak in mid-September, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.